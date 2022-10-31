Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Girls swimming: No pool? No problem
There’s a slight disadvantage the Indian Trail girls swim squad has been overcoming with style since 2014. The “new,” beautiful high school, which is now the city’s largest in enrollment by far, actually doesn’t have a swimming pool. OK, you can talk about “Just use...
WISN
Parents outraged over school board member's racist comment
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — Some parents in the Hartland-Lakeside school district are outraged by a racist comment one of the board members made during a meeting last month. The comment came during an Oct. 17 school board meeting in a discussion about the district’s social and emotional learning curriculum, which is designed to teach self-awareness, self-control and interpersonal skills.
spectrumnews1.com
5 Wisconsin organizations received funding to increase access to child telepsychiatry services
WISCONSIN — Five organizations received funding to increase access to child telepsychiatry services. Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services awarded the five, $500,000 grants Tuesday. The $2.5 million came from American Rescue Plan Act funds. Recipients include Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Clinic in Superior, Wis., Children’s...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Chris Marschka Appointed New President Of The Board Of Directors of Milwaukee’s First Stage
First Stage, one of the nation’s leading theaters for young people and families, has appointed Chris Marschka, senior vice president for PNC Commercial Banking in Wisconsin as the new First Stage Board President effective September 21, 2022. Marschka has been committed to advancing the mission of First Stage ever...
kenosha.com
Community State Bank kicks off fifth season of employee donation campaign
Community State Bank, a $561 million locally owned and operated community bank, is headquartered in Union Grove and has proudly served the communities of Southeastern WI since 1898. For more information, please visit CSB online at CSB.bank. Community State Bank is excited to present the return of its fifth annual...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Prayers for Hartford football player Michael Turner | By HUHS
Hartford, WI – On Friday, October 28, Hartford Union High School football player Michael Turner suffered a serious injury during the WIAA Level 2 Playoff football game. The HUHS training staff, team physician, as well as Hartford paramedics, responded immediately on the Hartford sideline. Michael was transported to Children’s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
‘Tom was special in thousands of peoples’ lives’: Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator
MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.” Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday. Calling Heninger’s dedication to Wisconsin music never-ending would be no understatement. ...
Downtown Waukesha announces 'Night of Lights' event
The City of Waukesha is kicking off the holiday season with a new event this year, the Night of Lights!
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Final weekend for acrylics show at Kenosha Public Museum
KENOSHA — The Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022 — featuring 45 paintings — is on display through Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Kenosha Public Museum. The exhibit highlights “the variety of subjects, styles and techniques possible in the acrylic medium, as well as the diversity and skill of artists working today,” said Rachel Klees Andersen, curator of exhibits at Kenosha’s public museums.
Transgender voters in Wisconsin: Strict ID laws could cause issues on Nov. 8
Getting an ID that reflects your gender identity can be difficult for someone who is transgender. If you plan on changing your name or gender in Wisconsin, the process can be pretty extensive.
McHenry County health report finds more than 170 became ill after visiting D.C. Cobb’s
McHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — The McHenry County Department of Health completed its investigation into D.C. Cobb’s and found more than 170 people became sick following an illness outbreak. The investigation was launched after a cluster of illnesses was linked to the restaurant, located in the 1200 block of North Green Street, at the end of […]
Police: South Milwaukee Middle School student took, shared 'improper' photos
A student at South Milwaukee Middle School (SMMS) is being referred to children's court after admitting to taking and distributing inappropriate pictures.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Marquette Law School Poll Wednesday; final pre-election survey
MILWAUKEE - The latest Marquette University Law School poll will be released Wednesday, Nov. 2. This is the last Marquette Law School poll before Election Day. According to a press release, the Marquette Law School Poll's final pre-election survey of Wisconsin looks at preferences in the races for governor and the U.S. Senate. The poll includes the public's views of incumbent office holders and candidates, including approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers, along with the favorability ratings for Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, former President Donald Trump, and candidates Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Tim Michels, among others.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Proposed Kenosha casino cited as board narrowly OKs lifting cap on `carryover’ funding used in hiring special legal advisers
The Kenosha County Board narrowly approved removing a clause in the 2023 budget resolution capping the Corporation Counsel’s “carryover” funding. Prior to approving the budget, the board voted 12-11 Wednesday night to lift the restriction that had limited any annual surplus funding carryovers to an amount not to exceed 200 percent of its budgeted reserves. Those additional funds have been typically used for unforeseen legal matters, such as litigation or internal investigations that require paying attorneys with special expertise.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Gemma Foods restaurant will open at Pilot Project’s Milwaukee brewery
The restaurant at Pilot Project, which is taking over the old Milwaukee Brewing Co. space at downtown’s western edge, will be Gemma Foods from Chicago, led by an award-winning chef. Pilot Project is the Chicago brewery incubator that bought Milwaukee Brewing Co.’s operations at 1128 N. Ninth St. Its...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Swedish company, Alfa Laval, opens new food hub in Kenosha
Swedish manufacturing company Alfa Laval has announced the opening of a new food hub in Kenosha. The new facility which boasts a state-of-the-art laboratory, a testing center, service repair capabilities and training spaces. Alfa Laval works in numerous fields, including energy, marine, and food and water, offering expertise, products and...
foodsafetynews.com
Sick employees among patient count in restaurant norovirus outbreak
An investigation into a norovirus outbreak among patrons of an Illinois restaurant has ended after identifying 173 people who became ill. The McHenry County Department of Health began the investigation into D.C. Cobb’s restaurant after a cluster of illnesses was linked to the business beginning in late August and running through mid-September.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Business Spotlight: Black Wick | Racine County Eye
A new business in the heart of Downtown Racine offers an in-store experience unlike any other store in the area. Black Wick is the newest candle and soap creation company in Southeastern Wisconsin. The storefront where Black Wick currently resides. – Credit: Black Wick. Sweet aromas fill the air...
Didier Farms in Lincolnshire closes retail operation
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) -- A family favorite in far north suburban Lincolnshire is shutting down for good.Didier Farms announced Thursday that after generations in business, it is closing its retail operation permanently.Didier Farms has been a top destination when it comes to fall activities – offering fresh locally-grown vegetables at their farmstand, pumpkins and doughnuts at their Pumpkinfest, and flowers from their greenhouses.Halloween on Monday was the last day of the retail business.The land for the farm on Aptakisic Road – then only two miles long – was originally purchased by John Link in 1912, according to the Didier website....
