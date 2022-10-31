COLUMBUS – A warrant for the arrest of Rickey Mackey, Jr., the prime suspect wanted for the murder of 53-year-old Allen Mullins has been issued by the Columbus Police Department. Today, the department is asking anyone with information regarding Mackey’s whereabouts to notify the police. On Tuesday, 12:30 p.m., Mullins arrived at OSU East Hospital with a gunshot wound. The 53-year-old victim died two hours later from his injuries. Detectives believe an altercation occurred between both men in the 1600 block of Harvard Avenue, and at some point, the victim was shot. Mackey is considered armed and dangerous and should

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO