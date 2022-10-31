Last Squeeze—10.31.2022 — BOO! Crist Open to More Mask Mandates—Fentanyl Rainbow Candies Flood US —Much More...

Dr. Mehmet Oz’s bid for the U.S. senate suffered another embarrassment this week when former TV mentor Oprah Winfrey announced her support for his opponent John Fetterman. The talk show great endorsed Fetterman along with several other key Democratic candidates while hosting a mid-term election-focused called “A Virtual Voting Conversation” on Nov. 3, 2022.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO