ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Delta Air Lines pilots vote to authorize a strike, no effect on flights for now

By Zach Wichter, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Delta Air Lines pilots voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike on Monday, but travelers don't need to go changing their tickets just yet.

The pilots have been negotiating a new contract with the carrier since April 2019 and in mediation since February 2020. The negotiations were on pause due to COVID-19 from March 2020 until January 2022. A vote to authorize a strike doesn't necessarily mean one will happen, but, according to union representatives, it's an important part of the negotiating process.

"Our pilots have said very clearly that they’re willing to strike to achieve the contract we've earned," said Evan Baach, a spokesman for the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) and a captain at Delta. "We're hoping that this strike authorization ballot sends a clear message."

Last chance: Think airplane seats are too small? Time is running out to let the FAA know.

How soon could Delta Air Lines pilots strike?

Even though a huge majority of Delta's pilots voted in favor of authorizing a strike, planes aren't going to be grounded tomorrow – or likely anytime soon.

"Before a strike can take place, the National Mediation Board must first decide that additional mediation efforts would not be productive and offer the parties an opportunity to arbitrate the contract dispute. If either side declines the arbitration, both parties enter a 30-day "cooling off" period, after which pilots and management can engage in self-help – a strike by the union or a lockout by management," said a statement from ALPA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KY6MT_0itWcsVI00
Two Delta Air Lines jets at JFK on Aug. 28, 2022 Zach Wichter/USA TODAY

Since negotiations are ongoing, there's no definite timeline for these next steps toward a strike.

"Delta has rebounded from the pandemic and is poised to be stronger than ever, posting record revenues for the third quarter. Meanwhile, our negotiations have dragged on for too long," Capt. Jason Ambrosi, chair of the Delta Master Executive Council at ALPA said in a statement. "Our goal is to reach an agreement, not to strike. The ball is in management’s court. It’s time for the Company to get serious at the bargaining table and invest in the Delta pilots."

What are Delta pilots negotiating for?

According to Baach, Delta's pilots last ratified a new contract in 2016, and the terms of that agreement only extended until 2019, meaning the aviators have not received a pay increase in about three years.

Holiday travel tips: You could save up to 15% on winter airfare

Deals across the pond: A head-to-head review of trans-Atlantic low-cost carriers

"It's been a very long time since we negotiated our last contract," Baach said, noting that in the meantime, Delta has provided pay raises for other work groups and invested in foreign airlines.

"It’s time for them to invest in their pilots, they can afford it," he said.

Delta says: Passengers, don't worry

The airline is outwardly optimistic that a strike will not occur.

"Delta pilots are not on strike, so this authorization vote will not affect our operation for our customers," an airline spokesperson said in a statement. "There are many steps remaining in the process and many opportunities left for collaborative negotiations before a strike is even allowed to be considered. Delta and ALPA have made significant progress in our negotiations and have only a few contract sections left to resolve. We are confident that the parties will reach an agreement that is fair and equitable, as we always have in past negotiations."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Delta Air Lines pilots vote to authorize a strike, no effect on flights for now

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Delta pilots vote in favor of potential strike as contract talks drag on

Delta Air Lines pilots voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if contract talks between the carrier and the union don't lead to an agreement. A strike wouldn't be immediate and it would require permissions from the federal National Mediation board. Pilots for U.S. carriers have have recently picketed at major...
airlive.net

A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow

Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
CBS Denver

Two planes touched wings before crashing and killing all onboard

The NTSB has released it's preliminary report on a mid-air collision that happened in Boulder County last month. Two planes crashed along Niwot Road, killing three men. One plan was a Cessna 172S from a flight school, and the other was a Sonex Aircraft Xenos. The report says both planes were flying at about 7,000-7,500 feet, and were operating under visual flight rules. The Cessna turned eastbound, and the flight track data of the two planes merged, and then both planes rapidly descended. The report says that investigators found fragmented sections of the outboard left wings of both airplanes in a field below the point where the two flight tracks merged.The report indicates that both airplanes were operating within the Mode-C veil of the Denver International Airport Class B airspace that requires automatic dependent surveillance broadcast (ADS-B) "out" transmissions. The Cessna was equipped with ADS-B "in/out" equipment, and did transmit ADS-B data. The Sonex did not transmit ADS-B data during the accident flight. ADS-B is used to detect and alert pilots to potential traffic conflicts.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Associated Press

Report: Plane landed hard, then climbed again before crash

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a small plane make a hard landing at a Southern California airport, immediately take off again and then climb erratically before slamming into the runway nose-first, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report. A flight instructor and a student pilot were in the single-engine Piper Sport when it crashed and caught fire around 5 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Santa Monica Airport, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a report released Thursday. There was 45 minutes of instruction on the ground before the pair took off for a flight to Malibu and back that lasted just over an hour, the report said. The plane came in for a landing that witnesses described as “hard” and then “began to aggressively pitch up and climb, while the engine made a sound consistent with it going to full power,” according to the report.
SANTA MONICA, CA
BoardingArea

Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First

There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
The Independent

228 were killed when Flight 447 crashed into the Atlantic. Their families could finally hear why

As the long-awaited criminal trial of Air France and Airbus began in a Parisian court last week, the CEOs of both companies took the stand as the names of the 228 victims of Flight 447 were read out.Airbus’s Guillaume Faury offered his “deepest sympathy” to the distraught relatives who packed the court, while Anne Rigail insisted the French national airline “will never forget”.The comments sparked furious scenes among relatives, who had fought for more than 13 years to see the two companies tried for involuntary manslaughter.“Shame on you,” Philippe Linguet, who lost his brother Pascal in the crash, shouted at...
Daily Mail

Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'

A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
HAWAII STATE
msn.com

What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?

Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you’re going. But the history of trains is far more glamorous, dating back to luxurious excursions — akin to today’s cruise lines — at the turn of the 20th century.
COLORADO STATE
Thrillist

Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29

It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
GEORGIA STATE
travelnoire.com

Snake Found Aboard United Flight At Newark Airport

Snakes on a Plane immediately comes to mind when learning of a recent incident involving a snake on a flight. The creepy crawler was discovered slithering around by a passenger shortly after United Airlines flight 2038 from Tampa landed at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to CNN, operations employees along...
NEWARK, NJ
TheStreet

Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers

During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It avoided layoffs but did...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

666K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy