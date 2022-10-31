ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dogecoin Sinks 10% As Elon Musk's Twitter Reportedly Suspends Work On Crypto Wallet

Twitter is reportedly halting its plan to launch a cryptocurrency wallet, days after Elon Musk announced a plethora of changes since taking over the microblogging platform. The news appears to have significantly dented Dogecoin DOGE/USD. What Happened: According to Platformer, a recently revealed plan to build a cryptocurrency wallet for...
Twitter layoffs begin a week after Elon Musk's takeover

NEW YORK (AP) — Employees braced for widespread layoffs at Twitter Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform. In a letter to employees obtained by multiple media outlets, the company said employees would find out by 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time if they had been laid off. The email did not say how many people would lose their jobs. Some employees tweeted early Friday that they had already lost access to their work accounts. They and others tweeted messages of support using the hashtag #OneTeam. The email to staff said job reductions were “necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.” Twitter’s roughly 7,500 employees have been expecting layoffs since Musk took the helm of the company. Already, the billionaire Tesla CEO has fired top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, on his first day as Twitter’s owner.
Musk's Twitter Takeover Incites Complaints From Celebs Who Voice To Quit Platform

A small but growing number of celebrities, actors, and artists preferred to dump Twitter Inc after Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's takeover, the Wall Street Journal reported. These users preferred to bow out before understanding the changes that Musk implemented. Even before he completed his $44 billion takeover last...
Elon Musk Sees 'Room For Improvement' In Twitter's Brain Hive: 'A Neuron Doesn't Realize It's A Neuron'

Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk sees a “lot of room for improvement” in the platform’s collective hive brain. What Happened: Musk said on Twitter that because the platform consists of “billions of bidirectional interactions per day,” it can be thought of as a “collective, cybernetic super-intelligence.” The caveat being there’s a “lot of room for improvement.”
$1B Of Bitcoin Transferred Multiple Times In Mysterious Activity

Bitcoin's BTC/USD blockchain reported a massive transaction on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That was just over 24 hours before the coin reported a trading volume spike which was followed by a minor sell-off. Data gathered from blockchain explorer Blockchair shows a single transaction singlehandedly moving over 50,562 Bitcoin — or about...
Your Apple AirPods Max's Active Noise Cancellation Not Working As Expected? An Ongoing Legal Battle May Be To Blame

Apple Inc. AAPL is facing a patent troll lawsuit that may be related to the recent reduction in active noise cancellation for AirPods Max. What Happened: In September 2021, a patent troll named "Jawbone Innovations" sued Apple after buying audio-related patents from the defunct Jawbone company. The Cupertino-based tech giant is facing allegations of violating these patents, according to Apple Insider.
