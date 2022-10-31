ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Superman’ Producer Jon Peters to Get $185K in Ponzi Scheme Suit Settlement

By Ashley Cullins
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
Producer Jon Peters will receive $185,000 as part of a settlement that resolves his lawsuit over what he alleges was an agribusiness Ponzi scheme.

Peters, whose credits include Superman Returns , Batman , A Star is Born and Caddyshack , in February 2021 sued Holli Gallun and Management 180. He alleged in his complaint that in 2019 and 2020 Gallun, who he’d known for more than 15 years, offered him “two unique agribusiness investments that produced risk-free returns, at higher rates than are available to the general investing public.” Peters wired her $450,000 and claimed that repayments became sporadic and then stopped altogether. When he asked for his money back, according to the complaint, she said the “funds were ‘already spent’ and ‘just sue me.'”

He did, and after about a year and a half of litigation the parties have settled. Peters in August had sought a default judgment of nearly $1 million against Gallun, but shortly after informed the court that they had reached a deal.

The case is dismissed without prejudice and the California federal court will retain jurisdiction to enforce the settlement. The first payment of $5,000 is due within 30 days of the deal being signed, by the end of this year an installment of $20,000 is due, by Dec. 29, 2023 another $75,000 will be paid and the remaining balance of $85,000 is to be paid by Dec. 31, 2024, according to an Oct. 27 order from U.S. District Judge Fernando Aenlle-Rocha.

If all of the payments are made on time this stipulated judgment will be vacated and the matter will be dismissed with prejudice.

Gallun could not be reached for comment.

