Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 10
7-Penn-Trafford (6-4) at 2- Pine-Richland (7-3) Winner plays: Winner of 6-Woodland Hills (5-5) at 3-Franklin Regional (6-3) in semifinals at 7 p.m. Nov. 11. The reigning WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A champions rallied to defeat Franklin Regional, 28-21, to qualify for the playoffs. Pine-Richland is one of the hottest teams coming into the playoffs with six consecutive victories, including a 47-0 smashing of North Hills. Pine-Richland was WPIAL and PIAA 5A champion in 2020. Penn-Trafford defeated Pine-Richland, 24-6, in the 2021 semifinals. Pine-Richland won in 2020, 49-14. … Quarterback/wide receiver Tommy Kalkstein keyed the P-T win over Franklin Regional. He and running back Owen Demari ran the ball successfully on the tying fourth-quarter touchdown drive. He also intercepted a pass to end a Franklin Regional drive late. Quarterback Conlan Greene ran for two touchdowns and threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Carmen Metcalfe. Since losing to Class 6A Seneca Valley, the Rams have defeated six opponents by 10 points or more, including Class 6A No. 1 North Allegheny, 28-17. Quarterback Ryan Palmieri has completed 40 of 57 passes for 467 yards and three touchdowns. He has rushed for 1,014 yards and 13 touchdowns, and running back Ethan Pillar has rushed for 747 yards and 10 scores.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County high school football notebook: Playoff berth not enough for Ligonier Valley
Inclusion is no longer a goal for Ligonier Valley, which has warmed up to the WPIAL after rejoining District 7 in 2020. The team clearly looks like it belongs here. What the Rams want now is postseason success to follow their torrid runs through District 6. For years, playoff time is when the Rams shined brightest.
After reaching playoffs, Mt. Pleasant, East Allegheny set new goal: A postseason win
One of the goals for almost every high school football team is to qualify for the playoffs. The next goal is to advance. That’s what No. 9 East Allegheny and No. 8 Mt. Pleasant will be attempting Friday during the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs at Mt. Pleasant Area Vikings Stadium. The reward for the winner is a date with No. 1 Belle Vernon (7-2).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland WPIAL soccer playoff capsule: Game for Nov. 2, 2022
Greensburg Central Catholic (12-5) vs. Waynesburg (16-4) What’s at stake?: The winner advances to the PIAA playoffs. The loser’s season is over. Players to watch: Sara Felder, F, GCC; Ashlyn Basinger, F, Waynesburg. Corner kicks: Greensburg Central Catholic reached the WPIAL semifinals for a 13th straight time but...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Through the Years: Kiski Area added to collection of coal buckets 50 years ago
Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy. Kiski Area won its fourth consecutive Foothills Conference title with a 36-6 victory over Greensburg Salem before 12,000 fans Nov. 3, 1972, at Offutt Field. Tailback Mike Hansen scored three touchdowns for the Cavaliers to become the WPIAL’s leading scorer with 118 points.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No. 2 Moon blanks No. 3 Plum in Class 3A girls soccer semifinals
Moon scored so fast, some late-entering fans had not even found a seat. The momentum from an early goal carried the second-seeded Tigers back to the WPIAL girls soccer championship and sets the table for the finals matchup everybody wanted. Sydney Felton found the back of the net just 22...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Powderpuff football tradition spreads in Plum
Powderpuff games are a high school tradition, and at Plum Senior High, they’ve taken place for the past three decades. But for the first time in the school district’s history, some younger girls had their chance to shine on the football field as Plum Middle School held its first powderpuff game on Oct. 27 at the high school.
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 10
The junior has come on strong this season, rushing for 1,067 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also has caught seven passes for 72 yards. GCC opens the WPIAL playoffs Friday against Rochester. Dan Dozier. Monessen, So., QB. He threw for 137 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 45 yards...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Nov. 2, 2022: Quaker Valley tops South Park, moves on to states
After a pair of upsets in the semifinals, a matchup of the top two seeds in the WPIAL Class 2A boys soccer playoff bracket happened in the third-place match Wednesday night. Cameron Diggins and Carter Turk scored goals as No. 2 Quaker Valley knocked off No. 1 South Park, 2-1 in overtime.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mars scores plenty in WPIAL semifinal win vs. Latrobe
Strobe lights flash at Gateway when teams score goals. As if Mars wasn’t flashy enough. The top-seeded Fightin’ Planets made it 80 straight games without a loss via a 4-1 victory over No. 5 Latrobe in a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal Tuesday night in Monroeville. Now they will...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport withstands Quaker Valley rally, reaches WPIAL Class 2A girls volleyball final
Quaker Valley pushed Freeport as hard as a Class 2A team has this season in the second set of Tuesday’s WPIAL semifinal match, and the Yellowjackets responded like a team with championship pedigree. The top-seeded Yellowjackets trailed for the majority of the set but rallied to secure a 25-23...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Hills School District Homecoming returns
North Hills School District’s annual Homecoming took place the weekend of Oct. 1. The first of the weekend activities was the North Hills Indians football game against the Fox Chapel Foxes. Before the game began, the Homecoming Court was announced, with Joe Frisco being named as King and Josie Brackman named Queen.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mars pair picked for HS All-American soccer game
Three players from Western Pennsylvania were selected to play in the High School All-American soccer games set for Dec. 10 in Panama City, Fla. Rosters for the annual all-star games were announced Tuesday afternoon. The nationally ranked Mars girls, who will play Latrobe Tuesday night in the WPIAL Class 3A...
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 1 of playoffs
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the first week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!. Here are the games we are covering this Friday on Skylights:. Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland. Upper St. Clair at Gateway. North Hills...
WPIAL purchases building with plans to relocate league office
You might say the WPIAL is transferring offices. The league plans to move into a newly purchased building on Swallow Hill Road in Scott Township that’s about 6 miles south of the Green Tree office space the WPIAL has called home for more than 20 years. The cost was...
beckersspine.com
2 Pittsburgh orthopedic networks open sports medicine facility
Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health, both based in Pittsburgh, have partnered with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Soccer Club to open a 20,000-square-foot sports medicine complex in the city. Clinicians from Allegheny Health Network Orthopedics Institute will provide orthopedic and sports care for patients and athletes at the complex, according to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 4-6
Jazz week wrap-up Saxophonist and composer Tia Fuller, a member of Beyonce’s all-female tour band, will perform during concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the University of Pittsburgh’s Bellefield Hall auditorium, 315 S. Bellefield Ave., Oakland. The concerts are the closing performances of the 52nd annual...
Pittsburgh woman competing on ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions Wednesday
PITTSBURGH — Who is Margaret Shelton?. That’s the answer to the name of the Pittsburgh woman on “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions tonight on WPXI at 7:30 p.m. She and only a handful of others made it to the Tournament of Champions that is airing this week.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant rocker Andy Davis wins 'Entertainer of the Year' at independent music awards
As an independent artist, Andy Davis of Mt. Pleasant doesn’t have a major record label backing his work, and the money that goes into his music career comes mostly out of his own pockets. “To be able to do that, and continue to see things progress, is really unbelievable,”...
wtae.com
'The Kelly Clarkson Show' honors a Pittsburgh organization in 'Good Neighbor' segment
The Pittsburgh group, the Homeless Children's Education Fund, is making a difference in the lives of some of our youngest community members. The group was featured Wednesday on an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." WTAE nominated HCEF as part of Clarkson’s “Good Neighbor” series. Pittsburgh’s Action...
Comments / 0