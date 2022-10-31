ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montoursville, PA

Newswatch 16

Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

2 killed in crash of small plane at Pennsylvania farm

Hanover Township, Pa. (AP) — Two people were killed after a small plane crashed over the weekend at a northeastern Pennsylvania farm where hayrides were being offered over the weekend, authorities said. Officials in Luzerne County's Hanover Township said no one at Dorian's Farm was injured when the two-seat plane came down about 100 feet from where children were on a hayride shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. “The parking lot...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Luna & Ha Wellness Studio opens in Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Luna & Ha Wellness Studio officially opened its doors Wednesday in downtown Lock Haven. The new yoga studio is located at 132 East Main Street, Suite 2, a second-floor space in the Simon Building which houses the shops at Penny Lane. Owner and Yoga Alliance...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Victorian Christmas returns with celebration of historic district

The 23rd annual Victorian Christmas Holiday Tour returns this Nov. 18-20. The highly anticipated event, hosted by Preservation Williamsport, celebrates Williamsport's architectural heritage of vintage homes, mansions, museums, churches and other public structures. The Victorian Christmas Committees mission stands the test of time: "To build awareness and appreciation for the rich historic, architectural heritage of the greater Williamsport area and the importance of its preservation for future generations," according to...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Victims identified in deadly Sunbury fire

SUNBURY, PA
wkok.com

Mom, Three-Year-old Boy Identified as Sunbury Fire Victims

SUNBURY, PA
PennLive.com

Explosive found in forgotten hole in Pa. neighborhood

First responders were called to a township in Centre County when contractors stumbled across dynamite that may have been left for over 40 years. WTAJ reported that volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were called on Oct. 25 to a site on Majestic View Drive in Benner Township where a contractor was replacing an electric conduit.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Home heating oil concerns rise along with prices

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The winter heating season is fast approaching and that means planning and paying to heat our homes. Home heating oil companies say they are concerned about rising prices and shrinking supplies. Those owners tell Eyewitness News that they are trying to get ahead of, what they describe as an, […]
HAZLETON, PA
PennLive.com

2 dead in central Pa. fire; survivor extricated from home via roof: officials

SUNBURY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Two Left Homeless after Danville House Fire

DANVILLE – Two people are were left homeless after a two-alarm house fire in Danville Tuesday morning. According to the Montour County Firewire, the blaze was first reported just before 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Gullicks Court. Crews at the scene say no injuries were reported and...
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Cleaning lady allegedly steals more than $4,000 from client

Lewisburg, Pa. — A woman who cleaned a client's home in Kelly Township allegedly helped herself to additional pay after she stole a checkbook. State police at Milton say Sharon Ann Davis, 43, of Lewisburg, started using the victim's checks in June to make large payments to herself, totaling $4,213.30. The victim discovered the issue on July 29 when she attempted to move money from her bank account and found...
LEWISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

UPDATE: Two died from carbon monoxide in fire

SUNBURY, Pa. — The coroner has released the cause of death for the two victims in a deadly fire. Abrianna Anstey and her 3-year-old son Brayden died in the house fire on Walnut Street in Sunbury over the weekend. The coroner says they died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Their...
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Two men identified in deadly Hanover Twp. plane crash

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner released the names of the two victims who died in a plane crash over the weekend in Hanover Township. As a result of the crash two occupants, Michael Bowen, 59, of Jonestown, and Ronald Snyder 76, of Bernville, were pronounced dead at the scene. According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police find explosives in a house where fugitive was hiding

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County fugitive was found hiding with explosives in a house in Williamsport in September. He was apprehended by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and now faces additional charges. Steven Randal Guthrie, 37, of Williamsport, will face two counts of second-degree felony unlawful possession or manufacture of weapons of mass destruction, and one count of criminal trespassing according to court records. State Police Trooper Bryan Carlson...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

