Chaffee County Election Returns Lagging
In a county that has nearly always exceeded the voter turnout of the rest of the state, ballot returns in Chaffee County appear to be lagging a bit, after a good start. The county stands at a 35.2 percent return rate. The reason isn’t known. It could simply be that...
Chaffee Midterm Vote Rises to 30.6 Percent
On Tuesday, November 1, just a week before the 2022 midterm election, the pace of voting has picked up. The Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder’s Office received 625 mail ballots back on Tuesday, for a total return of 4,796. There was only one in-person voter who stopped by a Chaffee Voting Center on Tuesday.
Salida City Council Hears Clerk’s Office overview, Amplified Sound Permit Feedback
The Salida City Council met in a combined session on Tues. Nov. 1. While the regular session agenda seemed straightforward, with ordinance 2022-19 continued to Nov. 15 and another (a zoning clean-up matter) on first reading, considerable time was spent on a public hearing for an amplified sound permit. City...
Chaffee Ballot Returns at 26.6 Percent
The 2022 Midterm Election processes are proceeding as scheduled in Chaffee County. Signature judges and ballot extraction judges start at 1:00 p.m. today at the Chaffee County Courthouse. Tabulation begins at 1:00 p.m. at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds. On Monday, 688 mail ballots were returned, for a total of 4,172...
Governor Polis Making a November 3 Campaign Stop in Buena Vista
With his 2023 proposed budget published on schedule, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, who is running for re-election to a second term on the Democrat ticket will be making a campaign stop in Buena Vista at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, November 3. The event is billed as a “get out the vote”...
Letter to the Editor: Election Perspective
When PT Wood ran for mayor against incumbent Salida Mayor Jim Livecchi he won in a landslide victory garnering 69 percent of the votes to 31 percent for LiVecchi. Beating an incumbent mayor like that says two things- the challenger must have been pretty good and the mayor must have been pretty bad. PT Wood did such an amazing job as Mayor his first term that he ran unopposed in his re-election. Chaffee County is lucky to have such an experienced and proven person running for County Commissioner.
League of Women Voters of Chaffee County Announces Christmas Poinsettias Sale
It’s Time to Order Christmas Poinsettias and Cactus. The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County (LWVCC) have announced its annual Poinsettia and Christmas Cactus Sale: which begins Monday, November 7, and ends Saturday, Nov 19. The sale is important to the LWVCC. Proceeds from the sale help to...
Letter to the Editor: Support for Ballot Measure 6A
The lack of affordable housing in Chaffee County has been an issue for decades. Years ago, locals started the long process of working towards solutions. The Housing Policy Advisory Committee (HPAC) grew organically and advocated for what became the County Office of Housing. A talented and experienced director, Becky Gray, was hired. She led the community-wide process of developing consensus, creating the Chaffee Housing Authority, building a Board of Directors of local citizens, and hiring staff to get to work. They now have a plan and programs, ready for action.
Chaffee County to Receive $1.6 million through Federal LATCF Allocation
Chaffee County will be receiving $1.6 million in disbursements from the federal Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund (LATCF). These funds are a portion of the $2 billion in appropriations made to LATCF through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to provide general support for eligible counties and Tribal governments.
Chaffee Community Clinic (CCC) to Offer Free A1C Testing
Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) will be offering free A1C testing at its upcoming Chaffee Community Clinic (CCC) events on Monday, November 14 in Salida and Tuesday, November 15 in Buena Vista. The A1C test—also known as the hemoglobin A1C or HbA1c test—is a simple blood test that measures average...
Fremont County Resumes Normal Operations After August Cyber-attack
After a targeted cyber-attack in August, Fremont County has resumed normal operations. With hard work, determination, and support, Fremont County is now back to about 90% operating capacity. Elections, Motor Vehicle and the Building Department are at full capacity while all other departments are between 80 to 95% restored. Fremont...
Cottonwood Pass Closing Today for the Winter Season
You know the seasons are turning when the closure of Cottonwood Pass is announced. Today, November 1, 2022, is the day this spectacular road closes for the winter season. The road is the highest paved public road in the country, and in winter it is buried under several feet of snow.
Busted in Teller County October 28, 2022 Edition
Daniel Scott Bayless, date of birth March 10, 1973 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs of both, driving with excessive alcohol content, reckless driving and speeding. Erich James Schwanke, date of birth April 23, 1978 of...
CMC And We Are Chaffee’s Dinner & a Movie comes to BV’s Surf Hotel on Nov. 3
The Chaffee Housing Authority will host its Dinner and a Movie event at Buena Vista’s Surf Hotel on November 3, 2022. The event is free, and attendees must register in advance. The evening will feature a series of video shorts centered around the meaning of home and a question-and-answer...
Former Colorado Movie Set + Theme Park is Now Totally Abandoned
One bit of Colorado history that you may not be aware of is the fact that numerous western movies were filmed at the same location. The former movie set was known as Buckskin Joe's Frontier Land and was located just outside of Cañon City. However, the land is now...
