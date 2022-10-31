ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Judge calls out 'draconic' Michigan law at Schurr preliminary hearing conclusion

By Julie Dunmire
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XTtO5_0itWbLqs00

Judge Nicholas Ayoub took the weekend to decide the future of the case of People vs. Christopher Schurr at 61st District Court.

On Monday, Ayoub bound the case over to the 17th Circuit Court for trial.

Schurr is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya on April 4. Lyoya pulled over for a traffic stop. Lyoya resisted arrest, and he disarmed the officer by taking his taser, Ayoub said in his briefing.

But deciding if the shot that killed Lyoya constitutes murder will be up to a jury, Ayoub decided, specifically stating the manner of death is what a jury must consider.

Guilt or innocence is not something Ayoub is tasked with considering at a preliminary hearing.

“That is not the question of this court. The law recognizes law enforcement officers are required to make split-second decisions of life and death in dangerous and strenuous circumstances. The reasonability of those actions cannot be judged by one person can hardly be judged by one person in a black robe, with a 20/20 vision of hindsight, and from the comfortable and high perch of the armor-plated judge’s bench,” Ayoub said.

Schurr's defense says the judge's comments make it clear the prosecution has their work cut out for them.

“What the argument was in there was, What is the law? Michigan is unique apparently in the United States at this point. That there’s no criminal statute that governs when a police officer can use deadly force,” Christopher Schurr's Defense Attorney Matt Borgula said.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says if he didn't believe he could convince a jury that what happened to Patrick Lyoya constitutes second-degree murder , he wouldn't have charged the case.

Becker's argument will center around the manner in which Lyoya died and the necessity for Lyoya to die in the way he did- shot through the back of the head. Becker says the manner of death alone is enough to tell him a jury needs to hear the case.

However, Becker expects the defense to appeal.

The defense cited Michigan's "fleeing felon law," which says that because Lyoya was committing a felony — a third offense of driving under the influence — Schurr had the legal right to shoot him. If read in its simplest form, people can be killed if they are attempting to flee a felony under certain circumstances.

Ayoub called the law "draconic" if taken at face value, but says in his decision that the defense's interpretation of the facts and circumstances surrounding the fleeing felon law is understandable.

"As the defendant suggests, there is a lack of complete clarity as to some aspects of the rule under Michigan law. Despite calls for legislative reform or clarification, the defense remains in Michigan as a creature of common law," Ayoub said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 11

David Detrick
3d ago

If you fight with a police officer and get control of his tazer. The officer has every right to defend himself. Even if that means deadly force. No exceptions, end of story.

Reply
2
Related
Black Enterprise

Former Michigan Police Officer who Killed Unarmed Black Man Heading to Trial for Second-Degree Murder

A former police officer from Michigan who shot an unarmed Black man in the head in April has been ordered to stand trial for the incident. According to ABC News, former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr, who killed Patrick Lyoya on April 4 after a traffic stop, will be on trial after being charged with second-degree murder. He has pled not guilty.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
New Pittsburgh Courier

Ex-Officer Who Fatally Shot Patrick Lyoya Will Face Murder Trial: Judge

A former Michigan police officer will face a jury in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man who was tackled, shot, and killed after he fled from a routine traffic stop. On Monday (October 31), Kent County Judge Nicholas Ayoub ruled that ex-Grand Rapids officer Christopher Schurr will...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin election fraud case; judge finds probable cause

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County man who admitted to breaking the law to prove election fraud tried to get a judge to toss the case Friday, Oct 21. Wait's lawyer, Daniel Hartman, argued the Wisconsin Department of Justice did not have authority to prosecute the case. "I assume that...
WISCONSIN STATE
People

Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By

"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Sheriff Javier Salazar said of the teen murder suspects Two teenage boys are in custody after deputies allege they sprayed dozens of rounds into an innocent Texas woman's home, killing her during a drive-by shooting. During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes the suspects, ages 14 and 15, "hit the wrong house" in a West Bexar County neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday. "I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Salazar told reporters. Both teens face charges of first-degree murder...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
The Independent

‘I’ll drag you into bed later’: Racy texts between Oath Keepers’ leader and lawyer revealed during sedition hearing

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Kellye SoRelle, the group’s legal counsel, appear to have been sharing more than just an ideology.Federal prosecutors revealed during the Oath Keepers’ trial on Monday that Mr Rhodes and Ms SoRelle had been exchanging text messages that suggest the two were involved in a romantic relationship."Speaking of f****** … if you need some come on over," Mr Rhodes texted the attorney in the days before the Capitol riot.Ms SoRelle said she could not, but Mr Rhodes insisted that he would "drag [her] into bed later”.Despite initially turning Mr Rhodes down, Ms SoRelle later...
Law & Crime

Derek Chauvin Complains of ‘Poisoned’ Jury, Says Riots After ‘The Events in Question’ Led to ‘Legally-Impossible Conviction’ for George Floyd’s Death

The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd Jr. is underscoring a request for an appeals court to overturn his multiple state-level convictions. A Minnesota jury agreed with prosecutors last year that Derek Chauvin was guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin struck a plea deal on federal charges in separate proceedings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Black Enterprise

Black Schizophrenic Man Shot 38 Times By Detroit Police, Family Planning to File Lawsuit

A Black Detroit man with schizophrenia was experiencing an episodic crisis when he was reportedly shot 38 times and killed by police on Sunday. Footage from a crisis intervention officer’s body camera shows 20-year-old Porter Burks, who was allegedly holding an 8 inch folding knife with the 3.5 inch blade, roaming in the street near Snowden and Lyndon at approximately 5 a.m, Detroit Free Press reported. His brother, Damondo Anderson, called the police for help and can be heard in the video reporting that Burks slashed his tires.
DETROIT, MI
truecrimedaily

S.C. father and 3 other relatives accused of torturing child and covering up injuries with makeup

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A father and three other relatives stand accused of torturing a child and trying to cover up the injuries. According to a news release from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a home on Waspnest Road in Wellford, South Carolina, to a report of child abuse. At the scene, authorities reportedly learned a child victim had been hidden from a Department of Social Services representative after she visited the home several times to investigate.
WELLFORD, SC
Washington Examiner

Tudor Dixon attempts a serious upset as Biden snubs Michigan on EV battery grants

STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan — When the Department of Energy announced $2.8 billion in funding for electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing, Michigan Democrats were shocked that none of that money would be coming here. Michigan is still the largest car-producing state in the country and the home to the only mine in the nation producing nickel, one of the crucial components of electric vehicle batteries.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy