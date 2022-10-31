ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Bodycam shows Columbus police shootout with man near Parsons Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police released body camera footage Thursday from a shootout involving police earlier in the morning. The incident, where both a man and a single Columbus police officer exchanged gunfire, happened near Parsons Avenue in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant. Responding officers found a […]
NBC4 Columbus

Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
Shore News Network

Columbus police seeking fugitive wanted for the murder of Allen Mullins

COLUMBUS – A warrant for the arrest of Rickey Mackey, Jr., the prime suspect wanted for the murder of 53-year-old Allen Mullins has been issued by the Columbus Police Department. Today, the department is asking anyone with information regarding Mackey’s whereabouts to notify the police. On Tuesday, 12:30 p.m., Mullins arrived at OSU East Hospital with a gunshot wound. The 53-year-old victim died two hours later from his injuries. Detectives believe an altercation occurred between both men in the 1600 block of Harvard Avenue, and at some point, the victim was shot. Mackey is considered armed and dangerous and should
myfox28columbus.com

Man injured in shooting near Ohio State Fairgrounds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting near the Ohio State Fairgrounds Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened along North 4th Street just before 7:45 a.m. The man was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. No...
myfox28columbus.com

1 person injured, several people detained in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was injured and multiple people have been detained after a shooting Wednesday on the south side. Police said one person was taken to an area hospital in an "unstable" condition. According to police, officers are speaking with multiple witnesses at...
myfox28columbus.com

Dash cam video released of west Columbus officer-involved crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials released dash cam video involving the west Columbus crash between a Dublin police officer and a wrong-way driver last week. Officer Larry Gatton was injured while returning to Dublin from dropping off a person at the Franklin County Jail on Oct. 28. The video...
BET

Cop Accused In Andre Hill Slaying Must Wait To Stand Trial

A Franklin County, Ohio judge is again postponing the trial of Adam Coy, a former Columbus police officer charged in the fatal 2020 shooting of Andre Hill. According to the Columbus Dispatch, on Tuesday (November 1), Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen L. McIntosh granted the defense’s request to reschedule from next week to an undetermined date – likely next year.
myfox28columbus.com

Stolen car chase involving 2 young girls ends in west Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A pair of young girls survived a crash involving a stolen car during a chase with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday morning on the west side. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old was driving the stolen car and a 13-year-old...
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin woman Holli Osborn sentenced in husband’s death

Watch as the verdict is read in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Dublin woman found guilty of killing her husband in his sleep was sentenced to multiple years in prison on Thursday. A Franklin County judge sentenced Holli M. Osborn, 46, of East Liberty to 15 years in prison plus three years […]
WFMJ.com

Former Trumbull County auditor sentenced for stalking teen

An 81-year-old former Trumbull County Auditor and Treasurer has been sentenced after being convicted of menacing by stalking. David Hines, who pleaded no contest to the charge earlier in Warren Municipal Court, was handed a thirty day suspended jail sentence on Thursday. According to a police report filed in September,...
