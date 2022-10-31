‘Gotta Raise My Game’: Aaron Rodgers Finally Accepts Accountability as Green Bay’s Losing Streak Extends to Four After Bills Loss

Read full article on original website
WGRZ TV
Von Miller added to Bills injury report
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nothing seemed out of the ordinary when Von Miller skipped practice on Wednesday. Veteran rest days have been the norm for him with the Bills. That changed Thursday when Miller was added to the Bills' injury report with an ankle injury. That is significant in...
Yardbarker
Packers fans are calling for GM Brian Gutekunst to be fired after poor NFL trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers didn't do anything at the trade deadline. General manager Brian Gutekunst was apparently in on some talks and the Packers desperately need an established wide receiver, but the deadline came and went and the transaction report up in Green Bay remained quiet. And now, Packers fans...
Josh Allen hurdle sign relocation
Zoom Buffalo has been asked by the city to take the Allen hurdle sign down. But for those still wanting a photo opportunity, the Allen sign has been relocated.
NFL Analysis Network
This Packers-Jets Trade Sends WR Elijah Moore To Green Bay
The New York Jets have gotten off to a much stronger-than-anticipated start this season as they are 5-3 heading into their big-time showdown with the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Winning at that clip is not an easy task in the NFL as Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh have done an excellent job rebuilding the culture and franchise for Gang Green. Could a trade with the Green Bay Packers be on the horizon?
Contractor selected to construct new Bills stadium
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More progress is being made towards a new Buffalo Bills stadium. The joint venture of Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company, in association with 34 Group, has been chosen to provide construction management for the planned new Bills stadium by Pegula Sports & Entertainment, according to a Thursday announcement. Gilbane […]
atozsports.com
The moment Bills fans have been waiting for is finally here
The Buffalo Bills come out of Tuesday’s record-setting NFL trade deadline as massive winners, but not for the reason one might think. Though Bills GM Brandon Beane was busy at the deadline, Buffalo’s biggest move came with the team activating star CB Tre’Davious White off of the physically unable to perform list.
atozsports.com
NFL insider contradicts Bills general manager on key problem
The Buffalo Bills are dealing with the highs and the lows in their defensive backfield. While they’re finally getting Tre’Davious White back, they might have to wait longer than expected to see star safety Jordan Poyer back on the field. Bills’ GM Brandon Beane talked to the press...
NFL Rumors: Packers ‘Were In On’ This Wideout Before Deadline
The Packers reportedly were willing to pay a high price to improve their wide receiver group before the NFL trade deadline passed. Green Bay ultimately was not able to land its target by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. And to make matters worse for Aaron Rodgers and company, the coveted player ended up with their fiercest rival.
Bills Receive Rough Injury Update Regarding Defensive Star
The Buffalo Bills came off their bye week and handled business on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, 27-17. They are now heading into a matchup against the New York Jets in Week 9, but their secondary could be short-handed in the game. Starting safety Jordan Poyer was...
