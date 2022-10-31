Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Progress made on new Country Jam site
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Jam’s new site on the northwest side of Eau Claire is expected to be ready in time for the July festival. Workers are currently clearing the area for the stage, roadways, and event centers. Two new event centers will be open year-round. Electrical work has begun for the campsites, now just a short distance from the festival grounds.
WEAU-TV 13
BROOK SOMMERFELD
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I am nominating Brook Sommerfeld for the Sunshine Award. Brook is a fire fighter with the Chippewa Falls Fire Department. Every time she is out in the community, she makes a positive impact from rescuing ducklings to always engaging positively with people in the community. Recently she shared a table with a gentleman who appeared to be distraught over trying to find a place to sit. Not only did she bring him comfort but she went above and beyond to develop a friendship with someone who has special needs. She is constantly a ray of sunshine and this award is designed for folks just like Brook.
WEAU-TV 13
Oakwood Hills Family Dental Halloween candy buy-back
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If your home is overflowing with Halloween candy, there’s a place you can go to get rid of some of it. Oakwood Hills Family Dental is running its annual candy buy-back from now until Nov. 8. The buy-back is running for the first time in two years after being shut down due to COVID-19. Kids, or parents with leftover candy can “sell” it for $1 a pound, up to five pounds.
WEAU-TV 13
Support Our Troops Care Package Drive
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is holding the 14th Annual Support Our Troops Care Package Drive through November 11. The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, McDonell Area Catholic Schools National Honor Society, with your help, would like to support the troops by sending them a care package.
WEAU-TV 13
Program helping farms donate produce to charity
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A program is helping farmers donate thousands of pounds of produce to those in need. Picking Promises is a non-profit based out of Eau Claire that works with charities and youth groups to bring the public closer to the food those in the area eat. At Leffel Roots Farm in Eau Claire County Wednesday, Picking Promises helped the Feed My People Food Bank collect thousands of pounds of fresh apples for those in need.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire news anchor announces cancer diagnosis
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A longtime news anchor in Eau Claire announced in a letter shared to his station’s website that he has cancer. Keith Edwards of WQOW-TV in Eau Claire wrote that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of cancer. Edwards wrote in the letter,...
WEAU-TV 13
SANDY COOPER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Sandy Cooper for the Sunshine Award. Sandy is a good nurse and an all-around nice person.
WEAU-TV 13
Friends and family celebrate Lily Peters’ birthday, gather donations for families in need
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Family and friends of Lily Peters are honoring her memory by giving back to those in need. Nov. 4 would have been Lily’s 11th birthday, so a heavenly birthday celebration was held Thursday night at Agnes’ Table in Chippewa Falls. Attendees were treated...
WEAU-TV 13
TODD NELSON
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Todd Nelson for the Sunshine Award. Todd is an amazing custodian but an even better human being. Todd is willing to pick up the slack if an event requires extra hands or if someone is unable to come into work. Todd always greets me with a smile at the beginning of the day and I enjoy his friendly banter during lunch when he cleans my classroom. Custodians are rarely recognized for their importance in the way a school runs but they are pivotal to the school’s success. Todd keeps a positive air and I appreciate having him as part of our school family.
WEAU-TV 13
14th annual troop care package drive
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - There is an opportunity to support the troops by sending a care package this holiday season. The 14th annual troop care package drive is going on now through Friday, Nov. 11. Donations of food and personal care items can be made at all the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley locations, Leinenkugel’s Leinie Lodge or all McDonell Area Catholic Schools. Monetary donations are also being accepted.
WEAU-TV 13
WILLIAM AND LYNN WAITE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to nominate William and Lynn Waite for the Sunshine Award. William served in the Vietnam War. Lynn is a hard worker and she does her very best each and every day. I just want to send them some sunshine. Ryan Karls.
WEAU-TV 13
WAGNER TAILS: Edgar and Thor
-- An adoptable cat shares a name with a popular Marvel comics character, Thor. This four-year-old isn’t the God of Thunder, but as soon as you start petting him you’ll hear his booming purr. Staff members at the Clark County Humane Society say Thor would prefer a home...
WEAU-TV 13
Micon Cinema open Thursday after gas leak prompts Wednesday closure
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Micon Cinema in Eau Claire will be open Thursday after closing Wednesday evening due to a gas leak. According to Eau Claire Fire & Rescue, Xcel Energy discovered a broken gas supply pipe on the roof of Micon Cinema Wednesday evening. An HVAC contractor was called in to fix the issue. Eau Claire Fire & Rescue provided support in determining the source of the leak at the movie theater, which is located on Mall Drive.
WEAU-TV 13
Spaghetti Spectacular
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The 15th Annual Spaghetti Spectacular to benefit McDonell Area Schools is Sunday, November 6. It runs from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at McDonell Central Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls. The meal is $15 for adults or $10 for kids 5-12, kids 4 and...
WEAU-TV 13
Visit Eau Claire receives $39,500 grant for Eau Claire Marathon
AEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Tourism is announcing a $39,500 Joint Effort Marketing grant for Visit Eau Claire. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism in conjunction with Visit Eau Claire, the grant is intended to attract runners to the city’s Eau Claire Marathon next year. The grant is intended to support the advertisement and promotion of the race weekend, scheduled for April 29-30. The race also features a half marathon, four-person relay marathon, 5K, 10K and kids’ fun run.
WEAU-TV 13
A Look Inside: ECASD $98.6 million capital referendum
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Addressing the aging structure, improving the learning environment for our children and continuing the necessary reinvestment in buildings are at the heart of the Eau Claire Area School District’s nearly $99-million capital referendum on the ballot November 8th. The referendum would cost homeowners 40 cents per $1,000 of property value. For a home worth $100,000, that would mean around $40 per year.
WEAU-TV 13
Governor Evers visits Eau Claire on bus tour
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers stopped in Eau Claire Tuesday as part of his “Doing the Right Thing” bus tour. The Governor along with Lieutenant Governor Nominee Sara Rodriguez and Attorney General Josh Kaul are traveling the state to meet voters and encourage people to head to the polls next week.
WEAU-TV 13
DNR: High fire danger Wednesday across western Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews were putting out fires in Eau Claire County Wednesday, including one off Tower Road in the Town of Seymour. In northwestern Wisconsin, fire crews were on the scene of multiple fires. There were reports of woods, a corn field and two types of structures on fire in Balsam Lake. Crews were also called to fires in Grantsburg, Luck and Webster.
wearegreenbay.com
Chemicals accidentally mix at Wisconsin plant, ‘poisonous vapor’ causes evacuation
BARRON, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical leak that caused a ‘poisonous vapor’ to get released into the atmosphere resulted in the immediate evacuation of a plant in western Wisconsin. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a reported chemical leak at the Jennie-O...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 3rd
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The opening day of the state volleyball tournament features Chippewa Falls’s first ever trip to the state tournament. UW-Eau Claire and UW-Whitewater face off in the WIAC women’s soccer semifinals. Two of the areas top football teams gear up for their sectional semifinal matchups.
Comments / 0