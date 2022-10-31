ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

How to Watch: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Baylor Bears

After back-to-back conference wins, Oklahoma has another big game on the schedule with the Baylor Bears coming to Norman on Saturday. Coach Dave Aranda notched a win against Oklahoma en route to a Big 12 Championship win a season ago. Both teams come into Saturday’s contest 5-3 with plenty left to prove and lots to play for. A win would be a massive confidence booth for both sides.
Tri-City Herald

OKC Spark Signs Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo

Softball’s biggest star is coming home. The Oklahoma Spark announced Thursday that former Oklahoma superstar Jocelyn Alo is “coming home.”. “The queen will reign in OKC,” the Spark tweeted. Alo shattered the all-time NCAA softball career home run record last year (122) as she powered the Sooners...
