'Illegal immigration is not sustainable,' Yuma County supervisor talks crisis at the border

W e spoke with Yuma County supervisor Jonathan Lines about why so many people come through this specific area at the U.S.-Mexico border . Lines says this is where the wall finishes and has not been completed, giving people easy access into the country. Plus, it is a safer journey compared to those who cross in Texas due to the shallow water at the Colorado River compared to the dangerous current in the Rio Grande.

WATCH: IMMIGRANTS SCALE SHIPPING CONTAINERS USED AS BORDER WALL IN ARIZONA

Lines says they can see upwards of one thousand people a day crossing illegally and turning themselves over to Border Patrol officers.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The city of Yuma is completely drained of resources due to this influx of immigrants, and Lines says completing the border wall and reinstating former President Donald Trump's Remain in Mexico policy would alleviate these problems.