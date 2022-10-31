After back-to-back conference wins, Oklahoma has another big game on the schedule with the Baylor Bears coming to Norman on Saturday. Coach Dave Aranda notched a win against Oklahoma en route to a Big 12 Championship win a season ago. Both teams come into Saturday’s contest 5-3 with plenty left to prove and lots to play for. A win would be a massive confidence booth for both sides.

NORMAN, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO