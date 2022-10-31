Landon’s Hope hopes for help

SEBREE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Tri-State food bank is in desperate need of donations as the holidays approach.

Landon’s Hope operates a food pantry in Sebree which supports Webster County. The thrift store was opened a few years ago to help pay for the food, but now some extra help is needed to keep the pantry open and support their other projects.

Tammy Moore, Director of Landon’s Hope, says, “Well, last year we were able to provide toys for three to four thousand kids. This year we don’t have any toys. Also, we don’t have a turkey in the house. You know, and it’s just a few weeks before Thanksgiving. So for our dinner this year, we’re gonna have to make some different arrangements.”

Courtesy: Landon’s Hope

You can scan the QR code above with your phone if you would like to donate.

