Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Clean-up is underway at the Calvary Cemetery in northeast Rochester after it was vandalized on Halloween night. A statement from the Diocese of Winona-Rochester says several graves and the columbarium were defaced with what was described as “hateful and obscene graffiti.” Bishop Robert Barron expressed his outrage towards the vandalism and pledged to bless and re-consecrate the final resting places once the repair work is completed.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO