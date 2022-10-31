Read full article on original website
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Odds released on who could be next Auburn football coach
Monday, Auburn made the long-awaited decision and fired Bryan Harsin. That means there’s a high-profile job open, and big names could be waiting in the wings. Las Vegas oddsmakers have released the favorites to take the job, and some interesting candidates are on the list. Liberty head coach Hugh...
Next UF president Ben Sasse amends comment, calls Georgia, Alabama, LSU ‘trash’
University of Florida presidential hopeful and U.S. Senator Ben Sasse apologized Tuesday for what he said was “the single ugliest, most scandalous thing” about his record: calling the SEC trash. “I should confess that it is true that in 1981, as a 9-year-old, I did regularly decree that...
SEC Round-Up: Auburn Defensive Players Make Known Coach They Want
Alabama deals with anxiety issues, Napier cuts a former 5-star, Calipari disappointed in his team, Hugh Freeze is afraid of the cold, can LSU deny Bama West title, Aggie OL glad to have freshman QB, and much more
Where Alabama Landed in First CFP Rankings of Season
The College Football Playoff committee released its initial rankings as the final month of the regular season kicks off.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Alabama
Alabama is a southern state with 1500 miles of rivers and lakes, including the Mobile River and the Tennessee River. These waterways have determined the course of much of Alabam’s history and development, as they have become valuable sources of income for shipping, fishing, aquaculture, and tourism industries. The largemouth bass is also the official state freshwater fish of Alabama.
Three Alabama Players to Watch Against LSU
The Crimson Tide possess dynamic playmakers, Tigers will have their hands full on both sides of the ball.
Alabama Football Recruiting Insider Report
The Alabama football recruiting Insider Report takes an in-depth look at the the biggest storylines to watch in November. It was a very busy month in October on the recruiting front for the Crimson Tide. It didn’t produce many commitments (only 1- 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams). There was,...
Nick Saban calls out Alabama’s ‘left-handed’ offense after Bryce Young injury
The Alabama Crimson Tide enter their Week 10 game against the LSU Tigers in a good spot. They were ranked sixth in the initial College Football Rankings on Tuesday, leap-frogging undefeated TCU. But according to Alabama head coach Nick Saban, their offense has been playing ‘left-handed.’. Reigning Heisman Trophy...
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Top 2024 Quarterback Prospect Commits to Alabama
California standout Julian Sayin chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia and LSU.
Breaking: QB Colin Hurley Commits to LSU, Reclassifies to 2024 Class
Tigers secure their quarterback of the future, will get him a year early after reclassifying.
Five reasons why Auburn beats Mississippi State
Here is why the Tigers will beat Mississippi State.
Alabama student athletes asked about last period: ‘Unnecessary and invasive,’ doctor says
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Student-athletes in Alabama have to report information about their periods on physical evaluation forms in order to play a sport. The question is one of 17 on the standard Alabama High School...
On slicing and sticking condemned men in Alabama
When does the ghastly, ghoulish search for a vein during lethal injection become cruel and unusual punishment? During a federal court hearing in Alabama on Oct. 13, Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr., pointedly asked: “Is it 10 pokes? Is it 100? What is it?”. Huffaker was asking because of...
