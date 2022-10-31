Read full article on original website
WLOX
Moss Point mourning beloved former band director Julius Hunt
Ocean Springs is getting ready for the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and local businesses are expecting huge crowds. LIVE REPORT: All lanes of Hwy 49 now open to traffic. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. All north and south bound lanes of Hwy 49 have...
Mississippi Press
What you need to know for this weekend’s 44th annual Peter Anderson Festival
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Final preparations are underway for the 44th annual Peter Anderson Festival Arts & Crafts Festival in downtown Ocean Springs, set to kickoff at 9 a.m. Saturday -- rain or shine. The current forecast call for a 60% chance of rain in Ocean Springs Saturday, but that...
wxxv25.com
Harbor Lights Winter Festival under construction at Jones Park
Christmas is coming to Gulfport. Crews are preparing for the Harbor Lights Winter Festival at Jones Park where Santa’s Village is under construction. The day after Thanksgiving, Santa lands in Gulfport through New Years Eve. The annual winter festival adds more lights each year and is bringing back the...
wxxv25.com
Major renovation needed for pool at Blossman Family YMCA in Ocean Springs
The pool at the Blossman Family YMCA in Ocean Springs has been serving the area for more than 40 years and is in need of a major renovation. The pool is in need of replastering, retiling, and painting. CEO Jara Miller says they are investing more than $100,000 in the project.
wxxv25.com
Back Bay Mission’s Bike/Run/Walk to bring awareness to homeless and hunger
Get your bike or best walking shoes out and grab a friend or pet to support a good cause. Back Bay Mission is having a Hunger and Homeless Awareness Bike Run Walk. The organization is accepting donations of $25 to participate, but if you cannot afford it, you are still welcome to join.
WLOX
In the Tato Nut kitchen with Theresa Mohler
Families can enjoy two days of fun as the Heritage Farm Live Festival returns to the Stone County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. Festival organizer Dick O'Neal tells us what we can expect. How Chevron Pascagoula Refinery's "human energy" powers our community. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. We're not only...
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum expands with new building
Guests from the groundbreaking event got a glimpse into what’s going to be the largest model railroad museum in the country at the new building for the Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum. The new 44,000 square foot building down Pass Road from where the existing museum is will be...
wxxv25.com
‘Pigments of my Imagination’ opening at Gallery 782 in Biloxi
Gallery 782 in Biloxi will have a new art exhibit titled ‘Pigments of my Imagination’ opening tomorrow. Marguerite Pivarnik is the artist behind the exhibit with over 20 years of experience in painting, exhibiting, and teaching. Gallery 782 is a nonprofit organization that promotes art in the community.
wxxv25.com
News 25 Pet of the Week: Cora is looking for a forever home
It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week. Our friends from the Jackson County Animal Shelter are here with Cora.
wxxv25.com
Inaugural Most Holy Trinity Gumbo Festival this weekend
Mark your calendars and get ready to have a good time this weekend in Pass Christian. The inaugural Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church Gumbo Festival kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday. Along with the namesake gumbo cookoff on Saturday, the three-day event will feature multiple music acts, a car...
wxxv25.com
Pine Hills Nursey holds Toddler Tuesdays
Toddlers enjoyed the fresh air, interacted with animals, and got in touch with their green thumb at Pine Hills Nursery’s Toddler Tuesday event. The first Tuesday of each month, kids enjoy the outdoors while also learning something educational. This month is Native American Heritage Month and special guest Rolling...
wxxv25.com
People purchasing Powerball tickets as jackpot continues to grow
The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.5 billion after no one won Wednesday. Retail outlets are seeing an increase in foot traffic as wanna-be jackpot winners buy tickets in hopes of hitting it big on Saturday. As more and more people buy into Powerball fever, the jackpot will...
WLOX
Coast religious leaders come together to pray for the Gulfport community
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Religious leaders in the coastal area came together for a night of prayer Tuesday, looking for a spiritual solution to crime and violence in the community. Churches across the Gulf Coast filled Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. It’s all a part of Churches United for Christ. Religious...
wxxv25.com
Local businesses participate in First Women’s Resource and Employer Fair
The Moore Community House Women in Construction hosted the First Women’s Resource and Employer Fair in Biloxi to support women in the community. Their organization, Women in Construction, is a free job training program that prepares women for careers in non-traditional career paths. Since the first class in 2008,...
wxxv25.com
Gulf Coast Veterans Parade rolls through Gulfport this Saturday
Kick off the weekend by showing appreciation to local veterans. The 2022 Gulf Coast Veterans Day Parade will be held in Gulfport this Saturday at 11 a.m. The celebration of our nation’s veterans will take place in Downtown Gulfport beginning on 19th Street. Everyone at the parade will be...
WKRG
Custodian ‘Miss Annie’ named George County Schools employee of the month
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A beloved George County High School custodian is the school district’s employee of the month for November 2022. Miss Annie Cody was recognized during the monthly school board meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 1. She starts her shift at 4 a.m. making sure the building...
wxxv25.com
Two veterans biking to raise awareness for Ronald McDonald House
Two veterans are bringing awareness to Ronald McDonald House Charities by riding bicycles for 600 miles. WXXV caught up with them as they were passing through Long Beach. They left Pensacola and are headed to Houston. Christopher Anderson and Dustin Littledale are retired Navy search and rescue swimmers who have...
KTBS
St. Timothy in Mandeville votes by overwhelming margin to leave the United Methodist Church
MANDEVILLE, La - St. Timothy on the Northshore, one of the largest United Methodist Church congregations in Louisiana, has voted to leave the denomination, which has been roiled for years by tensions between traditionalists and progressives that have been pulling apart the nation's second-largest Protestant denomination. Among other issues, the...
WLOX
Biloxi auctioning off seized property, old city vehicles, and much more
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re in the market for an old, white pickup truck you should check out Saturday’s public auction at the impound lot on Popp’s Ferry Road in Biloxi. The auction will take place Saturday, November 5 starting at 9 a.m. at the Biloxi...
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
