Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Recap: ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings

ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ConocoPhillips missed estimated earnings by 3.74%, reporting an EPS of $3.6 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $10.00 billion from the same period last...
Benzinga

Paramount Global Shares Are Falling: What's Going On?

Paramount Global PARA shares are trading lower Wednesday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Paramount reported third-quarter revenue of $6.92 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $7.02 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 39 cents per share, which missed average estimates of 43 cents per share.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Moderna Stock Thursday?

Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Moderna reported third-quarter revenue of $3.36 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $3.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its weak top-line results were mainly due to a decline in sales of its COVID-19 vaccines.
Benzinga

US Market Poised To End Week On High Note: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Rally As Investors' Attention Moves Away From Fed Rate Hike To Friday's Jobs Report

The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a higher opening on Friday, as rate worries abate and the market prepares to focus on the next big catalyst. On Thursday, the major averages opened lower and moved mostly below the unchanged line before closing firmly in the red, as lingering worries concerning interest rates, mixed economic data and earnings disappointments dragged stocks lower.
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Standex International Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Standex International SXI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 28 cents per share. On Tuesday, Standex International will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 28 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Cramer Says This Semiconductor Stock Is 'Overvalued Right Now'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he knows Nvidia Corp NVDA is overvalued right now. "I think a year from now, the stock’s going to be higher, and I’m sticking with Nvidia," he said. When asked about Home Depot Inc HD, Cramer said, "I...
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points After Fed Raises Rates By 75 Basis Points.

U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, after the US Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.70% to 32,882.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 10,915.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 3,870.78. Leading and Lagging...
Benzinga

Director of LKQ Makes $348.40M Sale

ValueAct Holdings, L.P., Director at LKQ LKQ, reported a large insider sell on November 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.P. sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ. The total transaction amounted to $348,400,000.
Benzinga

Recap: ACM Research Q3 Earnings

ACM Research ACMR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:58 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACM Research beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $66.70 million from the same...
Benzinga

Protara Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Protara Therapeutics TARA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Protara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Benzinga

5 Analysts Have This to Say About Definitive Healthcare

Within the last quarter, Definitive Healthcare DH has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $22.8 versus the current price of Definitive Healthcare at $13.83, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...

