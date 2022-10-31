ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Breathe’: First Look At Milla Jovovich In New Action Film From ‘John Wick’ Producers

By Andreas Wiseman
 3 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : Here’s your first look at Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich in new action film Breathe from John Wick producers Thunder Road.

Jovovich stars with Jennifer Hudson, Sam Worthington, Quvenzhané Wallis and Common .

The story follows a mother named Maya (Hudson) and her daughter (Wallis) who are forced to live underground after Earth is made uninhabitable due to a lack of oxygen. Only short trips to the surface are made possible by a state-of-art oxygen suit made by Maya’s husband Darius (Common), whom she presumes to be dead. When a mysterious couple arrives claiming to know Darius and his fate, Maya tentatively agrees to let them into their bunker but are they all they appear to be?

Stefon Bristol directs from a Black List screenplay written by Doug Simon ( Demonic ). The film is now in post-production with Capstone continuing sales at the AFM this week. Thunder Road Films’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing with Capstone’s Christian Mercuri. Capstone’s Ruzanna Kegeyan exec produces alongside David Haring, Esther Hornstein and Will Flynn. Capstone is financing alongside Thunder Road.

CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group co-rep U.S. rights alongside Capstone.

Breathe is the second feature from Bristol, who previously collaborated with Spike Lee on his debut feature See You Yesterday , which premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival and earned him a nomination for Best First Feature at the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards.

Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up About Why It Was Important To Denounce J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Comments

J.K. Rowling has come under fire for her views on the transgender community and she’s been denounced by the Harry Potter stars like Daniel Radcliffe. The actor is now opening up about calling out the author and why it was important for him to make a public statement about her hateful comments. “The reason I was felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing Potter, I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that,” Radcliffe told IndieWire...
Julie Powell Dies: Author Whose ‘Julie & Julia’ Memoir Was Adapted Into Hit Film Was 49

Julie Powell, a chef and blogger whose year-long project to cook each recipe of Julia Child’s groundbreaking cookbook Mastering the Art of French Cooking became a best-selling memoir that was adapted by Nora Ephron into the hit 2009 film Julie & Julia, died of cardiac arrest Oct. 26 at her home in Upstate New York. She was 49. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Migos Rapper Takeoff Dies In Houston Shooting: He Was 28 Related Story K-Pop Singer & Actor Lee Ji-han Among Dead In Seoul Crowd Surge Tragedy Her death was reported to The New York Times by her husband...
‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion: Lisa Rinna Clarifies What Was In Manila Envelopes That Never Made It To Air

Lisa Rinna was prepared to showcase her “receipts” during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion, but the content of her manila envelopes was never revealed on air. In the first part of the reunion, Rinna is seen stuffing the couch with a manila envelope but the contents were never opened during the three-part special. Now the Days of our Lives alum is dishing on what exactly she brought to the reunion. “I had 2 envelopes. Not one. And they were filled with receipts,” Rinna clarified on her Instagram Stories. In a follow-up video, she added, “I had two envelopes...
Millie Bobby Brown & Harry Bradbeer On Pulling Henry Cavill Out Of His “Comfort Zone” With ‘Enola Holmes 2’

In Enola Holmes 2, a new game is afoot! And this time, it’s ripped straight from the history books. Following the theme of female empowerment from the first film in 2020, director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag), writer Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials) and actress Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) felt it was important to highlight real stories about female oppression and liberation against the backdrop of the real-life matchgirls’ strike of 1888. “We developed the script together,” Bradbeer tells Deadline. “We wanted to find a way that brought Enola into contact with a whole new world and range of young women and...
Christina Hall & Tarek El Moussa Reunite One Last Time For ‘Flip Or Flop: The Final Flip’ On HGTV

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa are reuniting one last time for a one-hour special called Flip or Flop: The Final Flip. “Surprise….! One last episode of Flip or Flop: The Final Flip, coming your way Thursday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on @hgtv,” Hall posted on Instagram. “The one-hour special also will be available to stream the same day on [Discovery+].” Hall and El Moussa started their HGTV show back in 2013 flipping homes in the Orange County, California area. At the time, the couple was married and when they divorced they continued working together. The last episode of the...
Christina Applegate Felt “An Obligation” To Finish Filming ‘Dead To Me’ Amid MS Diagnosis: “We’re Going To Do It On My Terms”

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis during the filming of the third and final season of Dead to Me back in 2021. The Netflix show took a pause for about five months and the star is now recalling how she felt during that time. “There was the sense of, ‘Well, let’s get her some medicine so she can get better,’” Applegate told the New York Times in an interview. “And there is no better. But it was good for me. I needed to process my loss of my life, my loss of that part of me. So I needed that...
Kyrie Irving Issues Joint Statement With ADL Saying, “I Admit The Negative Impact of My Post,” Commits $500k Donation To “Eradicate Hate”

After a week of controversy and deflection, Brooklyn Nets’ superstar Kyrie Irving admitted that posting a link to an antisemitic documentary on his Instrgram account had a “negative impact…on the Jewish community and I take responsibility.” Irving went on to say, “I an a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen.” Irving’s statement was part of a joint communique released by the all-star point guard, the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League. The Nets and Irving pledged to donate $500,000 each “toward causes and organizations...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Rom-Com ‘Chennai Story’ Launched For Sales By Metro International — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Metro International is launching sales at the AFM on Guru Films’ cross-cultural rom-com Chennai Story starring Indian superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The UK and India-set film will follow Nikhil, a working-class South Asian Welshman, who following the death of his mother, travels to his ancestral homeland in Chennai, India, to locate his estranged father. In Chennai he encounters Anu (Ruth Prabhu), a street-smart private detective whom he hires to assist with his quest. More accustomed to fish and chips than authentic Masala Dosa, this frantic, colorful new world sweeps Nikhil off his feet, as does his undeniable chemistry with Anu...
Les Moonves And Paramount Global Agree To Pay $9.75M To Resolve NY State Attorney General Probe Related To CBS Shareholder Lawsuit

Former CBS chief Les Moonves and Paramount Global have agreed to pay an additional $9.75 million to resolve an investigation by the New York State Attorney General’s office. The new settlement — $7.25 million from CBS (now under the auspices of Paramount) and another $2.5 million from Moonves — was confirmed in a letter today to the judge ruling on a shareholder lawsuit in U.S. District Court in New York. Moonves was ousted after a long tenure atop CBS after an independent law firm probe substantiated many of the claims of sexual assault and misconduct made by more than a dozen...
LA National Guard Series & Legal Drama In The Works At CBS From Aaron Carew; Martin Lawrence & DeVon Franklin Among EPs

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing a pair of drama series from Aaron Carew, a writer and co-exec producer of The CW’s Walker. Carew is working on Carver Law, a legal drama, and Guard, about the LA National Guard, for the network. Both series come from CBS Studios and Carew is writing and exec producing both. Carver Law follows a charismatic bachelor and his judicious legal savant twin sister clash as they take on celebrity clients and high-profile social injustices across Los Angeles through their family’s historic, black-owned law firm.  Martin Lawrence is an exec producer alongside Rae Proctor, Stacy Lyles and Rob Lawrence as...
Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Initial Co-Managing Director Cat Lynch is joining Amazon Studios in the UK. She is set to take on the post of UK Unscripted Executive, working closely with Head of UK Originals Dan Grabiner and UK Unscripted chief Fozia Khan on a range of factual entertainment, entertainment and documentary titles. Lynch, who has been with Banijay UK-owned Initial for a decade, will report into Grabiner when she begins the new role in early 2023. We’ve heard the switch has been on the cards for a while now, but has only just been made official. It’s the first major change for Amazon...
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Trailer & Poster: Ralphie Confronts The Holidays As A Dad

HBO Max has dropped the first full-length trailer of Peter Billingsley in his return as Ralphie in the upcoming A Christmas Story Christmas, the sequel to the classic holiday pic A Christmas Story. The film begins streaming on HBO Max on November 17. The poster and photos are below. Christmas TV Episodes Photo Gallery, From ‘Friends’ To ‘Gunsmoke’ The film follows an adult Ralphie (Billingsley) in the 1970s, who returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends like Flick, Schwartz, encounters childhood bullies like Scut and reconciles the passing of...
CNN’s New Morning Show Launches With Emphasis On Conversation And Chemistry; Don Lemon Pushes Back On ‘Both Sides’ Responses To Pelosi Attack

CNN’s new morning show CNN This Morning launched Tuesday with a news-heavy three hours that nevertheless played up an essential element of rival shows: conversation and chemistry. “I probably got two hours sleep,” Don Lemon, formerly part of the network’s nighttime lineup, said in the opener, flanked by his co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, as they each quipped about their new gigs at the network. Related Story CNN To Scale Back Original Series And Films As It Looks To Move Longform In House Related Story CNN Taps Athan Stephanopoulos As Chief Digital Officer Related Story CNN CEO Warns Of "Unsettling" Changes Coming To Network That Will Impact...
Danny Masterson Rape Trial: Leah Remini Tweetstorm Vexes Defense; Jane Doe #2 Details Alleged 2003 Assault By “Predator” Actor

Dark for the past two days, Danny Masterson’s rape trial resumed Wednesday with testimony from Jane Doe #2 about the former That ‘70s Show star’s alleged assault of her in 2003. However, before the last of the trio of women at the heart of the case had her time on the stand, the defense accused former Scientologist and The King of Queens star Leah Remini of potentially denying their client a “fair trial.” Related Story On Witness Stand, Paul Haggis Gives His Account About What Happened On Night Of Alleged Sexual Assault – Updated Related Story Latest Paul Haggis Defense Witnesses Keep Scientology Front...
‘Spirited’ Trailer: Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds Spin The Dickens Out Of Holiday Classic

Apple Original Films today unveiled the official trailer for its new holiday musical comedy Spirited, starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer. The synopsis: Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, A Christmas Carol is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic...
Vertical Entertainment Acquires Shailene Woodley Thriller ‘Misanthrope’ Marking ‘Wild Tales’ Helmer Damián Szifron’s First English-Language Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has picked up U.S. rights to Misanthrope, a psychological thriller marking the first English-feature from BAFTA-winning Argentinian director Damián Szifron (Wild Tales). The indie distributor has slated the film starring Emmy nominee Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), Emmy winner Ben Mendelsohn (The Outsider) and Emmy nominee Jovan Adepo (Babylon) for release exclusively in theaters nationwide in the first half of 2023. The film written by Szifron and Jonathan Wakeham picks up in Baltimore on New Year’s Eve, as a talented but troubled police officer (Woodley) is recruited by the FBI’s chief investigator (Mendelsohn) to help profile and track...
‘Bumper In Berlin’: Adam Devine Goes Abroad To Revive His A Cappella Career In New Trailer For ‘Pitch Perfect’ Spinoff Series

From the halls of Barden University to the streets of Berlin, Adam Devine is taking his Pitch Perfect character Bumper international in the film’s spinoff series coming to Peacock. In a new trailer for Bumper in Berlin released on Wednesday, Bumper receives a call that his TikToks have gone viral in Germany and he is invited to move abroad to revive his music career. Along the way, it appears he’ll be met with some culture shock as well as a pop diva rival, played by Jameela Jamil. But after a few mishaps, Bumper begins to embrace this new opportunity with the help...
