Kelly Clarkson Reveals Exactly How She Gets Away With Sneaking Her Kids' Halloween Candy

If you’re a parent and you don’t steal your kids’ Halloween candy, we’re thoroughly impressed with your moral aptitude. If you’re more like Kelly Clarkson and Michael Ealy , though, you might be looking to brush up on your candy-stealing strategies in the days following October 31 — we can’t all be saints, now.

In a segment on Clarkson’s The Kelly Clarkson Show , the two celebrity parents bonded over the best ways to slyly get in on the sweets action by dipping into their kids’ Halloween loot. The Voice judge admitted, “I’m sneaky, like as a parent… I totally steal their candy while they’re sleeping.” Ealy hilariously reached over to high-five Clarkson as he nodded and said, “Yeah!”

The mom of two explained her strategy , saying, “They go to bed and I find my favorite things, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s mine!'” She continued, “And they won’t remember, I’ll be like, ‘Oh, I don’t know, I guess you’d didn’t get that. I guess that didn’t make it into the bag,'” with a hysterical faux-innocent shrug.

Ealy shared his own tactics, explaining, “I lie or I act as best as I can on Halloween night. I’m like, ‘Okay kids, it’s great. You got your candy; this is wonderful. Listen, you got a big day tomorrow at school, so we can’t eat all of this candy now. Just give it to me; you guys go to bed and it’ll be here in the morning. You can take little pieces every day moving forward.'”

He hilariously continues, “Them cats go to sleep; I sit on the couch — I start combing through. I get all of the Reese’s Cups that I can, and I leave like one or two in their baskets so they don’t feel like, that they’ve been stolen. So I put those in the freezer, and I hide them in a special spot.”

If you’ve ever felt guilty about dipping into your kids’ Halloween trove of treats or for hoarding the best food in your secret stash spot so your beloved little goblins can’t devour your goodies, take some solace in the fact that Clarkson and Ealy are shamelessly deceiving their kiddos, too. As the TikTok soundbite goes, “Nobody’s gonna know — how would they know?”

