California Mural Honoring Latinas Defaced With “White Power” Graffiti
This week, a Costa Mesa public mural celebrating influential Latinas from Orange County was defaced by white supremacist graffiti. Created in 2020 by Alicia Rojas, the 74-foot-long mural featured panels bearing portraits of eight poderosas, or strong women, on a painted background of lush foliage. The panels were relocated to Heritage Park in Santa Ana last year, but were replaced by the women’s names and poetry verses in English and Spanish.
Bread: Freshly baked, warm, and wonderful options are all over Orange County
We suggest some of the best examples of all shapes, sizes, and origins of your favorite carb treats. The post Bread: Freshly baked, warm, and wonderful options are all over Orange County appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
It’s Surf City’s new royalty
A reminder to you regardless of which city you live in … daylight savings ends this weekend and standard time resumes. To put it another way, it’s spring forward and fall back. On Sunday you should set your clock back at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. (assuming you’re awake that that time). Or you can just change your timepieces before you go to bed on Saturday night.
OC Supervisor Foley hosts gas card giveaway at OCC
Orange County’s 2nd District Supervisor Katrina Foley gave away thousands of $100 gas cards to Orange County residents on Tuesday at Orange Coast College. “Today we are distributing $100 gas cards for residents dealing with inflation and to help reduce the cost of living a little bit,” Foley said. “We had 3,500 people register.”
Sheriff’s Office says Rossmoor suspects in police custody
Four men are now in custody accused of committing a rash of residential break-ins and other crimes, one of which was an attempted home invasion in Rossmoor. Orange County Sheriff’s Department Captain Gary Knudson told Rossmoor Directors at their regular meeting last week that the men are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties.
OC high school coffee cart serves up drinks, education
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A mobile coffee cart at Ocean View High School in Huntington Beach not only serves up hot drinks, it serves up lessons for the students who run it. The Ocean Brew coffee cart is run by a group of students in the school’s IDEAS program,...
Dr. George Brennan Shares the Qualities to Look for When Finding a Facelift Surgeon in Orange County, CA
Dr. George Brennan is a professional and reliable facelift surgeon. In a recent update, he advised the residents of Orange County on the top qualities to consider when selecting a facelift surgeon. Newport Beach, CA – In a website post, Dr. George Brennan announced what residents should consider before settling...
Santa Ana Takes First Step Creating a Police Oversight Commission
After years of community activism, Santa Ana is one step closer to formalizing its long awaited and historic police oversight commission. City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously in support of what will, for now, be an advisory board but with an “Independent Oversight Director” to investigate police misconduct complaints and use of force reports as directed by commissioners.
Punk in the Park 2022 is coming to Orange County
Attention all punk fanatics — Punk in the Park is almost upon us! This Saturday and Sunday, on November 5th and 6th, the greatest punk music festival on the west coast will take place once again at Oak Canyon Park in the heart of Orange County, California. Brew Ha Ha Productions presents an epic two days of music, beer and mosh pits! Unfortunately for all you last-minute ticket buyers, Saturday is already sold out, but don’t let that get you down — there are still some tickets available for two-day packages and Sunday!
OCFA Announces 2 New Helicopters On Order
The Orange County Fire Authority Thursday announced it had approved the acquisition of two new firefighting helicopters.
Higher densities bring protests
A proposal to rezone an affluent area of Huntington Beach for high-density housing has met with harsh criticism from residents of Edwards Hill and Seacliff, who feel such development would impair the quality of the area. That issue dominated much of the public comments portion of Tuesday night’s meeting of...
Bird says: put that candle out!
It could have been a tragic Halloween for a Santa Ana family, and especially for their pet bird. The Orange County Fire Authority received a call for a fire in an apartment in the 200 block of N. Olive Street at 2:28 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, firefighter paramedic crews...
President Biden arrives in Southern California ahead of midterm election
President Joe Biden is visiting Southern California on Thursday to help campaign for several U.S. House candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. Biden is set to speak at MiraCosta College in Oceanside for a rally in support of Democrat Mike Levin. Biden’s hoping to make a difference in a tight race for the […]
Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter
Officials have seized over 230 dogs and cats from a California shelter under “inhumane” conditions, according to authorities. Animal control officers seized the animals from the rescue shelter, in southern California, said authorities on Tuesday (Nov. 1). This comes after a search warrant was served last week at the property in the Antelope Valley, around 60 miles […] The post Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
Hazmat team called to Mission Viejo for unknown smell
Orange County firefighters and a hazardous materials team are responding to the 26600 block of Plaza in Mission Viejo for an unknown smell. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, a 30-member crew arrived on the scene around 2:43 p.m. Tuesday. The first floor of the building is being evacuated.
1st Time Homebuyers Can Receive $20K Towards New Home In This SoCal City
For those who are first time homebuyers, the city of Long Beach has just launched a website for their new First-Time Homebuyers Assistance Program to help those find a home to settle down at. This new program will help provide new homeowners with a down payment and closing costs by providing them up to $20,000.
A miraculous coffee & tea shop coming to Garden Grove
Iker Nguyen said he wanted a tea shop that focused on just fresh tea.
Why Irvine, California is a Favorite with International Travelers
A small, big city with a diverse diaspora that attracts travelers from far and near, Irvine, California in Orange County exudes the perfect blend of a suburban and urban vibe. Beyond housing major technology startups, Irvine is also home to the prestigious University of California Irvine, which attracts prospective international students looking to tour the campus or enroll for a program. Natural beauty is abounding in Irvine. It affords a scenic coastline dotted with nearby beaches, acres of parks and protected habitats and one-of-a-kind attractions. Coupled with perfect weather 350 days in a year, Irvine has something for everyone, and international visitors can expect a multifaceted experience while on a holiday in Irvine.
Where Does the Pacific Coast Highway Start and End?
The PCH starts in Orange County, just a few miles south of Irvine and Long Beach, and runs all the way up to Mendocino County in the northern part of California. A Pacific Coast Highway road trip would be about 655 miles total, about three-quarters of the California coastline. When you reach the northern terminus of the PCH, you can continue to travel along the coast by taking Rt 101 north all the way up to the Canadian border, although the views on 101 aren’t quite as pretty. On the southern end, the PCH terminates by merging with I-5, which will take you down through San Diego and into Tijuana, Mexico.
Five ramen spots in Orange County to check out
The powerful duo creamy broth and chewy noodles is a comfort meal that encapsulates a warm hug on days when you need it the most. Ramen is a traditional Japanese dish loved by many served in a flavorful broth with thick or thin noodles adorned in toppings, such as a slice of pork, a soft-boiled egg and scallions.
