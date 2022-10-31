Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Interested In Bringing Back 27 Year Old Star After Year Long Hiatus
Her too? There have been a lot of returns to the WWE roster this year as the new regime has been a bit more open to bringing back former stars. This has caused a long string of surprises, including some names who have not been in the company in a long time. Now we have another name being rumored as a possible return after a pretty lengthy absence from the ring.
wrestlingrumors.net
11 Year WWE Veteran Reveals Locker Room’s Biggest Bully
Is that an honor? A wrestling locker room is often as something like a family, as there are always going to be a lot of different people but for the most part, they tend to get along at least at a civil level. That is not always the case with everyone though, as there is always going to be someone who causes problems, including a certain wrestling legend during his main time with WWE.
wrestlingworld.co
Raquel Rodriguez Likely to be The OC’s Female Partner to Combat Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley has been an issue for The OC and every WWE Superstar that The Judgment Day has come up against in recent months. It was believed that Beth Phoenix would be the equalizer, but she was easily taken out back at Extreme Rules. In recent weeks, Ripley has become...
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On WWE Star Getting A Name Change
When you sign with WWE you never know what type of gimmick the company might give you, and a few years ago several talents received new names when they joined the RETRIBUTION stable. Dominik Dijakovic took on the name T-Bar and he also started wearing a mask. Recently WWE has...
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Names Who He Wants To Defend WWE Championship Against
YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler Logan Paul has opened up about who he would like to defend the WWE Championship against if he wins it. Paul will face Roman Reigns this weekend on November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel, in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul has repeatedly mentioned in...
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Responds To Chris Jericho Calling CM Punk A “Cancer”
Jim Cornette appears to be one of the few people defending CM Punk over the fallout from All Out. Though no exact details have emerged on what happened in the AEW locker room, the small tidbits that have leaked out seem to paint CM Punk in a worse light than everyone else. Wrestlers that weren’t part of the alleged fight have also weighed in on the events, which in turn led to Jim Cornette giving his thoughts as well.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Crown Jewel predictions, card, matches, PPV preview, start time, date, location
WWE Crown Jewel is set to go down on Saturday as WWE returns to Saudi Arabia. WWE is bringing most of its top stars to the event, taking another big swing in its controversial relationship with the country's government. In the main event, Roman Reigns will defend the undisputed WWE...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Logan Paul As WWE Champion ‘Works In Every Way’
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has said that making YouTuber Logan Paul WWE Champion “works in every kind of way”. Paul will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this Saturday, November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel. Speaking on his My Way podcast, Jeff Jarrett...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Possible Answer To The OC’s Rhea Ripley Problem
She would do well. Getting the right matchup together is difficult to put together for any promotion and it can be even harder with so many wrestlers in WWE. Occasionally they will put together a story that needs the right person involved in the right spot. WWE is in the middle of such a story and now they might have found the final piece of the puzzle needed to make everything work.
wrestletalk.com
Relative Of Roman Reigns Reveals Recent Bloodline Addition They Disliked
A relative of Roman Reigns has revealed a recent Bloodline addition that they disliked. The Anoa’i family is one of the most decorated in wrestling history with The Bloodline representing them currently on WWE television. Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while The Usos are the...
ComicBook
Survivor Host Jeff Probst Confirms a Major Element of the Game Is Changing for Good
Survivor has been making some changes to its returning from the pandemic, using the post-Winners at War seasons to usher in a new era of the iconic reality competition. The game is now shorter, going from 39 days to just 26, and it has been experimenting with a ton of new twists. Some of those twists, like the infamous hourglass, are already gone. Others are here to stay. The new merge is one of those wrinkles that is here to stay.
