KAAL-TV
Rochester Public Utilities briefly evacuated Thursday
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Utilities employees were evacuated from the building Thursday afternoon. Rochester fire crews were called to the scene around 2 p.m. An RPU employee told ABC 6 News that a refrigerator was being maintenanced when it started leaking, causing the alarms in the building to go off.
KAAL-TV
1 dead in Zumbrota house fire Thursday
(ABC 6 News) – One person has died in a house fire in Zumbrota Thursday afternoon. Zumbrota police say they were notified of a fire alarm just after 1 p.m. at 630 5th St. W. A neighbor confirmed to Goodhue County dispatch that smoke was coming from the home.
KIMT
No injuries reported from Rochester hotel fire
(UPDATED) – Firefighters Respond to Downtown Rochester Hotel
(KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department extinguished a fire in a downtown high-rise Wednesday evening. A news release says firefighters responded to Broadway Plaza at 15th First Street Southeast around 5:30 PM after light smoke was detected in the lobby. After arriving at the scene, firefighters traced the smoke to an awning below a second-floor window, where a small fire was discovered in the awning at the junction with a wall between the two floors.
Month-Long Closures for Rochester-Area Roads Start Friday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Month-long closures for parts of two Rochester-area roads begins Friday. An Olmsted County Public Works news release says crews will be shutting down 60th Ave. Northwest between 19th St. Northwest and Valley High Dr. Northwest and between 55th and 51st St. Northwest. A closure is also planned on 34th St. Northwest between 60th and 70th Ave. Northwest.
Plans For $100 Million Downtown Rochester Project Progress
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Plans for a major development in downtown Rochester have entered a new stage. The Rochester City Council voted last night to approve an Exclusive Negotiating Rights Agreement involving the Civic Center North surface parking lot along East Center Street just west of the Zumbro River. The agreement with Sherman Associates Development runs through July 15 of next year and calls on the city and the firm to work toward a formal development agreement concerning the city on the parcel of land.
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
Rochester Cemetery Vandalized on Halloween Night
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Clean-up is underway at the Calvary Cemetery in northeast Rochester after it was vandalized on Halloween night. A statement from the Diocese of Winona-Rochester says several graves and the columbarium were defaced with what was described as “hateful and obscene graffiti.” Bishop Robert Barron expressed his outrage towards the vandalism and pledged to bless and re-consecrate the final resting places once the repair work is completed.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Firefighters extinguish brush fire in Red Wing
On Wednesday, at 2:31 pm the Red Wing Fire Department was dispatched to a brush fire in the area of Larson Lane in Red Wing. Red Wing Firefighters arrived on the scene in approximately 17 minutes from the time of dispatch. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large fire in a wooded area spreading quickly.
KAAL-TV
Planning for new 13 mile-long trail in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – Wednesday, members from MnDOT, Albert Lea city officials and community members spent the day mapping out a new proposed trail for the city with a bike ride. Albert Lea’s “Rails to Trails” project is beginning its planning stage to develop an old railway into a new 13 mile-long trail for the community.
KEYC
Diocese of Winona-Rochester moving pastoral center to Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Diocese of Winona-Rochester announced plans this morning to move their headquarters to Rochester by the spring of 2024. A new pastoral center will be built with funds from an anonymous benefactor. The Diocese says it recognizes that Rochester has grown to become the diocese’s most...
KAAL-TV
OCSO provides update on Tia Arleth suspicious death investigation
UPDATE: Rochester and Olmsted County law enforcement revealed the identity of the Rochester man suspected of causing the death of 28-year-old Tia Arleth and hiding her body in Haverhill Township over the summer. Timothy Daniel Loftus, 41, faces charges of 3rd-degree homicide and interference with a dead body. —PREVIOUS STORY—
myaustinminnesota.com
KAAL-TV
Tools stolen from Rochester construction trailer
(ABC 6 News) – Custom Siding reported the theft of several thousand dollars’ worth of tools last week, according to Rochester police. Officers who reported to the 5000 block of Scenic Drive SW found that an individual had cut the padlock off a trailer belonging to Custom Siding, and had stolen $5-10K of tools sometime between 5 p.m. Oct. 27 and 8 a.m. Oct. 28.
KIMT
1 injured Monday after vehicle strikes deer in Mower Co.
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - One person was injured Monday morning when a vehicle struck a deer on Highway 63. The Minnesota State Patrol said Arianna Caddell, 24, of Rochester, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. She was southbound on Highway 63 near mile marker 27 when she hit the deer.
KEYC
Two teens arrested after fleeing police in stolen car
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two teens are arrested following a brief foot pursuit in North Mankato Thursday morning. According to a release from North Mankato Police, they were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Owatonna that was traveling toward the Mankato area on Highway 169 around 7:30 Thursday morning. Officers and a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent found the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Highway 169 with two males inside. According to police, as they approached, the driver fled in reverse, crashing into a parked car. Both occupants then fled on food but were captured a short time later with out incident.
KIMT
