“Everything’s on the line”: Bulldogs and Cougars discuss this year’s Southtown Showdown
The Wylie Bulldogs and the Cooper are 24 and a half hours from meeting in the 4th Southtown Showdown. For the first time, the Southtown Showdown this ’22 season means something. Wylie quarterback KJ Long said, “In the past few years it’s always meant something; the pride, but it...
Wildcats can’t dwell on loss to North Dakota
The ACU Wildcats are back in action this week after a disappointing loss to North Dakota last week. The up side to that loss is it was a non-conference game. ACU is still undefeated in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) at 2-0. The Wildcats goals are still in front of...
Tough loss to end regular season, but the playoffs are next for Abilene High
Abilene High dropped their final game of the 2022 regular season. Head coach Mike Fullen’s team moved the ball really well in the first half of their game against Amarillo High but only found the end zone one time. That came back to haunt the Eagles in the second...
McMurry accepts invitation to join the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference
(ABILENE, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 —) McMurry University has accepted an offer of membership in the SouthernCollegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC), becoming the 10th member of the NCAA Division III league. The shift tothe new conference will take place beginning Fall of 2024. Currently, McMurry is an affiliate member of the SCACin swimming and esports. By moving to the SCAC, the university will unify all its sports into one conference.McMurry scholar-athletes also benefit from the SCAC conference scheduling model which aligns better with theinstitution’s academic priorities.
Abilene High is set to take advantage of open week heading into the playoffs
Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen and his Eagles finished the regular season with a 17-10 road loss to Amarillo High on Friday night. Missed opportunities led to the loss, but the Eagles are still headed to the postseason. This week is an open week for the Eagles. It’s the...
Holland Health Science BuildingHardin-Simmons University. After 15 years on the Hardin-Simmons University campus, Abilene ISD’s Holland Medical High School will move to a new location at the end of the 2024 spring semester. Even though it will no longer be on HSU’s campus, Holland Medical High School, named for HSU benefactors Scotty and Jacque Holland, will continue to educate high school students interested in health professions.
Faculty: Decreased enrollment, lack of transparency, McMurry lawsuit among reasons for ‘vote of no confidence’ against Hardin-Simmons president
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Faculty at Hardin-Simmons University are citing several reasons behind a vote of no confidence issued against President Eric Bruntmyer, including decreased enrollment, a lack of financial transparency, and an ongoing lawsuit from McMurry University. Faculty Vice President Professor Melissa Milliorn detailed what happened during the vote of no confidence, which took […]
West Texas Young Professionals Leadership Summit to be held in Abilene
Get ready to “evolve” your goals for personal and professional development. Hosted every 18-months, the West Texas Young Professional Leadership Summit is an all-day conference focused on developing future leaders by providing ambitious young professionals the opportunity to build relationships, engage in transformative learning opportunities, and interact with civic and business leaders in a top-tier conference setting.
29 Fantastic Big Country Restaurants Outside of Abilene You Must Eat At
While Abilene is the biggest city in The Big Country, it's not your only source for awesome cuisine. In fact, you can take a short little drive in any direction to sample some amazing restaurants that feature everything from Tex-Mex to Homestyle cooking and everything in between. The Big Country...
Incident in downtown Breckenridge leads to brief lockdown at high school, junior high
An incident in Breckenridge this morning, Tuesday, Nov. 1, resulted in Breckenridge High School and Junior High School going into lockdown for a few minutes. However, Breckenridge Police Chief Bacel Cantrell said there was no actual threat to the schools, students or staff. According to Cantrell, the BPD’s dispatch received...
Abilene landscaping company becomes first in state to implement apprenticeship program, also teaching life skills
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A landscaping company in Abilene is launching a new program, teaching others to be their best selves at home so they can be their best selves at work. It’s a program to teach job-seekers about landscaping and life skills, while also being the first company in Texas to use a landscaping apprenticeship […]
Abilene area forecast: Thursday November 3rd
Our weather pattern is looking to change somewhat for the next few days as we welcome rain chances and slightly cooler weather for the Big Country. This pattern will be with us at least through the weekend. For today, we will see clouds on the increase and windy weather with a high of 81 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-25 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening, we will see cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers. The overnight low will drop to around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and gusty at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.
Watch out for deer on the roads in the Abilene Area, what to do if you hit one
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With deer mating season on it’s way, deer in the big country area are constantly moving around. They are moving closer to Texas roadways as peak rutting season begins in mid-November. Annaliese Scoggin, Wildlife biologist for the Texas Parks and Wildlife department, said deer like to travel near roadways because of […]
‘Representing the message of the Abilene people’: Hundreds watch Governor Greg Abbott campaign in Key City
ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Whether local or from counties around, hundreds packed into the event space at Front Porch Coffee in Downtown Abilene Monday afternoon, all waiting in anticipation to hear Governor Greg Abbot speak on the issues that matter most to them. “We just wanted to come and see that he actually was representing […]
FULL VIDEO: Governor Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Governor Greg Abbott was in Abilene Monday as part of the final push for his gubernatorial campaign. He gave a brief speech at Front Porch Coffee downtown around 3:00 p.m., addressing key issues such as border control, property taxes, and school curriculum. “To say the least, there is a lot at […]
San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene
CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian.
‘Hate like this has no place in Abilene’: Residents react to antisemitic material scattered in local neighborhoods
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Baggies filled with rocks and antisemitic flyers were thrown into yards in some Abilene neighborhoods on Saturday night. The flyers containing extremely offensive stereotypes and accusations of the Jewish faith. “It’s pretty horrific. Hate like this has no place in Abilene,” says James Wiser, an Old Elmwood resident who moved to […]
Road closure notice: Construction near the Mall of Abilene begins
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Starting Tuesday, November 8, one of the entrances to the Mall of Abilene will be closed for construction. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said a part of Buffalo Gap Road and Robertson Drive will be closed for about two days while construction crews install a drainage system on the west […]
Police: 20 pedestrians hit by vehicles in Abilene this year, homeless to get reflective vests
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twenty pedestrians have been hit by vehicles in Abilene so far this year, and four have died as part of the City’s deadliest year to-date. Police now plan to distribute reflective vests to Abilene’s homeless population in an upcoming effort in partnership with United Way. More details on this project will […]
Abilene man arrested for 2005 murder
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for a 2005 murder. Marco Ramos was taken into custody Wednesday on a Murder warrant for the death of Bobby Beck. Beck was stabbed to death during an altercation on the 1900 block of N 5th Street on April 9, 2005. Court documents reveal a car […]