wrestlinginc.com
Wes Lee Comments On Relationship With WWE Hall Of Famer
At "NXT" Halloween Havoc, Wes Lee climbed his way back to the top, figuratively and literally, when he defeated four other men to win the vacant "NXT" North American Championship in a ladder match. This is Lee's biggest singles championship victory in his career, previously winning the "NXT" Tag Team Championships alongside Nash Carter, who was released earlier this year. Following the match, Lee and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels, shared a moment where they were visibly emotional following Lee's moment. Lee commented on his relationship with Michaels.
ringsidenews.com
‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ Creator Denies Rumor That WWE Pressured Them To Cancel The Show
Dark Side of the Ring is one of the more popular and controversial documentaries to focus on major moments in pro wrestling history. The topics usually fuel debates among fans, pundits, and talent that was involved with the parties. Rumors that WWE forced Vice TV to cancel the series after the third season surfaces, but that’s not the case.
tjrwrestling.net
Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Getting Their Own Series
Fans of Bianca Belair and Montez Ford rejoice because the power couple of Monday Night Raw are getting their own show on Hulu. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are couples goals. Belair runs the women’s division on Monday Night Raw as the brand’s Women’s Champion while her husband Montez Ford has achieved success in WWE as one-half of the Street Profits, having held the NXT, Raw, and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.
ComicBook
Latest Update on CM Punk's Future With AEW, WWE
CM Punk's status in the pro wrestling world remains a mystery. The former AEW and WWE Champion hasn't been seen since September's All Out pay-per-view, which saw him win back the AEW World Championship, suffer a surgery-requiring arm injury, unload a scathing rant on a number of AEW officials and wrestlers during the post-show media scrum and wind up in a locker room fight with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks that resulted in a litany of suspensions.
stillrealtous.com
Major Change Pitched For WWE Title Belt
WWE has quite a few title belts at the moment, one of which is the WWE 24/7 Championship. Dana Brooke is the current WWE 24/7 Champion, but the title hasn’t been featured much on WWE programming since Triple H took over creative a few months ago. Dana Brooke recently...
PWMania
Possible Big Surprise Set for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite features a major event that will be talked about long after the show. Bryan Alvarez stated on Wrestling Observer Live that he was informed about a significant event occurring on tonight’s show yesterday and that he has heard similar claims from other sources. Alvarez made it clear that while he is unsure of the details, “something’s happening,” according to several sources.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Says New Signing Has ‘Taken AEW To Another Level’
AEW owner and co-founder Tony Khan has said that new AEW signing Renee Paquette has taken the company to “another level”. Paquette made her AEW debut on the October 12 edition of AEW Dynamite, interviewing Christian Cage ahead of Luchasaurus’ match with Jungle Boy Jack Perry. She...
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Questions Whether Top AEW Star Is Invested In Pro Wrestling
Konnan notes that one top star in AEW may not hold pro wrestling as his first passion. On the latest episode of "Keeping It 100," Konnan, along with co-hosts Disco Inferno and Joe Feeney, read a mailbag question as to who has the better career trajectory ahead for them in pro wrestling: Dominik Mysterio in WWE or Hook in AEW? Immediately, Inferno said Mysterio due to hearing that Hook wasn't as invested in the squared circle, and has more aspirations in fashion design. For his part, Feeney believes that Hook has more of a desire to pursue acting. Konnan noted that one top star in AEW shares a similar mindset as well.
ComicBook
Griffin Santopietro Talks Anthony's Journey in Cobra Kai and Reveals What He Hopes to Explore in Season 6
Netflix's Cobra Kai delivered another stellar season with season 5, and part of the magic of the show is seeing how these characters grow and evolve in their approach to each other as well as what they hope to achieve in the world of martial arts. Both couldn't be more applicable to Anthony Larusso, who is played by the talented Griffin Santopietro. Anthony has gone from someone not interested in his father's legacy in the least and somewhat of a bully to embracing the dojo and a better version of himself throughout the series, and in season 5 we truly see that transformation start to shift into overdrive. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Santopietro all about Anthony's evolution in seasons 4 and 5, as well as what he hopes to explore in a possible season 6.
Comments / 0