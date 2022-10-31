ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Related
KEVN

South Dakota Democratic Party gets voters pumped about election

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Democratic Party launched a statewide “get out the vote” tour for people to hear and see the candidates before Election Day. State Representative Jamie Smith, who is running for South Dakota governor, traveled to Pine Ridge to meet and greet people at various locations and get them pumped up to vote. It was an attempt to drive voter enthusiasm in places with traditionally low turnout.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Former congresswoman campaigned with Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard accompanied Gov. Kristi Noem as she campaigned in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. Gabbard commented on Gov. Noem’s character, saying, “Kristi is someone who has a, a servant’s heart, a she has fought for and served the people a here in South Dakota both in congress and now as governor for four years a and she’s shown that she’s not afraid to take on a challenge a and uphold the constitution, uphold the freedoms of the people of South Dakota.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

District 18 Senate: Fred Bender

The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Fred Bender is a Democrat running for state senate in District 18. That’s in southeast South Dakota and includes Yankton and Tabor. He joins us today by phone as our Meet the Candidates series continues.
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Minnehaha voter tabulation machines test for public viewing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is required under South Dakota Law that the voter tabulation machines be tested for the public to see, and that took place on Thursday morning. Ben Kyte, the Minnehaha county auditor oversees these tests. “We’ve received a premarked testing deck from our...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
kfgo.com

South Dakota GOP legislative candidate charged with abuse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A Republican candidate for the South Dakota Legislature was charged Thursday with child abuse for allegedly exposing a minor to sexual grooming behavior. A criminal complaint filed Thursday by the state attorney general’s office charged Joel Koskan, 44, with exposing an unnamed person to “sexual grooming behaviors” over a period of several years. He faces a class 4 felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

Over one-third of South Dakota legislative races already decided

Election day is a week away, but more than a third of South Dakota’s state legislative races are already decided. Of 105 seats up for grabs in the South Dakota Senate or House of Representatives, 38% are unopposed races. A clear majority of Senate seats — exactly 60% — are unopposed. Every unopposed candidate is a Republican.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

SD Legislative candidate survey: Susan Wismer

SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Susan Wismer is running as an Independent for the South Dakota State Senate in District 1. District 1 consists of a portion of Brown county, and includes the counties of Day, Marshall, and Roberts. Wismer previously represented the district in the Senate, but was defeated by current Senator Michael Rohl (R-Aberdeen) in the 2020 general election. She will face Rohl once again this year.
PIERRE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Election 2022 Special Report: The Medicaid Vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Tuesday night, we focused on Amendment D, which aims to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota. David Owen, the president of the South Dakota Chamber of...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold

TONKA BAY, Minn. — As Andrew Myers knocked on doors in a neighborhood with stunning views across Lake Minnetonka, the Republican state House hopeful got an earful from residents worried about crime in their far west Minneapolis suburb: a woman's body had washed up on shore a few doors down earlier in the week, and authorities hadn't said if it was foul play. Another family recently had their car stolen — something else that never happens in Tonka Bay."Public safety for sure. Taxes," resident Scott Musjerd said, as he promised Myers his support in a district that has swung between...
MINNESOTA STATE
tsln.com

Two Master Lamb Producers Recognized at 2022 South Dakota Sheep Growers Association Conference

Brookings, S.D. – The South Dakota Master Lamb Producers Association recognized sheep producers from Alexandria, South Dakota, and Wessington Springs, South Dakota, during this year’s South Dakota Sheep Growers Annual Convention. Kelly Froehlich, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Sheep and Goat Specialist, recognized Prairieland Farms and MB Genetics,...
ALEXANDRIA, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Democrats on a “get out the vote” tour (Audio)

YANKTON, S.D.–The Democrat Party “Get Out the Vote” caravan made a stop in Yankton yesterday. (Tuesday) Governor candidate Jamie Smith (pictured) says he needs all voters to show up….. There has been a barrage of ads attacking Smith. He says he tries to stay positive in...
YANKTON, SD
Hot 104.7

South Dakota’s Smallest Town Only Has a Population of 3

The smallest community in South Dakota has only three residents and is located around 4 hours from the Sioux Falls Metro. Travel anywhere around the Mount Rushmore State and you'll find plenty of small towns on every corner of the map. But the tiniest settlement in the entire state is East River and it's not too far off from the North Dakota border.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Get to know the South Dakota state legislative candidates

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory put together a survey for the candidates in contested races for the South Dakota State Senate and House of Representatives. We asked them about a number of issues, including the grocery sales tax, abortion and recreational marijuana. You can find links to candidates who responded below:
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
sdstandardnow.com

For God’s sake: State Rep. Tony Randolph (R-Dist. 35) basing political stances on his personal religious views

State Rep. Tony Randolph represents District 35, which consists of Box Elder and most of Rapid Valley, and is seeking a third term in the upcoming election. In a recent profile in the Rapid City Journal, Randolph explained that he is “running for office again to stand by his tenets of religion and morality.” He promised to look at the abortion issue “through the perspective of God's word,” rather than the votes of his constituents, who rejected abortion bans in 2006 and 2008.
BOX ELDER, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota ready to start medical donation program

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota pharmacies will soon be able to voluntarily accept many types of unopened prescriptions and medical devices that can be donated to other patients. The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee gave the proposed regulations the go-ahead Tuesday. “I like the program,” Senator Timothy Johns, a...
GEORGIA STATE

