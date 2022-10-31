Read full article on original website
KEVN
South Dakota Democratic Party gets voters pumped about election
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Democratic Party launched a statewide “get out the vote” tour for people to hear and see the candidates before Election Day. State Representative Jamie Smith, who is running for South Dakota governor, traveled to Pine Ridge to meet and greet people at various locations and get them pumped up to vote. It was an attempt to drive voter enthusiasm in places with traditionally low turnout.
dakotanewsnow.com
Former congresswoman campaigned with Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard accompanied Gov. Kristi Noem as she campaigned in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. Gabbard commented on Gov. Noem’s character, saying, “Kristi is someone who has a, a servant’s heart, a she has fought for and served the people a here in South Dakota both in congress and now as governor for four years a and she’s shown that she’s not afraid to take on a challenge a and uphold the constitution, uphold the freedoms of the people of South Dakota.”
sdpb.org
District 18 Senate: Fred Bender
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Fred Bender is a Democrat running for state senate in District 18. That’s in southeast South Dakota and includes Yankton and Tabor. He joins us today by phone as our Meet the Candidates series continues.
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnehaha voter tabulation machines test for public viewing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is required under South Dakota Law that the voter tabulation machines be tested for the public to see, and that took place on Thursday morning. Ben Kyte, the Minnehaha county auditor oversees these tests. “We’ve received a premarked testing deck from our...
kfgo.com
South Dakota GOP legislative candidate charged with abuse
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A Republican candidate for the South Dakota Legislature was charged Thursday with child abuse for allegedly exposing a minor to sexual grooming behavior. A criminal complaint filed Thursday by the state attorney general’s office charged Joel Koskan, 44, with exposing an unnamed person to “sexual grooming behaviors” over a period of several years. He faces a class 4 felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
sdstandardnow.com
West River Democrats insist they can win, and Drew and Stephenson are trying to prove it on Nov. 8 (Part one)
(Author’s note: It’s hard out there for a South Dakota Democrat. They hold no national or statewide offices, and haven’t won a statewide election since 2008. They are heavily outnumbered in the Legislature, with Republicans holding supermajorities in both chambers, 62-8 in the House of Representatives and 32-3 in the Senate.
gowatertown.net
Over one-third of South Dakota legislative races already decided
Election day is a week away, but more than a third of South Dakota’s state legislative races are already decided. Of 105 seats up for grabs in the South Dakota Senate or House of Representatives, 38% are unopposed races. A clear majority of Senate seats — exactly 60% — are unopposed. Every unopposed candidate is a Republican.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Legislative candidate survey: Susan Wismer
SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Susan Wismer is running as an Independent for the South Dakota State Senate in District 1. District 1 consists of a portion of Brown county, and includes the counties of Day, Marshall, and Roberts. Wismer previously represented the district in the Senate, but was defeated by current Senator Michael Rohl (R-Aberdeen) in the 2020 general election. She will face Rohl once again this year.
dakotanewsnow.com
Election 2022 Special Report: The Medicaid Vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Tuesday night, we focused on Amendment D, which aims to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota. David Owen, the president of the South Dakota Chamber of...
KEVN
Gabbard joins Gov. Kristi Noem against what they call ‘extreme’ federal government
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem held a rally Wednesday morning with now politically Independent former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard. On Wednesday morning, Tulsi Gabbard made her appearance at the Holiday Inn convention center in Rapid City alongside Noem. During the start of the rally,...
In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold
TONKA BAY, Minn. — As Andrew Myers knocked on doors in a neighborhood with stunning views across Lake Minnetonka, the Republican state House hopeful got an earful from residents worried about crime in their far west Minneapolis suburb: a woman's body had washed up on shore a few doors down earlier in the week, and authorities hadn't said if it was foul play. Another family recently had their car stolen — something else that never happens in Tonka Bay."Public safety for sure. Taxes," resident Scott Musjerd said, as he promised Myers his support in a district that has swung between...
dakotanewsnow.com
Smith, Noem crisscross the state in final campaign push before Election Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Election Day is just six days away. And the governor’s race is a close one. That’s what Governor Kristi Noem told people at a rally Wednesday, at a rally with Viriginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. Both Noem and her Democratic opponent Jamie...
tsln.com
Two Master Lamb Producers Recognized at 2022 South Dakota Sheep Growers Association Conference
Brookings, S.D. – The South Dakota Master Lamb Producers Association recognized sheep producers from Alexandria, South Dakota, and Wessington Springs, South Dakota, during this year’s South Dakota Sheep Growers Annual Convention. Kelly Froehlich, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Sheep and Goat Specialist, recognized Prairieland Farms and MB Genetics,...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota Democrats on a “get out the vote” tour (Audio)
YANKTON, S.D.–The Democrat Party “Get Out the Vote” caravan made a stop in Yankton yesterday. (Tuesday) Governor candidate Jamie Smith (pictured) says he needs all voters to show up….. There has been a barrage of ads attacking Smith. He says he tries to stay positive in...
hubcityradio.com
Democratic candidate for Secretary of State Tom Cool talks about his campaign
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota voters will get a say on all the state’s constitutional officers at the ballot box next week. Tom Cool of Sioux Falls is the democratic candidate for Secretary of State and says protecting voters is a critical function of the office. There is at least...
South Dakota’s Smallest Town Only Has a Population of 3
The smallest community in South Dakota has only three residents and is located around 4 hours from the Sioux Falls Metro. Travel anywhere around the Mount Rushmore State and you'll find plenty of small towns on every corner of the map. But the tiniest settlement in the entire state is East River and it's not too far off from the North Dakota border.
dakotanewsnow.com
Get to know the South Dakota state legislative candidates
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory put together a survey for the candidates in contested races for the South Dakota State Senate and House of Representatives. We asked them about a number of issues, including the grocery sales tax, abortion and recreational marijuana. You can find links to candidates who responded below:
Madison Daily Leader
South Dakota Police Chiefs' Association questions societal benefit of recreational marijuana
South Dakota’s general election is only a few days away, and along with the gubernatorial race, the legalization of recreational marijuana stands out as one of the most hot-button issues. Recently, the South Dakota Police Chiefs’ Association (SDPCA), an affiliate of the South Dakota Municipal League, issued a statement...
sdstandardnow.com
For God’s sake: State Rep. Tony Randolph (R-Dist. 35) basing political stances on his personal religious views
State Rep. Tony Randolph represents District 35, which consists of Box Elder and most of Rapid Valley, and is seeking a third term in the upcoming election. In a recent profile in the Rapid City Journal, Randolph explained that he is “running for office again to stand by his tenets of religion and morality.” He promised to look at the abortion issue “through the perspective of God's word,” rather than the votes of his constituents, who rejected abortion bans in 2006 and 2008.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota ready to start medical donation program
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota pharmacies will soon be able to voluntarily accept many types of unopened prescriptions and medical devices that can be donated to other patients. The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee gave the proposed regulations the go-ahead Tuesday. “I like the program,” Senator Timothy Johns, a...
