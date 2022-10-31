Read full article on original website
Related
100.7 KOOL FM
Two Texas Cities Are in the Top 5 of Best Cities for Our Veterans
As veteran's day draws nearer on November 11th and with the latest news that veteran unemployment across America has dropped to an impressive 2.7%, finance website WalletHub.com just released their findings for the best and worst places for veterans to live across America. The findings were based on 3 main...
15 Texas-Made Christmas Décor and Gift Ideas
Christmas is on the way, which means you are probably on the hunt for decorations and gifts before they all sell out. Fortunately, there are plenty of amazing small businesses in Texas that sell great products for you to buy. Here are 15 different Texas-made gift ideas and decorations you...
Do You Have A Better Or Worse Chance To Win Powerball In Texas?
Listen, you and I need to have a talk. This is a serious one because there's a lot of money at stake here. We're talking over $1.5 BILLION on the line. The Powerball jackpot hasn't had a jackpot winner in 39 consecutive drawings, and by the time the drawing happens this weekend, we'll have reached heights we've never seen before. It will be the highest-ever jackpot that any lottery game in the United States has seen.
Dig Straight Down From Abilene And You’ll End Up Here On The Other Side
Don't tell me that you've never thought about it. If you dug straight down through the Earth from Abilene, where would you come out on the other side? People from all over the globe have pondered this very question. For Texans, we seem to think it's China. But, is it?
100.7 KOOL FM
Do You Drive One of the 5 Most Common Vehicles in the Lone Star State?
Well, I don't have to tell you that they're everywhere you look. Vehicles of all sorts. Cars, SUVs, trucks, the choices are numerous, and they're as unique as the people who drive them. In a variety of colors, shapes and sizes, it's safe to say there are plenty of vehicular options out there.
100.7 KOOL FM
November is Alzheimer’s Awareness and Family Caregivers Appreciation Month
Looking at my calendar and at the very top, it reminded me that November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month too. First off, anytime our local Abilene Alzheimer's Association is doing anything I am there to support them because our family has not been immune to Alzheimer's or dementia.
100.7 KOOL FM
These Two Winter Weather Predictions for Texas Are Complete Opposites
Okay, there are two sources of wisdom here when it comes to predicting the winter weather for 2022 through 2023 in Texas. The first one is my favorite the Old Farmers Almanac which I've trusted for a good many years and the second is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA as many might know it the National Weather Service.
Texas Really is Leading the Country For the Most Jobs Added
While Texas Governor Greg Abbott was seen recently celebrating the latest September jobs surge numbers for Texas, following the latest release from our Texas Workforce Commission and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The latest numbers show that Texas is again way out in front of the nation in jobs added over the last 12 months.
The Prices for Our Thanksgiving Turkeys Might be Twice as High This Year
There are several reasons this Thanksgiving holiday may cost us more than in years past. First off the fuel prices are still up by around $4 a gallon for diesel being that all the transport trucks run on it. The other main concern is that around April the Associated Press (AP) was reporting that across the nation, farmers have had to kill about 22 million birds, mostly egg-laying chickens but also including 1.8 million turkeys that were hit with bird flu.
My Friend Found Something Disturbing Inside A Texas Watermelon
Texas watermelons are delicious and amazing (and some are still even in season!). Watermelons, in addition to being a sweet treat, are relatively low in calories (47 calories per cup) and are packed with Vitamin C. Watermelons are wonderful and I am a big fan. I have a friend who...
Texas Red Dirt is Both Good and Bad and Can Grow Almost Anything
Okay, so here's my best and most educated explanation as to why our soil, clay, and or dirt is reddish-orange here in Abilene and throughout most of Texas. Red clay gets its color from an overabundance (and that is an understatement) of 'iron oxide' within the soil. Red clay (or "red dirt" as we Texans so fondly call it) is created through the breakdown of rocks in its own underlayer of the soil.
100.7 KOOL FM
Texas Schools Sending DNA Kits Home To Parents
Schools across Texas are sending DNA kits home with students to give to their parents. Some school districts have reportedly started sending these kits home for parents to either use, or not use. The program is nothing new, as law enforcement for years have advocated that parents keep fingerprints, updated...
100.7 KOOL FM
Brrr! Will Central Texas Suffer Another Winter Storm This Year?
It’s finally time for us to grab our scarves here in Central Texas due to the chilly weather, and while some are excited about, a lot of us are wondering what winter has in store. That's a natural reaction, sure, but with memories of that devastating 2021 winter storm still fresh in our minds, it's also natural to be a little apprehensive about these incoming cold fronts.
100.7 KOOL FM
Enter If You Dare: 8 Spine-Tingling Haunted Attractions Right Here In Texas
Texas has a little bit of everything including some of the scariest haunted attractions you'll find. It's Halloween time and everyone is entitled to a good scare. These aren't your run-of-the-mill Mickey Mouse haunted houses. Some of these go quite to the extreme. Growing up I couldn't get enough. I...
100.7 KOOL FM
When Does Daylight Saving Time End and We Fall Back An Hour in Texas?
Many times, Daylight Saving Time and Standard Time confuse people as many of us forget when we go forward an hour and when we go back an hour. I know I do. But, if you just remember the old saying "spring forward, fall back", that will help. Daylight Saving Time begins in the Spring and ends in the Fall.
100.7 KOOL FM
Abilene, TX
779
Followers
2K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT
100.7 KOOL FM plays the best classic hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://koolfmabilene.com/
Comments / 0