Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Melva Davis Academy students build roller coasters for UCR competitionThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRiverside, CA
coastreportonline.com
OC Supervisor Foley hosts gas card giveaway at OCC
Orange County’s 2nd District Supervisor Katrina Foley gave away thousands of $100 gas cards to Orange County residents on Tuesday at Orange Coast College. “Today we are distributing $100 gas cards for residents dealing with inflation and to help reduce the cost of living a little bit,” Foley said. “We had 3,500 people register.”
spectrumnews1.com
OC high school coffee cart serves up drinks, education
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A mobile coffee cart at Ocean View High School in Huntington Beach not only serves up hot drinks, it serves up lessons for the students who run it. The Ocean Brew coffee cart is run by a group of students in the school’s IDEAS program,...
spectrumnews1.com
School food workers take cooking basics class
SANTA ANA, Calif. — The Biden administration is prioritizing food for students, pushing to expand free school meals as part of a new national strategy to end hunger and increase healthy eating by 2030, while groceries keep getting more expensive. As Spectrum News has reported, the work to improve...
spectrumnews1.com
OCFA announces 2 new helicopters on order
IRVINE, Calif. (CNS) — The Orange County Fire Authority Thursday announced it had approved the acquisition of two new firefighting helicopters. The new Sikorsky S70 Firehawk helicopters were approved by the authority's board a week ago. The new helicopters replace the authority's 1966 UH-1H "Super Hueys" that had become too expensive to maintenance.
California County Declares 'Health Emergency'
These viruses are rapidly spreading throughout the region.
westsidetoday.com
Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations
Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
sunnews.org
Sheriff’s Office says Rossmoor suspects in police custody
Four men are now in custody accused of committing a rash of residential break-ins and other crimes, one of which was an attempted home invasion in Rossmoor. Orange County Sheriff’s Department Captain Gary Knudson told Rossmoor Directors at their regular meeting last week that the men are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties.
Bus service shut down in Orange County after maintenance workers go on strike
Thousands of Orange County bus riders will find themselves without service Thursday after the union representing maintenance workers for the Orange County Transportation Authority went on strike.
actiontourguide.com
Where Does the Pacific Coast Highway Start and End?
The PCH starts in Orange County, just a few miles south of Irvine and Long Beach, and runs all the way up to Mendocino County in the northern part of California. A Pacific Coast Highway road trip would be about 655 miles total, about three-quarters of the California coastline. When you reach the northern terminus of the PCH, you can continue to travel along the coast by taking Rt 101 north all the way up to the Canadian border, although the views on 101 aren’t quite as pretty. On the southern end, the PCH terminates by merging with I-5, which will take you down through San Diego and into Tijuana, Mexico.
KESQ
Orange County declares health emergency due to viruses
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A health emergency has been declared in Southern California’s Orange County due to rapidly spreading virus infections. The county health officer issued the declaration Monday due to record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits, the OC Health Care Agency said in a press release.
thevalleybusinessjournal.com
Murrieta Police Department Awarded $115,000 Grant to Deter Unsafe Behaviors, Increase Safety on Roads
Thanks to a $115,000 grant, the Murrieta Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on city roadways. “This grant funding allows us to support our continuing traffic safety efforts in the community,” Murrieta...
orangecountytribune.com
It’s Surf City’s new royalty
A reminder to you regardless of which city you live in … daylight savings ends this weekend and standard time resumes. To put it another way, it’s spring forward and fall back. On Sunday you should set your clock back at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. (assuming you’re awake that that time). Or you can just change your timepieces before you go to bed on Saturday night.
ocsportszone.com
CIF FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NOTES: First round games have a different twist
Northwood quarterback Eugene Miyata and his teammates open on the road Friday night. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman). It used to be when the CIF football playoffs were announced, league champions were guaranteed a home game for the first round. But that part of the CIF playoffs changed under the new...
kclu.org
Fire chiefs from Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange Counties say 2022 brush fire potential still high
Two giant firefighting helicopters are hovering over a special helipad in the Santa Monica Mountains. But, this time, it isn’t the real deal. It’s a demonstration for a unique partnership involving the Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange County Fire Departments, which are getting the use of extra helicopters during high fire season thanks to Southern California Edison.
Santa Ana Takes First Step Creating a Police Oversight Commission
After years of community activism, Santa Ana is one step closer to formalizing its long awaited and historic police oversight commission. City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously in support of what will, for now, be an advisory board but with an “Independent Oversight Director” to investigate police misconduct complaints and use of force reports as directed by commissioners.
Riverside’s famed `Festival of Lights’ returns with full slate
The famed “Festival of Lights” will return to Riverside for the upcoming Christmas season, boasting all of the entertainment that was embargoed over the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. “The Festival of Lights has been a joyous occasion for Riverside families for three decades,” Mayor...
orangecountytribune.com
Higher densities bring protests
A proposal to rezone an affluent area of Huntington Beach for high-density housing has met with harsh criticism from residents of Edwards Hill and Seacliff, who feel such development would impair the quality of the area. That issue dominated much of the public comments portion of Tuesday night’s meeting of...
Hyperallergic
California Mural Honoring Latinas Defaced With “White Power” Graffiti
This week, a Costa Mesa public mural celebrating influential Latinas from Orange County was defaced by white supremacist graffiti. Created in 2020 by Alicia Rojas, the 74-foot-long mural featured panels bearing portraits of eight poderosas, or strong women, on a painted background of lush foliage. The panels were relocated to Heritage Park in Santa Ana last year, but were replaced by the women’s names and poetry verses in English and Spanish.
Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains
The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
Bread: Freshly baked, warm, and wonderful options are all over Orange County
We suggest some of the best examples of all shapes, sizes, and origins of your favorite carb treats. The post Bread: Freshly baked, warm, and wonderful options are all over Orange County appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
