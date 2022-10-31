Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
whcuradio.com
Historic Enfield stone home sold, will be preserved
ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – A historic home in the Town of Enfield will be preserved. The 200-year-old fieldstone home most recently owned and donated to the Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) by the Margaret Bald estate has been sold to a private buyer. The sale was contingent on a conservation easement held by Historic Ithaca, which will guide the restoration process. They will ensure that the architectural, historic, and cultural features of the house will be maintained.
uncoveringnewyork.com
How to Get to Deckertown Falls in Montour Falls, NY
The Watkins Glen area is understandably best known for the outstanding Gorge Trail in Watkins Glen State Park. However, the area is also home to several other really great waterfalls, including Deckertown Falls. Deckertown Falls is located in Montour Falls, New York, only a short drive away from other waterfalls...
ithaca.com
One Home at a Time
Growing up with a contractor father in Dryden, New York, Matt Dennis learned how to make things work. “I tried to get the most out of every scrap of wood I used; to be economical, reuse old things and recycle things I no longer needed.”. As a well-known and...
tompkinsweekly.com
The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing
For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
32 new businesses in CNY include a flower shop, game lounge and a 17-year-old entrepreneur
Thirty-two new businesses filed certificates with Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 24 through Oct. 28. These businesses include a home flower shop, game lounge and a 17-year old who breeds reptiles.
chronicle-express.com
Enjoy Penn Yan ‘Fall Festival’ Nov. 5
PENN YAN – Clear your calendars for this coming Saturday, Nov. 5! The Downtown Business Council of Penn Yan (DBC) is proud to present its second annual “Fall Festival,” on Main Street in downtown Penn Yan from 11 a.m.to 5 p.m., rain or shine! This is a free event for all ages and Main Street will be closed, so there are no worries about safety.
This Upstate New York Classic Christmas Event Is Celebrating It’s 34th Anniversary
Are you ready for the holiday season yet? Upstate New York is ready to celebrate with one event that has been going strong for over 30 years. Rome New York's unofficial kickoff to the holiday season is the Rome Art and Community Center’s 34th annual Holiday House. For those that don't know, the Holiday House has all sorts of merchandise and crafts from over 35 artisans and local small businesses. The event is branded as "a great place to purchase gifts for family and friends for the holiday season."
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
whcuradio.com
Cortland to end blue bag trash system
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s blue trash bags are going away. Beginning in January, Mayor Scott Steve says the city will have a new trash disposal system. Mayor Steve says the city will deliver those totes to residents. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve on Ithaca’s Morning News.
Dickens Christmas is back this holiday season
SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The magic and fun are back as Dickens Christmas opens November 25 in Skaneateles! The 29th edition of the festive event includes highlights like the World’s Smallest Christmas Parade, trunk shows, musical performances and more. The holiday festival brings the iconic play, “A Christmas Carol” to life. The show opens November […]
Ontario County woman hit by car in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Ontario County woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Rochester Wednesday. It happened in the area of Genesee Street and Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police say the woman is expected to survive despite the severity of her injuries. The driver stayed on scene and will […]
newyorkupstate.com
Rangers choppered in to rescue two ADK hikers badly injured in separate falls on same day
On Saturday, a 40-year-old woman from Newark, New York, slipped on ice near the summit of Mount Marcy, the state’s highest peak. She slid 30 feet before slamming into a rock, fracturing her leg. Due to her extreme location and severity of her injury, New York State Department of...
ithaca.com
New Cayuga Park Medical Building Expects to Open in 2023
The construction of Cayuga Health’s 65,000 square-foot Cayuga Park Medical Office Building is inching closer to the finish line. When it’s completed the five-story facility will tower over Ithaca’s waterfront, act as a gateway into the city from the north end and improve access to health care for residents in underserved neighborhoods.
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY could bask in record warmth this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- If you already put away your shorts and T-shirts for the season, you might want to bring them back out for the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday are forecast to be in the mid 70s across much of Upstate New York, making it feel more like late May than November.
Winning $20K Lottery Ticket Sold at CNY Wegmans, 2 Mega Millions Winners at Same Store
6-14-18-25-27 The winning ticket was purchased at the Wegmans in Onondaga County located on Oswego Road in Liverpool. It is worth $20,611.50. There were two winning Mega Millions tickets sold in New York for the Tuesday, November 1 drawing, and both came from the same store in Long Island. The...
Rome Toddler, 3, Killed in CNY Crash
A three-year-old girl from Rome was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Otsego County. New York State Police say the toddler was among seven people, including five kids, who were traveling in an SUV on Frost Hill Road in the town of Plainfield on Wednesday night. Shortly before 9:00 p.m., troopers say the vehicle went off the roadway, hit an embankment and partially overturned, but what caused the accident is unclear.
Troopers release name of Central NY toddler killed in car crash; 6 others taken to hospital
Plainfield, N.Y. — Troopers have released the name of a 3-year-old from Central New York who was killed in a car crash in Otsego County Wednesday. Amina Estrada, of Rome, was pronounced dead after the crash on Forest Hill Road in the town of Plainfield after a 2004 Ford Expedition struck an embankment and partially overturned around 8:54 p.m., troopers said in a news release.
newyorkupstate.com
Shania Twain Syracuse concert: Where to get ‘Queen of Me’ tour tickets
Shania Twain is coming back to Syracuse for her 2023 tour at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. Special guest Breland will open the Saturday, July 8 show at 7:30 p.m. Presale tickets to the Syracuse concert go on sale on Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. via...
NewsChannel 36
House Fire in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- No one was hurt after a fire broke out in the basement of an apartment complex on Woodview Drive this morning in Horseheads. According to officials from the Town and Country Fire Department the damage caused by the flames was limited to the basement, however, the apartment building and the building next to it sustained smoke damage.
newyorkupstate.com
Central New York’s funniest meme gets a blimp-sized upgrade (photo)
Central New York has its own internet memes, from Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim ripping off his jacket to snowy winters being compared to the “Star Wars” ice planet Hoth. The funniest and most frequent CNY meme is likely all those jokes about trucks hitting the Onondaga Lake...
