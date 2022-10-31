Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County executive candidate profile: Republican Pat McDonough
TOWSON, Md. -- The race for Baltimore County executive is a contest between two seasoned politicians who say they know what the county needs moving forward -- and their approaches are very different. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. The Republican challenger for Baltimore...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control
Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
foxbaltimore.com
Judge allows lawsuit against City Schools to proceed with 'everyone in America watching'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A judge denied a motion filed by Baltimore City and Baltimore City Public Schools to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Baltimore City couple against the school system alleging misuse of tax dollars, allowing the case to move into the discovery phase. Jovani Patterson, and his...
foxbaltimore.com
Candidate Conversations: Baltimore County leader Johnny Olszewski seeks re-election
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Voters in Baltimore County will soon decide who they want to lead in the next election, as Johnny Olszewski asks voters for another term. The incumbent faces Republican challenger, Pat McDonough, who vowed to bring a change to the county. Olszewski spoke about his view on...
Wbaltv.com
I-Team previews recommendations reached by Baltimore Squeegee Collaborative
The Baltimore mayor's Squeegee Collaborative wrapped up its work on creating a comprehensive approach to eradicating the problem across the city. The 11 News I-Team on Thursday exclusively spoke with members of the collaborative who discussed what the public can expect to happen next. For many squeegee workers, their days...
foxbaltimore.com
Voters will decide whether to bring Baltimore police back under local control
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The fight against crime is a constant battle in Baltimore. In this election, the people of the city will decide whether the boots on the ground, the Baltimore City Police Department, will be brought under local control. "This is something Mayor Brandon Scott has been lobbying...
WBAL Radio
Carroll County institutes more polling place security following incident
On the final day of early in-person voting, Carroll County boosted security at polling locations after a dispute that required law enforcement to intervene. It all comes after police were called last week to help remove the vice chair of the County Republican Central Committee from the Westminster Senior Center, where she was arguing with election judges.
foxbaltimore.com
With term-limits looming, City Council fast tracks bill to adjust pension requirements
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Council has fast-tracked a bill that would allow council members to be eligible for a pension after eight years of service rather than 12. The bill, which will be debated the day before Election Day, is contingent upon the passage of Question K,...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore test scores hit 13-year low as civil rights leader calls for CEO to be replaced
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Despite massive amounts of spending, new federal test scores show Baltimore has hit an all-time low since testing began 13 years ago. Now, a leading civil rights activist is calling for City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises to be replaced. For 72 years, Marvin “Doc” Cheatham...
foxbaltimore.com
City's watchdog urges voters to approve Question I: 'I is for independent advisory board'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Voters will see a slew of ballot questions and the inspector general of Baltimore City is urging people to say yes to independence. Question I seeks to change the makeup of the Office of Inspector General Advisory Board; when the office was created through a charter amendment in 2018, it created an independent watchdog, but it allowed elected leaders, politicians and their designees to serve on the advisory board.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City, County seek voters' permission to take on hundreds of millions in new debt
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Amid the races for governor, county executive, county council, or local school board seats – some Maryland jurisdictions are asking voters to approve money for long-term capital projects. Baltimore City, Baltimore and Prince George’s counties are each asking voters for permission to take on hundreds...
WBAL Radio
Police escort Carroll County Republican leader from polling place
The vice chairwoman of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee had to be escorted away from a polling place in Westminster, according to a report. According to the Carroll County Times, Katherine Adelaide was removed after a conversation with election judges. Adelaide wanted to know why there wasn't a chalk line on the ground at the Westminster Senior Center to show where it was legal for candidates and supporters to electioneer.
Wbaltv.com
In-person early voter turnout, mail-in ballot returns highest in Baltimore County
With a week left until Election Day, voters in some areas of Maryland are making sure they get out early to beat the lines and cast their votes -- even in the rain. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. Baltimore County is leading when...
foxbaltimore.com
Powerball drawing created 2 millionaires in Maryland; one ticket sold in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Last night's Powerball drawing didn't create any billionaires, but it did create two millionaires in Maryland, including one possibly in Baltimore. The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, and 60; the Powerball was 23, and the Power Play multiplier was x2. No one won the $1.2 billion jackpot.
foxbaltimore.com
'Squeegee Collaborative' plan includes guaranteed income, self-policing by squeegee kids
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The mayor's office released some details Thursday about Mayor Brandon Scott's "Squeegee Collaborative" plan ahead of its official rollout next week. Monica Lewis, a spokeswoman for Scott, said squeegee kids will develop a "code of conduct" in an effort to regulate themselves. Squeegee kids will be assigned specific areas, she said.
Nottingham MD
Grocery Outlet to open 2nd Maryland location in Baltimore County
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week announced that extreme-value retailer Grocery Outlet Bargain Market plans to open a new location — its second in Maryland — along the Liberty Road Corridor in Milford Mill. This innovative community project will include the partial demolition and renovation...
baltimorebeat.com
Baltimore rent courts stack the deck in favor of landlords
Outside Courtroom 2 in Baltimore City District Court at 501 East Fayette Street, dozens of people—some holding clipboards and chatting with those nearby, others frozen with looks of confusion and exhaustion—waited for the doors to open and the 11:00 a.m. docket to begin. They were in court accused of failure to pay rent. This day in September 2022 was Baltimore Courtwatch’s first look at rent court.
foxbaltimore.com
City to announce guaranteed income to squeegee kids if they stay off corners
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The city is expected to announce next week the offer of a guaranteed income if squeegee kids stay out of city intersections. The size of the paycheck is still unclear, however, the city is currently offering potential criminals $375 a month if they refrain from shooting other people.
foxbaltimore.com
Districts warned of sporting event altercations before fight disqualified two City teams
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Before two Baltimore City High Schools were disqualified from competing in Maryland’s high school football playoffs, other districts around the region warned of fights and disturbances at athletic events this fall. In early September, a football matchup between Howard County’s Atholton and Wilde Lake...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County rolls out trash cart pilot program in Essex
ESSEX, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Thursday announced a new pilot program to distribute high-quality trash carts for residential trash pickup in the Essex community. Beginning Thursday, new 65-gallon trash carts will be delivered to approximately 4,300 residences in Essex neighborhoods that currently receive bi-weekly trash pick-ups as...
