San Marcos, nearby communities restricted to watering twice a week

By Joshua Emerson Smith
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

The sprinklers are on early in the morning in North Park. (John Gastaldo / For The San Diego Union Tribune)

Outdoor irrigation in San Marcos and nearby communities will be restricted to two days a week starting Tuesday, according to the Vallecitos Water District.

The agency — which also serves parts of Carlsbad, Escondido and Vista, as well as the Lake San Marcos and other unincorporated communities — had limited watering of lawns and other landscaping to three days a week from June through October.

Residents can choose the days they would like to water. The restrictions don’t apply to farmers with agricultural water accounts or nurseries.

The Nov. 1 move comes as the drought worsens in California, and Gov. Gavin Newsom considers imposing mandatory conservation restrictions this spring.

Water agencies across the state, including Vallecitos Water District, adopted Drought Level 2 restrictions this summer at the direction of the governor and state regulators. Corresponding rules vary based on locally drafted “drought contingency plans” but are generally aimed at preparing for a water shortage of up to 20 percent.

Other prohibitions in the Vallecitos Water District service territory include watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., hosing down patios, driveways and other hardscapes, as well as washing a car with a hose that doesn’t have a shutoff nozzle.

Restaurants in the district have been directed to only serve water on request. Hotels must give patrons the option to forego daily washing of linens and towels.

Officials have said the agency has ample supplies to serve its customers despite the drought. This is largely because the region’s wholesaler, the San Diego County Water Authority, has a l ongstanding contract for supplies from the Colorado River. The local district also buys water directly from the desalination plant in Carlsbad.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

