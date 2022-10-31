ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee County Election Returns Lagging

In a county that has nearly always exceeded the voter turnout of the rest of the state, ballot returns in Chaffee County appear to be lagging a bit, after a good start. The county stands at a 35.2 percent return rate. The reason isn’t known. It could simply be that...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee Midterm Vote Rises to 30.6 Percent

On Tuesday, November 1, just a week before the 2022 midterm election, the pace of voting has picked up. The Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder’s Office received 625 mail ballots back on Tuesday, for a total return of 4,796. There was only one in-person voter who stopped by a Chaffee Voting Center on Tuesday.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee Ballot Returns at 26.6 Percent

The 2022 Midterm Election processes are proceeding as scheduled in Chaffee County. Signature judges and ballot extraction judges start at 1:00 p.m. today at the Chaffee County Courthouse. Tabulation begins at 1:00 p.m. at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds. On Monday, 688 mail ballots were returned, for a total of 4,172...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Governor Polis Making a November 3 Campaign Stop in Buena Vista

With his 2023 proposed budget published on schedule, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, who is running for re-election to a second term on the Democrat ticket will be making a campaign stop in Buena Vista at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, November 3. The event is billed as a “get out the vote”...
BUENA VISTA, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Letter to the Editor: Election Perspective

When PT Wood ran for mayor against incumbent Salida Mayor Jim Livecchi he won in a landslide victory garnering 69 percent of the votes to 31 percent for LiVecchi. Beating an incumbent mayor like that says two things- the challenger must have been pretty good and the mayor must have been pretty bad. PT Wood did such an amazing job as Mayor his first term that he ran unopposed in his re-election. Chaffee County is lucky to have such an experienced and proven person running for County Commissioner.
SALIDA, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Letter to the Editor: Support for Ballot Measure 6A

The lack of affordable housing in Chaffee County has been an issue for decades. Years ago, locals started the long process of working towards solutions. The Housing Policy Advisory Committee (HPAC) grew organically and advocated for what became the County Office of Housing. A talented and experienced director, Becky Gray, was hired. She led the community-wide process of developing consensus, creating the Chaffee Housing Authority, building a Board of Directors of local citizens, and hiring staff to get to work. They now have a plan and programs, ready for action.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee County to Receive $1.6 million through Federal LATCF Allocation

Chaffee County will be receiving $1.6 million in disbursements from the federal Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund (LATCF). These funds are a portion of the $2 billion in appropriations made to LATCF through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to provide general support for eligible counties and Tribal governments.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee Community Clinic (CCC) to Offer Free A1C Testing

Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) will be offering free A1C testing at its upcoming Chaffee Community Clinic (CCC) events on Monday, November 14 in Salida and Tuesday, November 15 in Buena Vista. The A1C test—also known as the hemoglobin A1C or HbA1c test—is a simple blood test that measures average...
SALIDA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Fremont County Resumes Normal Operations After August Cyber-attack

After a targeted cyber-attack in August, Fremont County has resumed normal operations. With hard work, determination, and support, Fremont County is now back to about 90% operating capacity. Elections, Motor Vehicle and the Building Department are at full capacity while all other departments are between 80 to 95% restored. Fremont...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Cottonwood Pass Closing Today for the Winter Season

You know the seasons are turning when the closure of Cottonwood Pass is announced. Today, November 1, 2022, is the day this spectacular road closes for the winter season. The road is the highest paved public road in the country, and in winter it is buried under several feet of snow.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County October 28, 2022 Edition

Daniel Scott Bayless, date of birth March 10, 1973 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs of both, driving with excessive alcohol content, reckless driving and speeding. Erich James Schwanke, date of birth April 23, 1978 of...
TELLER COUNTY, CO

