‘Bucs with Bowles’ focuses on a weekend of ‘self-scouting’ and the quest to end losing streak

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were back on the field Monday morning, four days after their disappointing 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Head Coach Todd Bowles held a “bonus” practice to begin preparations for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

During his exclusive ‘Bucs with Bowles’ interview, Bowles told News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas that Monday’s walk-through was more of a result of tweaks by the coaching staff, following a weekend of self-scouting and an assessment of how and why the Bucs have a 3-5 record.

Bowles is likely to see the return of several key injured players, including some of his most important defensive players.

Bowles said that defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., and cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Sean Murphy-Bunting continue to trend upward. A better prognosis will take place at Wednesday’s practice when the team puts on pads.

The Bucs currently sit in second place in the NFC South, a game behind the surprising Atlanta Falcons and are also a game out of a wild card spot.

With nine games still to play, there is certainly time to get back into the postseason race but Bowles says the team is only focused on winning one game.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.