ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Halloween warning about candy that isn't candy at all

By Stephanie Stahl
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X3Rit_0itWahy700

NJ Poison Control issues warning about edibles 02:01

NEWARK N.J. (CBS) -- A Halloween warning from New Jersey Poison Control about candy that is not candy at all. This lookalike could land kids in the hospital.

Halloween sweet treats. Now there's a potential new danger linked to trick-or-treating -- marijuana edibles can look and taste the same as traditional candy.

"The child may pick up what they think is their candy from trick-or-treating or that parents have to give out for trick or treating," Bruce Ruck, with the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, said, "but is really parents' or friends' or relatives' edible marijuana."

Ruck is warning parents and all adults to make sure pot edibles don't get mixed up with Halloween candy.

"The lookalikes are out there," Ruck said.

With many states now legalizing medicinal and recreational marijuana, rates of edibles being accidentally ingested by children is up dramatically,

"The numbers have been going up every year," Ruck said, "but right now, we're seeing a much bigger increase."

Elizabeth Perry's young son accidentally ingested the cannabis gummies that she uses for sleep.

"My first thought was, I did this to him, you know this is my fault," Perry said.

Her son who was hospitalized recovered, but she now keeps her edibles locked up.

"If you're going to use these substances, just realize that they look very attractive to kids," Dr. Brian Schultz said. "They're oftentimes packaged in tins or other packages that look very attractive to kids."

Children can have a variety of reactions to marijuana from mild to very serious.

"We can see everything from a child staggering having trouble walking, trouble talking, concentrating," Ruck said, "but we also see life-threatening side effects. We can see seizures."

People with animals are also being warned to make sure pets don't have access to edibles. They can be especially attractive to dogs and dangerous. The same goes for Halloween candy.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Guide: Drive-in and outdoor movie events around New Jersey

Want a fun night out under the stars? There are several places around New Jersey where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car! Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change. Here are some tips before you head out:. Check event websites...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Cat Country 107.3

Jersey Residents Reveal How To Hold The Door For Someone At Wawa

Here in the Garden State, we march to the beat of our own drum. Truth be told, the same could be said for, pretty much, the entire Delaware Valley. There's something about the swagger of the Greater Philadelphia region, South Jersey included, that sets it apart from the rest of the country. Natives of this region always say they never find that same vibe anywhere else, no matter how many places they've lived. We just do things our own way around here.
DELAWARE STATE
PIX11

Bear tranquilized after climbing NJ tree

CARTERET, NJ (PIX11) — Residents in one New Jersey neighborhood got a rude awakening Wednesday morning when a 250-pound black bear came knocking on their door. It all unfolded in Carteret. The female black bear was first captured on a Ring surveillance camera, moseying along Roosevelt Avenue just before 6 a.m. Neighbors say it’s an incredibly […]
CARTERET, NJ
NJ.com

Cops take kids trick-or-treating after mom is hit by car on Halloween

Three Hamilton police officers stepped in and took two children trick-or-treating Monday night after responding to a crash that injured their mother, the department said. The officers responded to a reported pedestrian struck at about 7:15 p.m. Monday and arrived at a scene on West Park and Lafayette avenues to find a woman had been hit by a car. She suffered non life-threatening injuries, but required a trip to a local hospital for evaluation, police spokesman Sgt. Mark Watson said.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
WRAL

Life-sized doll found hanging from tree in New Jersey

ELK TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY — Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck. The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree....
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ flu cases on the rise — How to protect yourself naturally

Cases of the flu almost disappeared in the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. This flu season is predicted to be worse than in the last two years. The flu has been around forever and flu vaccines have been promoted heavily in the last decade as the best way to protect yourself.
94.3 The Point

True life terror: Hamilton, NJ mom hit while trick-or-treating

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A mom is grateful to three police officers who took her sons trick-or-treating after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver. Tabitha Vassey was with her sons Liam, 7, who was dressed as the grim reaper, and Greyson, 3, in his Chase from Paw Patrol costume, Monday night on West Park Avenue near Lafayette Avenue. They looked both ways as they decided to cross the street and determined it was safe and crossed.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

13 NJ hospitals appear in ‘America’s 100 best’ for specialty care

More than a dozen New Jersey hospitals rank among the top 100 in the nation for certain areas of specialty care, according to a 2023 report from Healthgrades. The health care company analyzed mortality and complication rates for several common procedures and conditions at nearly 4,500 hospitals, in order to identify the nation’s top-performing hospitals for specialty care.
New Jersey 101.5

‘Warm wave’ day 4 of 8 for NJ: Record temps possible this weekend

'Indian Summer' is usually a 'thing' here in New Jersey. It seems temperatures cook in November and December, sometime after the first widespread frost of the year. This stretch is particularly unusual though, both because of how high temperatures will go and how long it will last. A cold front is expected to sweep across New Jersey late-day Monday, which will knock temperatures back to seasonable levels. Until then, 60s and 70s will be the rule every day.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
PhillyBite

What is New Jersey State Bird?

Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey waited long to name its state bird, a goldfinch. In its 159th meeting, the New Jersey legislature chose this bird as the state's official symbol. It shares this state symbol with six other states. But today, the goldfinch isn't the only bird that calls the Garden State home.
IOWA STATE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
98K+
Followers
23K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy