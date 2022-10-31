ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Man found guilty of murder in connection to death of former mayor's grandson

By Ian Cross
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
A man charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of the grandson of former Cleveland mayor Frank Jackson was found guilty on all charges by a jury Monday.

Robert Shepard, 30, was found guilty of murder, aggravated murder and two counts of felonious assault for his role in the death of Frank Q. Jackson on Sept. 19, 2021.

“This county is plagued by gun violence that is destroying countless families and neighborhoods,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said in a statement after the verdict was announced. “The prosecutors who handled this case did a fantastic job in bringing Robert Shepard to justice.”

Frank Q. Jackson was killed near Sidaway Avenue and East 70th Street in Cleveland.

The prosecutor's office said Shepard "lured the victim to the area where he was shot by another unidentified individual." Following the shooting, Shepard and another assailant fled the scene.

Shepard was arrested on Oct. 27, 2021.

