Effective: 2022-11-04 07:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Durham; Edgecombe; Franklin; Granville; Halifax; Nash; Person; Vance; Wake; Warren; Wilson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The northeast Piedmont and northern Coastal Plain of central North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

DURHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO