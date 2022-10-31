LONDON, Ky. – A vigil was held last night for the London police officer who died in an accident Sunday. Logan Medlock served as an officer with the London City Police, graduating from the Department of Criminal Justice on Jan. 23, 2020. An obituary for Medlock says he was also a volunteer with the Keavy Fire Department and graduated from North Laurel High School.

LONDON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO