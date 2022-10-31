Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Dogecoin When Elon Musk Revived His $44B Twitter Offer, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The world’s richest man is now the owner (and CEO) of one of the largest social media platforms. Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk completed an acquisition of Twitter on Friday Oct. 28, 2022. The acquisition is significantly impacting one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies. What Happened:...
Dogecoin Sinks 10% As Elon Musk's Twitter Reportedly Suspends Work On Crypto Wallet
Twitter is reportedly halting its plan to launch a cryptocurrency wallet, days after Elon Musk announced a plethora of changes since taking over the microblogging platform. The news appears to have significantly dented Dogecoin DOGE/USD. What Happened: According to Platformer, a recently revealed plan to build a cryptocurrency wallet for...
Twitter layoffs begin a week after Elon Musk's takeover
NEW YORK (AP) — Employees braced for widespread layoffs at Twitter Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform. In a letter to employees obtained by multiple media outlets, the company said employees would find out by 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time if they had been laid off. The email did not say how many people would lose their jobs. Some employees tweeted early Friday that they had already lost access to their work accounts. They and others tweeted messages of support using the hashtag #OneTeam. The email to staff said job reductions were “necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.” Twitter’s roughly 7,500 employees have been expecting layoffs since Musk took the helm of the company. Already, the billionaire Tesla CEO has fired top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, on his first day as Twitter’s owner.
Musk's Twitter Cost Cut Plot Could Impact Google Cloud Services As He Orders To Cut Infra Costs By $1B
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has ordered Twitter Inc's teams to find up to $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings raising concerns that Twitter could go down during high-traffic events like the U.S. midterm elections. Twitter must find between $1.5 million - $3 million a day in savings...
McDonald's Responds To Elon Musk: We Will Accept Dogecoin If Tesla Accepts This Cryptocurrency
Fast-food chain McDonald’s Corp. MCD said it will accept Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s request to accept Dogecoin DOGE/USD as a form of payment — but with a "condition." What Happened: McDonald’s said on Twitter that it will agree to Musk’s request only if Tesla accepts...
Musk's Twitter Takeover Incites Complaints From Celebs Who Voice To Quit Platform
A small but growing number of celebrities, actors, and artists preferred to dump Twitter Inc after Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's takeover, the Wall Street Journal reported. These users preferred to bow out before understanding the changes that Musk implemented. Even before he completed his $44 billion takeover last...
Elon Musk Sees 'Room For Improvement' In Twitter's Brain Hive: 'A Neuron Doesn't Realize It's A Neuron'
Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk sees a “lot of room for improvement” in the platform’s collective hive brain. What Happened: Musk said on Twitter that because the platform consists of “billions of bidirectional interactions per day,” it can be thought of as a “collective, cybernetic super-intelligence.” The caveat being there’s a “lot of room for improvement.”
A Doge Titan Awakens: Wallet With 2.3M DOGE Sees Activity After Nine Years Of Slumber
The Dogecoin DOGE/USD blockchain witnessed a wallet dormant since the very beginning of the network (which launched back in December 2013) spring back to life after nearly nine years. What Happened: A wallet holding 2,374,814 DOGE woke up after being inactive since March 25, 2014, according to Blockchair data. The...
$1B Of Bitcoin Transferred Multiple Times In Mysterious Activity
Bitcoin's BTC/USD blockchain reported a massive transaction on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That was just over 24 hours before the coin reported a trading volume spike which was followed by a minor sell-off. Data gathered from blockchain explorer Blockchair shows a single transaction singlehandedly moving over 50,562 Bitcoin — or about...
Following Musk's Tweet, 169 New DOGE Contracts Created On Ethereum Cost Investors Thousands of Dollars Amid Meme Coin's Rally
A staggering 169 new Dogecoin DOGE/USD contracts were created on the Ethereum ETH/USD and the Binance BNB/USD blockchains amid the popular meme coins stupendous rally, which saw its price increase by about 25% in the last 24 hours and an eye-watering 150% over the previous week, causing thousands of dollars worth of investors’ wealth to be lost.
How UX Network Offers Price, Speed That Make Ethereum Seem Like 'Playground For Rich Kids'
In 2017, Block.one, led by Dan Larimer and Brendan Blumer, launched the Entrepreneur Operating System (EOS) protocol, one of the earliest "Ethereum Killers," aiming to support decentralized finance apps at enterprise scale for a global audience. It offered the speed, scalability and comparative cheapness that would put it well ahead...
Trump Sues New York AG Letitia James For 'Relentless Crusade' Against Him 'While Violent Crimes Skyrocket' In Her State
Former President Donald Trump said he's sued New York State Attorney General Letitia James in a Florida Court. What Happened: Trump said on Truth Social Wednesday that James had done "nothing" to protect New York against violent crimes and criminals while she attacks "great and upstanding businesses" like his own Trump Organization.
Hey, Michael Arrington! You're Invited To Benzinga's December 2022 NYC Crypto And Fintech Events. See You There?
Benzinga cordially invites Michael Arrington to Benzinga's next event, The Future of Crypto summit, on December 7-8, 2022, at NYC’s Pier Sixty. No RSVP is required. Just show up, and we’ll cover your stay, too!. We know you’re busy and haven’t been able to respond to our invitations....
Dogecoin Plunges, Bitcoin, Ethereum Firm: Analyst Says Watch Out For This Memecoin Pattern Before Friday Jobs Data
Dogecoin DOGE/USD dropped sharply Thursday evening, even as Bitcoin and Ethereum traded in the green, with the global cryptocurrency market cap rising 0.8% to $1 trillion at 9:05 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins. Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin BTC/USD 0.4% -0.3% $20,284.22. Ethereum ETH/USD 0.5% 1.1% $1,539.25. Dogecoin...
Your Apple AirPods Max's Active Noise Cancellation Not Working As Expected? An Ongoing Legal Battle May Be To Blame
Apple Inc. AAPL is facing a patent troll lawsuit that may be related to the recent reduction in active noise cancellation for AirPods Max. What Happened: In September 2021, a patent troll named "Jawbone Innovations" sued Apple after buying audio-related patents from the defunct Jawbone company. The Cupertino-based tech giant is facing allegations of violating these patents, according to Apple Insider.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Scrape The Place Clean' — 'Shark Tank' Investors Weigh In On Elon Musk's Twitter Purchase
The famed group of investors on “Shark Tank” know how to spot a bad deal. On set, the venture capitalists take pitches from startups and determine whether the business is investable, and act accordingly. We know the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, recently closed a highly contentious deal:...
