ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

North Colonie CSD reacts to racist graffiti

By Skylar Eagle
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d7yaI_0itWcbkB00

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Forts Ferry elementary school was vandalized over the weekend with racist graffiti. In a letter to the school community on Sunday, Superintendent Joseph Corr said windows were broken and that racial slurs and deplorable images were written on the exterior of the building in chalk.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

“We, as a district, take this matter very seriously,” Corr said. “It’s a blatantly racist act. It’s a hate crime and it’s an offense against our community as a school.”

The graffiti was found and reported by Colonie Police and later removed by the district’s maintenance staff. Windows that were broken are now boarded up.

Schenectady Man charged after crash in Albany

The incident comes after the school hired Dr. Casey Parker, a black man, as the new principal of Forts Ferry elementary in July. “These racist remarks were written on the school where we have our only black principal and that fact is transparent and has to be acknowledged,” Corr said.

The incident is classified as a hate crime, according to New York State law. School administrators and the Colonie Police Department are actively investigating the graffiti.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Albany High School no longer in Lockout

According to the Albany High School Facebook page, Albany High School implemented lockout procedures as 10:20 a.m., November 4. Albany High School states there is a report of a person with a knife outside of the building.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

HVCC stabbing suspect in custody

The Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) has released a tweet confirming a reported stabbing incident in the B3 lot on the main campus in Troy. HVCC reports the public safety's office and local law enforcement are responding to the scene.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Longfellows

On Thursday, the owners of Longfellows Hotel, Restaurant, and Conference Center officially announced that their business will be closing. Longfellows will be closing its doors on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy