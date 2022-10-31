ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford gas prices drop to $4.05 a gallon

By John Clark
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For the third week in a row, gas prices in the Rockford area have fallen.

Right now, a gallon of gas averages $4.05, still higher than the national average, of $3.72.

Prices haven’t been as low since September.

Also, after weeks of price increases, the national average price of Diesel has dropped to $5.28 a gallon.

President Joe Biden on Monday will raise the possibility of imposing a ‘windfall tax’ on energy companies if they don’t boost domestic production, as his administration aims to combat high gas prices just days before the midterm elections .

“Oil companies made billions in profits this quarter,” Biden tweeted on Saturday. “They’re using these record profits to pay out their wealthy shareholders instead of investing in production and lowering costs for Americans. It’s unacceptable. It’s time for these companies to bring down prices at the pump.”

High prices at the pump have exacerbated inflation and have taken a toll on Biden and Democrats’ standing among voters.

Last week Exxon Mobil broke records with its profits in the third quarter, raking in $19.66 billion in net income, and Chevron had $11.23 billion in profits, almost reaching the record profits it attained in the prior quarter.

Americans have struggled with painfully high gasoline prices in recent months, paying more than $4.80 on average for a gallon of regular at the beginning of July, according to AAA. They’ve since fallen to $3.76 on average nationally, but the White House says they should be lower, given declines in global oil prices over the same period.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

