Yuma County, AZ

'Illegal immigration is not sustainable,' Yuma County supervisor talks crisis at the border

By Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

W e spoke with Yuma County supervisor Jonathan Lines about why so many people come through this specific area at the U.S.-Mexico border . Lines says this is where the wall finishes and has not been completed, giving people easy access into the country. Plus, it is a safer journey compared to those who cross in Texas due to the shallow water at the Colorado River compared to the dangerous current in the Rio Grande.

WATCH: IMMIGRANTS SCALE SHIPPING CONTAINERS USED AS BORDER WALL IN ARIZONA

Lines says they can see upwards of one thousand people a day crossing illegally and turning themselves over to Border Patrol officers.

The city of Yuma is completely drained of resources due to this influx of immigrants, and Lines says completing the border wall and reinstating former President Donald Trump's Remain in Mexico policy would alleviate these problems.

D Tops
3d ago

Wait a minute, how can there be a crisis on the southern border when Joe Biden and Company have already said that the border is secure and everything is fine?

Jackie Rozell
2d ago

Turning thousands loose without vetting them just because you don’t have the resources to do it, and calling them legal, isn’t sustainable either.

ethical journalism
3d ago

1000 a day and Chicago and New York City cry about 10,000 total. Been going on 21 months.

