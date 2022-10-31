ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holbrook, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Man took 1-month-old baby from mother outside South Station, drove off, police say

Wednesday night, transit police placed a man into custody for forcefully removing an infant from its mother outside of South Station. According to an alert the police tweeted out around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the alleged kidnapping took place outside South Station. Police said that the man fled with the 1-month-old infant in a 2003 Chevy Red Suburban vehicle and that they believed they might be traveling toward Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

3rd grader in NH dies days after being hit by car

An 8-year-old boy died on Tuesday several days after being struck by a car in his neighborhood, according to school officials in Salem, New Hampshire. The Eagle-Tribune reported that police and school officials identified 8-year-old John Conway, who attended Fisk Elementary School, as the victim of the car crash. Police told the outlet an investigation is ongoing and that the driver in the crash is cooperating with authorities. The driver had blood drawn to test for the presence of any substances or alcohol, and no charges were brought as of Wednesday.
SALEM, NH
MassLive.com

Maura Healey vows to pursue permanent tax relief on day one as Mass. governor

As the Massachusetts Legislature shipped its compromise economic development bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk Thursday afternoon without permanent tax cuts, Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor, gleefully filled a cannoli in the kitchen of Mike’s Pastry in Boston’s North End and cheered on her lieutenant governor running mate Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll for her more artful technique.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England

The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Greater Good Imperial Brewing hosts Passport Food & Beer Fest. Nov. 12

Worcester’s all-imperial brewery will host a unique festival later this month to celebrate food and beers from around the world. Greater Good Imperial Brewing Co. plans to hold its first Passport Food and Beer Festival on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 12 to 6 p.m. The event will feature samples from the brewery’s Passport beer line, each inspired by a different place in the world, as well as food pairings from those places.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Rhamondre Stevenson: James White ‘very instrumental’ in Patriots RB’s breakout

FOXBOROUGH — Always a talented ballcarrier, Rhamondre Stevenson has emerged as a real threat in the Patriots passing game, too. Over the last two games, the running back has hauled in 15 passes for 131 yards, and he’s up to 32 catches on the season. After a game-ball-worthy performance in the Meadowlands, Kendrick Bourne said Stevenson was reminding him of James White.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy