Read full article on original website
Related
pureoldiesspencer.com
Lorna Bennett, 77, of rural Paullina
Services for 77-year-old Lorna Bennett of rural Paullina will be Monday, November 7th at 10:30 AM at Sutherland Church of Christ. Visitation will be at Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina on Sunday, November 6th from 3 PM to 5 PM. Eldridge Family Funeral Home of Paullina is in charge of arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Darlene Wedeking, 90, of Lakefield
Funeral services for 90-year-old Darlene Wedeking of Lakefield will be Monday, November 7th, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lakefield with burial at Lakefield City Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the church. Osterberg Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Jerry Thompson, 83, of Ankeny Formerly of Primghar
Services for 83-year-old Jerry Thompson of Ankeny, formerly of Primghar, will be Saturday, November 5th, at 11 a.m. at United Church of Primghar with burial and military rights at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Primghar...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Alice Hassebroek, 85, of Spirit Lake
Services for 85-year-old Alice Hassebroek of Spirit Lake will be Monday, November 7th at 10 AM at Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, November 6th from 3 PM to 5 PM. Robinson Funeral Home of Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Shirley Lackman, 91, of Albert City
Funeral services for 91-year-old Shirley Lackman of Albert City will be Saturday, November 5th, at 10 a.m. at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas with burial and graveside services taking place at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery near Storm Lake. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. followed by at a vigil service at 6:30 all at the funeral home.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Betty Smith, 91, of Spirit Lake
Funeral services for 91-year-old Betty Smith of Spirit Lake will be Friday, November 4th, at 10:30 a.m. at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake with burial at 1:30 p.m. at Dickens Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Patricia Boisen, 85, of Storm Lake
Memorial services for 85-year-old Patricia Boisen of Storm Lake will be Saturday, November 5th, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Eleanor Nielsen, 105, of Spencer Formerly of Royal
Memorial services for 105-year-old Eleanor Nielsen of Spencer, formerly of Royal, will be Saturday, November 5th, at 1:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Royal with burial at Willow Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Delmar Phillips, 82, of Spirit Lake
Memorial services for 82-year-old Delmar Phillips of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, November 5th, at 3 p.m. at CrossWinds Church in Spirit Lake. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Sacred Heart Gears Up For 30th Annual Fall Gala
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Saturday night will be going to the cowboys as Spencer Sacred Heart dials back the time machine for the 30th Annual Fall Gala. Melissa Pick is the Director of Stewardship and Development at Sacred Heart. She tells KICD News all of the funds raised with the gala go back to help the school.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Hospital Receives Annual Audit Report
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Spencer Hospital has received the results of the annual audit report for the most recent fiscal year. Sam Johnson from Winther, Stave and Company presented the information last week to the Hospital Board of Trustees and talked briefly about the increase in expenditures for Fiscal Year 2022.
pureoldiesspencer.com
In-Person Absentee Voting Still Available Ahead of November 8th Election
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Those wishing to cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday’s Mid-Term Elections still have time to do so in person at their local Auditor’s office. The Clay County Auditor’s Office will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with voters having until the end of business on Monday to vote absentee with curbside voting also available in some locations.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Dickinson County Crashes
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Serious injuries were reported in two separate crashes in recent days in Dickinson County. The first incident happened early Saturday morning when 27-year-old Joseph Hilsabeck of Milford was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled multiple times just west of Wahpeton on 190th Street. Hilsabeck was originally taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Coaches Preview: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn @ Remsen St. Mary’s
Moville, Ia (KICD) – The Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Hawks are a game away from the UNI-Dome and standing in their way is a team that has made a habit of reaching the semi-finals in Woodbury Central. The Wildcats bring one of the state’s most prolific offensive attacks to the gridiron with over 45 hundred yards of total offense. They have matched that with a defense that has stifled their last 3 opponents, including South O’Brien and Gehlen Catholic, two teams Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn has seen this year. Hawks coach Jay Eilers broke down the strong points of the Wildcats.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Suspicious Vehicle Report Leads to Drug Charges Against Spirit Lake Man
Laurens, IA (KICD)– A Spirit Lake man is facing drug charges after police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle last weekend. The Laurens Police Department was dispatched to a local convenience store on Saturday to a report of a vehicle parked at the gas pumps with its hood up for an unspecified amount of time. The sole occupant, Jordan Hawn, was then found asleep inside the vehicle when officers arrived where he later said he was waiting for ride after his vehicle broke down.
pureoldiesspencer.com
New Safety Measures Approved by Spirit Lake Council
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake city council has approved some new safety measures for two housing areas in the Southern part of town that were farm fields not long ago. Police Chief Shane Brevik says pedestrians are a major concern in the area of the Presbyterian...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Restoration Work Set to Begin Soon on Emmet County’s Ingham Lake
Wallingford, IA (Radio Iowa)– Restoration work on the shorline of a state-owned lake in Emmet County is set to begin soon. Iowa Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Rob Patterson says the project is focusing on about a quarter mile of shore on the north side of Ingham Lake near Wallingford.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Prosecution Calls Final Witness in Estherville Murder Trial
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The prosecution has called its final witness in the first degree murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt in Estherville a week after the trial began with jury selection. Taking the stand Tuesday morning was DCI Special Agent Lynn Olson who told the court more than...
Comments / 0