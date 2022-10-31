Read full article on original website
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Local Tavern Invites You to an Art Fair With a Bit of Flare!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Former state police union head Dana Pullman, lobbyist Anne Lynch convicted of racketeering, fraud
The former president of the Massachusetts State Police union and a former Massachusetts lobbyist were convicted by a federal jury Thursday of racketeering, fraud, obstruction of justice and tax crimes, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s office announced. Dana A. Pullman, 60, of Worcester, and Anne M. Lynch, 71,...
Carlos, Luis Alves-Silva held on $25K bail in Worcester warehouse shooting
Two brothers charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one person seriously injured and another five wounded, were each ordered held on $25,000 cash bail Thursday in Worcester District Court. Carlos Alves-Silva, 20, and Luis Alves-Silva, 19, both of Fall...
Jason Duhaime pleads not guilty to staging hoax explosion at Northeastern
A former Northeastern University employee accused of staging a bomb a hoax explosion on the institution’s Boston campus pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges stemming from the alleged stunt during a federal court appearance in Worcester, according to court records. Law enforcement arrested Jason Duhaime, 45, in his home...
No bail for Anthony Jackson, accused of holding gun to woman’s head
A Randolph man accused of holding a gun to a woman’s head while she sat inside a car in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood on Sunday was charged in connection with the incident and ordered to be held without bail, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Anthony...
Man took 1-month-old baby from mother outside South Station, drove off, police say
Wednesday night, transit police placed a man into custody for forcefully removing an infant from its mother outside of South Station. According to an alert the police tweeted out around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the alleged kidnapping took place outside South Station. Police said that the man fled with the 1-month-old infant in a 2003 Chevy Red Suburban vehicle and that they believed they might be traveling toward Providence.
Jessica Goodrich of Worcester found dead in Georgia, officials say
A Worcester woman was found dead near a Georgia truck stop early last month after traveling with a truck driver, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office announced. Jessica Goodrich, 45, was found dead in Woodbine, Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 8, officials said. After receiving a call reporting a deceased white...
Police seek help identifying body found at Boston cemetery on Halloween
Authorities haven’t been able to positively identify a body found at a Boston cemetery on Halloween evening and have asked for the public’s help to identify the individual. On Monday at 6:02 p.m., Boston police responded to a call of a body found at the Codman Burying Ground...
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
3rd grader in NH dies days after being hit by car
An 8-year-old boy died on Tuesday several days after being struck by a car in his neighborhood, according to school officials in Salem, New Hampshire. The Eagle-Tribune reported that police and school officials identified 8-year-old John Conway, who attended Fisk Elementary School, as the victim of the car crash. Police told the outlet an investigation is ongoing and that the driver in the crash is cooperating with authorities. The driver had blood drawn to test for the presence of any substances or alcohol, and no charges were brought as of Wednesday.
Maura Healey vows to pursue permanent tax relief on day one as Mass. governor
As the Massachusetts Legislature shipped its compromise economic development bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk Thursday afternoon without permanent tax cuts, Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor, gleefully filled a cannoli in the kitchen of Mike’s Pastry in Boston’s North End and cheered on her lieutenant governor running mate Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll for her more artful technique.
‘No eye contact’ signs on town hiking trails mock ‘Belmont tradition’
Official-looking signs on trails in Belmont appear normal at a glance, but on closer inspection, appear to be the work of a local prankster. “No Eye Contact” and “No Running With Sticks” read a couple of the signs that recently popped up. The signs were located...
What is a chopped cheese? The most satisfying $8 lunch I’ve had in Worcester
A chopped cheese is a cheeseburger that’s been reformatted to fit onto a sub roll. It’s awesome -- and one of the most satisfying lunches you can get in Worcester for $8. Instead of a hamburger patty, you get a scramble of burger meat that’s chopped up on the griddle to the tune of metal spatulas popping, a sizzling concerto of savory percussion.
Table Talk Pie Store moving to temporary Green Street location
Table Talk Pies’ Pie Store is moving, temporarily, to a new home this week. The store will open the location at 65 Green St., a few blocks from its original location near Kelley Square, on Thursday. It is expected to be there for nearly a year, according to This Week in Worcester.
Massachusetts weather forecast: Weekend temperatures could set records
At first glance, the weekend weather across Massachusetts may appear better suited for an early summer day. From Boston to Springfield, temperatures could break into the 70s from Friday through Monday. In some areas, the heat may be strong enough to set records. In Boston, the National Weather Service forecasts...
Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England
The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
Why Stephon Gilmore clearly has no bad blood with Bill Belichick, Patriots
FOXBOROUGH — Stephon Gilmore didn’t leave New England on the best terms. The All-Pro cornerback hadn’t been pleased with his contract, and then was unhappy with how the Patriots wanted him to rehab a quad injury. Ultimately, he was dealt to Carolina for just a sixth-round pick.
Homebuyers are leaving Boston for Maine, according to Realtor.com
A 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo is on the market in Boston for $1.7 million. A 4-bed, 1-bath house is listed in Boston for $850,000. And a 3-bed, 2-bathroom house in Boston is on the market for $1.4 million. Sick of the high prices, residents are leaving Boston for Maine, according to...
Greater Good Imperial Brewing hosts Passport Food & Beer Fest. Nov. 12
Worcester’s all-imperial brewery will host a unique festival later this month to celebrate food and beers from around the world. Greater Good Imperial Brewing Co. plans to hold its first Passport Food and Beer Festival on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 12 to 6 p.m. The event will feature samples from the brewery’s Passport beer line, each inspired by a different place in the world, as well as food pairings from those places.
Patriots offense missing 5 players at Thursday’s practice before Colts game
FOXBOROUGH — Add two more to the list. Damien Harris (illness), DeVante Parker (knee) and David Andrews (concussion) were all still missing from the media window at Patriots practice on Thursday, while Marcus Cannon and Lil’Jordan Humphrey were new absences, too. Cannon wasn’t on Wednesday’s injury report, so...
Rhamondre Stevenson: James White ‘very instrumental’ in Patriots RB’s breakout
FOXBOROUGH — Always a talented ballcarrier, Rhamondre Stevenson has emerged as a real threat in the Patriots passing game, too. Over the last two games, the running back has hauled in 15 passes for 131 yards, and he’s up to 32 catches on the season. After a game-ball-worthy performance in the Meadowlands, Kendrick Bourne said Stevenson was reminding him of James White.
