RSF Rotary Club members creatively dressed in their Halloween best at their RSF Rotary Halloween Costume Contest & Dinner held Oct. 27 at Kim and Fred Middleton’s home in Rancho Santa Fe.

Prizes were awarded in the following categories: “Scariest, Best couple, Funniest, Who the hell are you?, Best over all”. Rotarians provide community service to both local and international communities. Visit rsfrotary.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .

