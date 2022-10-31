ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

bigcountryhomepage.com

Wildcats can’t dwell on loss to North Dakota

The ACU Wildcats are back in action this week after a disappointing loss to North Dakota last week. The up side to that loss is it was a non-conference game. ACU is still undefeated in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) at 2-0. The Wildcats goals are still in front of...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

McMurry accepts invitation to join the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference

(ABILENE, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 —) McMurry University has accepted an offer of membership in the SouthernCollegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC), becoming the 10th member of the NCAA Division III league. The shift tothe new conference will take place beginning Fall of 2024. Currently, McMurry is an affiliate member of the SCACin swimming and esports. By moving to the SCAC, the university will unify all its sports into one conference.McMurry scholar-athletes also benefit from the SCAC conference scheduling model which aligns better with theinstitution’s academic priorities.
ABILENE, TX
Hardin-Simmons University

Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD Statement

Holland Health Science BuildingHardin-Simmons University. After 15 years on the Hardin-Simmons University campus, Abilene ISD’s Holland Medical High School will move to a new location at the end of the 2024 spring semester. Even though it will no longer be on HSU’s campus, Holland Medical High School, named for HSU benefactors Scotty and Jacque Holland, will continue to educate high school students interested in health professions.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Faculty: Decreased enrollment, lack of transparency, McMurry lawsuit among reasons for ‘vote of no confidence’ against Hardin-Simmons president

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Faculty at Hardin-Simmons University are citing several reasons behind a vote of no confidence issued against President Eric Bruntmyer, including decreased enrollment, a lack of financial transparency, and an ongoing lawsuit from McMurry University. Faculty Vice President Professor Melissa Milliorn detailed what happened during the vote of no confidence, which took […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

West Texas Young Professionals Leadership Summit to be held in Abilene

Get ready to “evolve” your goals for personal and professional development. Hosted every 18-months, the West Texas Young Professional Leadership Summit is an all-day conference focused on developing future leaders by providing ambitious young professionals the opportunity to build relationships, engage in transformative learning opportunities, and interact with civic and business leaders in a top-tier conference setting.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene landscaping company becomes first in state to implement apprenticeship program, also teaching life skills

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A landscaping company in Abilene is launching a new program, teaching others to be their best selves at home so they can be their best selves at work. It’s a program to teach job-seekers about landscaping and life skills, while also being the first company in Texas to use a landscaping apprenticeship […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Thursday November 3rd

Our weather pattern is looking to change somewhat for the next few days as we welcome rain chances and slightly cooler weather for the Big Country. This pattern will be with us at least through the weekend. For today, we will see clouds on the increase and windy weather with a high of 81 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-25 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening, we will see cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers. The overnight low will drop to around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and gusty at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Representing the message of the Abilene people’: Hundreds watch Governor Greg Abbott campaign in Key City

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Whether local or from counties around, hundreds packed into the event space at Front Porch Coffee in Downtown Abilene Monday afternoon, all waiting in anticipation to hear Governor Greg Abbot speak on the issues that matter most to them. “We just wanted to come and see that he actually was representing […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene

CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian.
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Hate like this has no place in Abilene’: Residents react to antisemitic material scattered in local neighborhoods

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Baggies filled with rocks and antisemitic flyers were thrown into yards in some Abilene neighborhoods on Saturday night. The flyers containing extremely offensive stereotypes and accusations of the Jewish faith. “It’s pretty horrific. Hate like this has no place in Abilene,” says James Wiser, an Old Elmwood resident who moved to […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man arrested for 2005 murder

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for a 2005 murder.  Marco Ramos was taken into custody Wednesday on a Murder warrant for the death of Bobby Beck. Beck was stabbed to death during an altercation on the 1900 block of N 5th Street on April 9, 2005.  Court documents reveal a car […]
ABILENE, TX

