Ohio County, KY

Sheriff: Ohio County man dies in early morning crash

By Aaron Chatman
 3 days ago

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities confirm a 26-year-old Horse Branch man died in an early morning crash in Cromwell on Monday.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to the single-vehicle fatal crash around 5:30 a.m. near the 8000 block of SR 505 South.

A witness told police that a 2006 Dodge Dakota rounded a curve, locked its brakes and collided with a tree. The Ohio County Coroner identified James Taylor III as the victim in the fatal accident. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cromwell Fire Department, Rosine Fire Department and Ohio County EMS also helped at the scene.

