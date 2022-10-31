Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Related
Tri-City Herald
Isaiah Joe, Thunder Sharp Shooters Deserve Extended Opportunity
It’s no secret that Oklahoma City’s roster is not full of hand-picked All Stars or knockdown 3-point shooters. The Thunder have accumulated youthful talent since the rebuild began, but the team hasn’t quite gotten around to filling out the roster quite yet. Outside shooting has been a topic of debate each off-season, but Oklahoma City is still searching for direction before the team goes after immediate free agent needs in the off-season.
Tri-City Herald
Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams Adding Transition Threat to the Mix
Oklahoma City’s transition attack has shawn flashes this season, but nothing too consistent just yet. The pieces are in place for the young Thunder to beat teams down the floor consistently as the season goes on. The key to that push could very well be rookie Jalen Williams. Williams...
Tri-City Herald
Jokic Notches Triple-Double As Thunder Fall to Nuggets 122-110
The Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Denver Nuggets after four straight wins, and it was a 122-110 loss for the Thunder to snap their winning-streak. The Nuggets got off to an incredible start, as they hit 10 three-pointers in the first quarter, and a 17-point quarter from SGA wasn’t enough for the Thunder to compete. The second quarter saw improvement on defense, as the Nuggets only won the quarter 29-to-18.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Had This To Say About The Lakers’ Home Arena
During your Los Angeles Lakers' second straight win yesterday, a 120-117 overtime success story against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Crypto.com Arena home crowd was thunderstruck by the performance of starting shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV, who's suddenly looking like a steal as a $6.5 million mid-level exception signing by Lakers team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka.
Tri-City Herald
Is Tyrese Maxey on Track To Be An All-Star?
The opening weeks for the Philadelphia 76ers were more than a struggle, dropping games against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and most surprisingly the San Antonio Spurs, who haven't beaten Philadelphia since December 2018. The nine-point loss to the fairly-youthful Spurs was sure to surprise fans from around the league...
Tri-City Herald
‘Dallas Day’ in Houston Keeps Texans Reeling
HOUSTON - The Eagles were in South Texas on Thursday night, outlasting the upstart Houston Texans, 29-17, to move to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Despite the location being Jalen Hurts’ adopted hometown (he’s technically from the Houston suburb of Channelview), there was plenty of Dallas talk as well.
Comments / 0