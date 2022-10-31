Read full article on original website
WOLF
A local family with a goal of adopting a child from Haiti, now home in NEPA
Sunbury, Northumberland County.(WOLF) — A local family with a goal of adopting a child from Haiti – was met with many obstacles – after 5 years – that child is now home in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The adoption process was a challenge for the Morales families due...
Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
Delta is adding flights from State College to New York, but is ending one service
The change begins in January.
2 killed in crash of small plane at Pennsylvania farm
Hanover Township, Pa. (AP) — Two people were killed after a small plane crashed over the weekend at a northeastern Pennsylvania farm where hayrides were being offered over the weekend, authorities said. Officials in Luzerne County's Hanover Township said no one at Dorian's Farm was injured when the two-seat plane came down about 100 feet from where children were on a hayride shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. “The parking lot...
Luna & Ha Wellness Studio opens in Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Luna & Ha Wellness Studio officially opened its doors Wednesday in downtown Lock Haven. The new yoga studio is located at 132 East Main Street, Suite 2, a second-floor space in the Simon Building which houses the shops at Penny Lane. Owner and Yoga Alliance...
Victorian Christmas returns with celebration of historic district
The 23rd annual Victorian Christmas Holiday Tour returns this Nov. 18-20. The highly anticipated event, hosted by Preservation Williamsport, celebrates Williamsport's architectural heritage of vintage homes, mansions, museums, churches and other public structures. The Victorian Christmas Committees mission stands the test of time: "To build awareness and appreciation for the rich historic, architectural heritage of the greater Williamsport area and the importance of its preservation for future generations," according to...
WOLF
Toys for Tots donation provides free entry to World of Little League Museum
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Visitors with a giving heart have the opportunity to earn free admission to the World of Little League Museum this holiday season thanks to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. “We are proud to once again be a part of the...
wkok.com
Mom, Three-Year-old Boy Identified as Sunbury Fire Victims
SUNBURY – It was a mom and her three-year-old son who died in last Saturday’s fatal fire in Sunbury. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley said Wednesday 23-year-old Abrianna Anstey, and her three-year-old son, Brayden Anstey, died due to carbon monoxide toxicity. The coroner says their manner of death has been ruled ‘accidental.’
Old Sled Works is closing: When is their last date, and what is coming next?
The Old Sled Works has announced that it will be closing, but there’s still some time for patrons and vendors to do a bit more business before it shuts down at the end of the year. Word began to spread via vendors that the Duncannon antique and craft market...
Explosive found in forgotten hole in Pa. neighborhood
First responders were called to a township in Centre County when contractors stumbled across dynamite that may have been left for over 40 years. WTAJ reported that volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were called on Oct. 25 to a site on Majestic View Drive in Benner Township where a contractor was replacing an electric conduit.
Home heating oil concerns rise along with prices
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The winter heating season is fast approaching and that means planning and paying to heat our homes. Home heating oil companies say they are concerned about rising prices and shrinking supplies. Those owners tell Eyewitness News that they are trying to get ahead of, what they describe as an, […]
Caught on camera: Fire truck's illegal crossing in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — It was all caught on camera. Saturday afternoon in Tamaqua, the driver of a fire engine took a chance on the way to a fire scene. He illegally drove around railroad crossing gates just seconds before a passenger train rolled through. The video, which was posted...
wkok.com
UPDATE: Two Left Homeless after Danville House Fire
DANVILLE – Two people are were left homeless after a two-alarm house fire in Danville Tuesday morning. According to the Montour County Firewire, the blaze was first reported just before 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Gullicks Court. Crews at the scene say no injuries were reported and...
Cleaning lady allegedly steals more than $4,000 from client
Lewisburg, Pa. — A woman who cleaned a client's home in Kelly Township allegedly helped herself to additional pay after she stole a checkbook. State police at Milton say Sharon Ann Davis, 43, of Lewisburg, started using the victim's checks in June to make large payments to herself, totaling $4,213.30. The victim discovered the issue on July 29 when she attempted to move money from her bank account and found...
Two men identified in deadly Hanover Twp. plane crash
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner released the names of the two victims who died in a plane crash over the weekend in Hanover Township. As a result of the crash two occupants, Michael Bowen, 59, of Jonestown, and Ronald Snyder 76, of Bernville, were pronounced dead at the scene. According […]
Police find explosives in a house where fugitive was hiding
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County fugitive was found hiding with explosives in a house in Williamsport in September. He was apprehended by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and now faces additional charges. Steven Randal Guthrie, 37, of Williamsport, will face two counts of second-degree felony unlawful possession or manufacture of weapons of mass destruction, and one count of criminal trespassing according to court records. State Police Trooper Bryan Carlson...
