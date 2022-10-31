Last Squeeze—10.31.2022 — BOO! Crist Open to More Mask Mandates—Fentanyl Rainbow Candies Flood US —Much More...

Read full article on original website
Oprah Endorses John Fetterman For Pennsylvania Senator Instead Of Her Former ‘Protege’ Dr. Oz & Fans Applaud
Dr. Mehmet Oz’s bid for the U.S. senate suffered another embarrassment this week when former TV mentor Oprah Winfrey announced her support for his opponent John Fetterman. The talk show great endorsed Fetterman along with several other key Democratic candidates while hosting a mid-term election-focused called “A Virtual Voting Conversation” on Nov. 3, 2022.
