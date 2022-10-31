ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Moss Point mourning beloved former band director Julius Hunt

Ocean Springs is getting ready for the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and local businesses are expecting huge crowds. LIVE REPORT: All lanes of Hwy 49 now open to traffic. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. All north and south bound lanes of Hwy 49 have...
MOSS POINT, MS
wxxv25.com

Harbor Lights Winter Festival under construction at Jones Park

Christmas is coming to Gulfport. Crews are preparing for the Harbor Lights Winter Festival at Jones Park where Santa’s Village is under construction. The day after Thanksgiving, Santa lands in Gulfport through New Years Eve. The annual winter festival adds more lights each year and is bringing back the...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

In the Tato Nut kitchen with Theresa Mohler

Families can enjoy two days of fun as the Heritage Farm Live Festival returns to the Stone County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. Festival organizer Dick O'Neal tells us what we can expect. How Chevron Pascagoula Refinery's "human energy" powers our community. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. We're not only...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum expands with new building

Guests from the groundbreaking event got a glimpse into what’s going to be the largest model railroad museum in the country at the new building for the Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum. The new 44,000 square foot building down Pass Road from where the existing museum is will be...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

‘Pigments of my Imagination’ opening at Gallery 782 in Biloxi

Gallery 782 in Biloxi will have a new art exhibit titled ‘Pigments of my Imagination’ opening tomorrow. Marguerite Pivarnik is the artist behind the exhibit with over 20 years of experience in painting, exhibiting, and teaching. Gallery 782 is a nonprofit organization that promotes art in the community.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Inaugural Most Holy Trinity Gumbo Festival this weekend

Mark your calendars and get ready to have a good time this weekend in Pass Christian. The inaugural Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church Gumbo Festival kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday. Along with the namesake gumbo cookoff on Saturday, the three-day event will feature multiple music acts, a car...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
wxxv25.com

Pine Hills Nursey holds Toddler Tuesdays

Toddlers enjoyed the fresh air, interacted with animals, and got in touch with their green thumb at Pine Hills Nursery’s Toddler Tuesday event. The first Tuesday of each month, kids enjoy the outdoors while also learning something educational. This month is Native American Heritage Month and special guest Rolling...
VANCLEAVE, MS
wxxv25.com

People purchasing Powerball tickets as jackpot continues to grow

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.5 billion after no one won Wednesday. Retail outlets are seeing an increase in foot traffic as wanna-be jackpot winners buy tickets in hopes of hitting it big on Saturday. As more and more people buy into Powerball fever, the jackpot will...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Coast religious leaders come together to pray for the Gulfport community

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Religious leaders in the coastal area came together for a night of prayer Tuesday, looking for a spiritual solution to crime and violence in the community. Churches across the Gulf Coast filled Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. It’s all a part of Churches United for Christ. Religious...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Local businesses participate in First Women’s Resource and Employer Fair

The Moore Community House Women in Construction hosted the First Women’s Resource and Employer Fair in Biloxi to support women in the community. Their organization, Women in Construction, is a free job training program that prepares women for careers in non-traditional career paths. Since the first class in 2008,...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulf Coast Veterans Parade rolls through Gulfport this Saturday

Kick off the weekend by showing appreciation to local veterans. The 2022 Gulf Coast Veterans Day Parade will be held in Gulfport this Saturday at 11 a.m. The celebration of our nation’s veterans will take place in Downtown Gulfport beginning on 19th Street. Everyone at the parade will be...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Two veterans biking to raise awareness for Ronald McDonald House

Two veterans are bringing awareness to Ronald McDonald House Charities by riding bicycles for 600 miles. WXXV caught up with them as they were passing through Long Beach. They left Pensacola and are headed to Houston. Christopher Anderson and Dustin Littledale are retired Navy search and rescue swimmers who have...
LONG BEACH, MS
wxxv25.com

Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi

Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
PICAYUNE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy