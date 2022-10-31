Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Ohio Krogers Adds Ghost KitchensCadrene HeslopColumbus, OH
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bodycam shows Columbus police shootout with man near Parsons Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police released body camera footage Thursday from a shootout involving police earlier in the morning. The incident, where both a man and a single Columbus police officer exchanged gunfire, happened near Parsons Avenue in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant. Responding officers found a […]
Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
Columbus police seeking fugitive wanted for the murder of Allen Mullins
COLUMBUS – A warrant for the arrest of Rickey Mackey, Jr., the prime suspect wanted for the murder of 53-year-old Allen Mullins has been issued by the Columbus Police Department. Today, the department is asking anyone with information regarding Mackey’s whereabouts to notify the police. On Tuesday, 12:30 p.m., Mullins arrived at OSU East Hospital with a gunshot wound. The 53-year-old victim died two hours later from his injuries. Detectives believe an altercation occurred between both men in the 1600 block of Harvard Avenue, and at some point, the victim was shot. Mackey is considered armed and dangerous and should
myfox28columbus.com
Man injured in shooting near Ohio State Fairgrounds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting near the Ohio State Fairgrounds Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened along North 4th Street just before 7:45 a.m. The man was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. No...
Columbus police: DNA connects murder victim to man killed by police at hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said DNA evidence has connected a murder victim with a man shot and killed by police and security at a Westerville hospital in 2021. Police said blood found on the interior doorknob and the victim’s cane linked the suspect, Miles Monsay Jackson, to the murder victim, Ticardo Lawayne Williams, […]
12 persons of interest sought in deadly shooting near Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A dozen persons of interest are being sought in Columbus police’s investigation into a fatal shooting last Sunday near a northeast Columbus gas station. CPD provided an update on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the killing of Kevin Sobnosky, 21, who was shot near a Sheetz store at the 1400 block of […]
Nelsonville woman steals car while its driver is being arrested, prosecutor says
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Nelsonville woman accused of leading police on a half-hour, high-speed chase has been charged with seven felonies. Hannah Warren, 25, is accused of stealing a 2017 Nissan SUV while police were making a traffic stop on the vehicle in Buchtel, Ohio, on Oct. 29. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s […]
myfox28columbus.com
1 person injured, several people detained in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was injured and multiple people have been detained after a shooting Wednesday on the south side. Police said one person was taken to an area hospital in an "unstable" condition. According to police, officers are speaking with multiple witnesses at...
myfox28columbus.com
Police looking for suspected classroom crooks who burglarized charter school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a trio of suspected thieves who broke into a north Columbus charter school last month to steal learning tools and cash. Police said the Columbus Bilingual Academy on Morse Road was broken into twice within two weeks.
myfox28columbus.com
Dash cam video released of west Columbus officer-involved crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials released dash cam video involving the west Columbus crash between a Dublin police officer and a wrong-way driver last week. Officer Larry Gatton was injured while returning to Dublin from dropping off a person at the Franklin County Jail on Oct. 28. The video...
Columbus scrapyard under investigation for over 80 alleged incidents of fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein is cracking down on a Southside scrapyard that he said accepted dozens of fraudulent vehicle titles or stolen cars for cash. On Oct. 26, Klein’s office filed a complaint to obtain a preliminary injunction against Columbus Auto Shredding, which is under investigation for allegedly accepting at […]
BET
Cop Accused In Andre Hill Slaying Must Wait To Stand Trial
A Franklin County, Ohio judge is again postponing the trial of Adam Coy, a former Columbus police officer charged in the fatal 2020 shooting of Andre Hill. According to the Columbus Dispatch, on Tuesday (November 1), Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen L. McIntosh granted the defense’s request to reschedule from next week to an undetermined date – likely next year.
Man pleads guilty to 2020 fatal shooting during fight in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a fatal shooting in southeast Columbus in May 2020. Frank Demontae Turner, who was 17 at the time of his arrest in July of 2020, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a three-year firearm specification and was sentenced to between 11 […]
myfox28columbus.com
Stolen car chase involving 2 young girls ends in west Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A pair of young girls survived a crash involving a stolen car during a chase with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday morning on the west side. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old was driving the stolen car and a 13-year-old...
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County deputy cleared for full duty after more than yearlong battle with COVID
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than a year after becoming gravely ill from COVID-19, a Franklin County deputy has been cleared to return to full duty. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Corbin Wood became gravely ill in September 2021. In October 2021, the Ohio Going Blue Facebook...
Dublin woman Holli Osborn sentenced in husband’s death
Watch as the verdict is read in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Dublin woman found guilty of killing her husband in his sleep was sentenced to multiple years in prison on Thursday. A Franklin County judge sentenced Holli M. Osborn, 46, of East Liberty to 15 years in prison plus three years […]
WFMJ.com
Former Trumbull County auditor sentenced for stalking teen
An 81-year-old former Trumbull County Auditor and Treasurer has been sentenced after being convicted of menacing by stalking. David Hines, who pleaded no contest to the charge earlier in Warren Municipal Court, was handed a thirty day suspended jail sentence on Thursday. According to a police report filed in September,...
Law enforcement looking for 2 suspects who allegedly stole Jeep from Wellston, Ohio
WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) — Law enforcement is looking for two suspects who allegedly stole a jeep from Wellston in Jackson County, Ohio. The Jeep was later found in Vinton County. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office in neighboring Vinton County received a call about a stolen jeep from Wellston driving on State Route 683. Vinton County […]
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect in stabbing of married couple at assisted living center appears in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of stabbing a married couple at an assisted living facility in Powell faced a judge Tuesday morning. Gebru Berihun, 66, appeared in court with his attorney and an interpreter. A Delaware County Detective identified the victims as Alan and Margo Wittenberg. He...
10 dogs taken from Youngstown house
Police and humane agents are taking at least 10 dogs from an East Side home.
