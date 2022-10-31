Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Assistance In Locating Missing Man From London
Now, an update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Charles Click. Click is said to have last been seen on KY 770, 10-miles south of London, on the 2nd of November, at...
Flags at half-staff for fallen Kentucky police officer
LONDON, KY (WOWK) — All flags on state office buildings in Kentucky will be at half-staff until Friday, Nov. 4 at sunset in honor of London Police Department Officer Logan Medlock, who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday. Kentucky State Police say a man driving a pickup truck struck a London Police […]
fox56news.com
Security camera shows alleged Madison County bail money scammer
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A scam that occurred on Pleasure Drive in the Hillcrest Subdivision is currently under investigation. In a video shared on the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, a masked individual is seen ringing the doorbell and accepting an envelope from the person at the door.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On DUI Charges Following High-Speed Chase With Police
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Drew Wilson along with shift Sgt. John Inman and Detective Taylor McDaniel arrested Dustin Wayne Valentine age 38 of London early Tuesday morning November 1, 2022 at approximately 1:05 AM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot in the city limits of London off South US 25 after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint at apartments off KY 229 in London.
WKYT 27
Suspect in crash that killed Kentucky officer appears in court
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in the crash that killed Officer Logan Medlock over the weekend appeared in court Monday morning. A plea of not guilty was entered on Casey Byrd’s behalf on charges of murder of a police officer and DUI. The judge will also appoint a public defender for Byrd. His bond will remain at $1 million.
wnky.com
KSP: At least 1 dead in plane crash in Harlan County
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs says a small plane crashed Thursday morning in Harlan County. Jacobs says KSP Post 10 received multiple calls around 10 a.m. about a loud noise. KSP and other officials responded to the scene just south of the Harlan Airport....
wymt.com
Police: Man facing charges after being found with drugs used to train K-9 officers
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing charges after police find drugs inside a box used to train K-9 officers from another county. In late October, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a police agency in another county saying they had lost a black box full of training narcotics and they believed the drugs might be in Wayne County.
wymt.com
WATCH: Suspect accused of hitting and killing London police officer makes first court appearance
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Casey Byrd, the suspect accused of causing a deadly crash that killed London Police Officer Logan Medlock Sunday morning is making his first court appearance. You can watch that below:. You can find more info on this story here.
wnky.com
Candlelight vigil held for London police officer
LONDON, Ky. – A vigil was held last night for the London police officer who died in an accident Sunday. Logan Medlock served as an officer with the London City Police, graduating from the Department of Criminal Justice on Jan. 23, 2020. An obituary for Medlock says he was also a volunteer with the Keavy Fire Department and graduated from North Laurel High School.
fox56news.com
Nicholasville police say Desman LaDuke pointed guns at officers
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – As authorities continue their investigation into the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Desman LaDuke, the Nicholasville Police Department has released more information. Officers were dispatched on Oct. 22 to LaDuke’s home regarding a suicidal individual in possession of a firearm,...
ems1.com
Ky. woman faces charges after allegedly hitting ambulance with her vehicle
BEREA, Ky. — On Oct. 20, officers Berea Police Department were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the Java Shell on Peggy Flats Road due to reports of an unresponsive woman slumped in her vehicle. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Makenzie Kelly, of Berea, unresponsive with the...
wymt.com
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a note containing a bomb threat being found at Wayne County High School. Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said the note was found in a girl’s bathroom. The note read, “I hate everyone on November 1st, I will have...
wymt.com
One dead, four flown out in Knox County crash
BIMBLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Both directions of US-25E in Knox County were closed due to a crash Tuesday evening in front of Knox County High School. Officials with Knox County Dispatch tell WYMT that two vehicles were involved in a crash, as were “multiple patients.”. Kentucky State Police Post...
indherald.com
Oneida woman charged in attempted kidnapping case
ONEIDA | An intoxicated woman who allegedly attempted to kidnap a toddler from his home was arrested by Oneida police Saturday, and faces several felony charges. Officers say Misty Wright, 48, of a Williams Creek Road address, attempted to break into a home on Sunset Drive off Litton Road and take a two-year-old boy.
fox56news.com
Owsley County sheriff found not guilty
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Owsley County sheriff, Brent Lynch, was found not guilty Friday, during a bench trial in Breathitt County. In December 2021, Lynch was charged with fourth-degree assault for allegedly hitting a student. The charges came about from an incident that happened while coaching a girls’...
z93country.com
Traffic Collision on North Main Street Injures Two
At approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday (November 2nd) two Monticello residents were injured when their vehicles collided on North Main Street at the intersection of Evelyn Avenue. MPD Officer Josh Smith’s investigation determined a 2006 Chrysler van operated by Rebecca Morrow was northbound when a 2008 Nissan car operated by Janet...
WKYT 27
Kentucky man hit by SUV taken to hospital with serious injuries
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/WYMT) - A man suffered serious injuries Monday night after being hit by an SUV on County Road 1 near Chesapeake High School, Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said. Billey L. Finney, 45, of London, Kentucky, was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment, troopers say. Investigators...
Wave 3
Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person had to be rescued after falling off a bridge in Rockcastle County. An early Monday morning post on the Broadhead Fire Department’s Facebook page says they were called by the Mount Vernon Fire Department to help rescue someone who fell off a bridge on KY 461 at US 150.
wymt.com
Call center workers in Kentucky strike for better working conditions
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Maximus call center workers in London are wanting higher pay, more time off in between calls and clear policies that protect them from abusive calls. “In this instance, our contract is mostly doing work for the Affordable Care Act, known as the Health Insurance Market Place, and the Medicare program, mostly acting as customer service,” said worker Clinton Sams.
WKYT 27
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
