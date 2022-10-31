ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Oklahoma-Baylor: One Big Thing

NORMAN — Against Baylor, Oklahoma’s “One Big Thing” is One Big Problem: Bears head coach Dave Aranda. Aranda is now 2-1 against the Sooners, including 1-1 as a head coach and 1-0 as LSU’s defensive coordinator. Whatever the secret sauce might have been against Lincoln...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy