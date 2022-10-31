An 8-year-old boy died on Tuesday several days after being struck by a car in his neighborhood, according to school officials in Salem, New Hampshire. The Eagle-Tribune reported that police and school officials identified 8-year-old John Conway, who attended Fisk Elementary School, as the victim of the car crash. Police told the outlet an investigation is ongoing and that the driver in the crash is cooperating with authorities. The driver had blood drawn to test for the presence of any substances or alcohol, and no charges were brought as of Wednesday.

SALEM, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO