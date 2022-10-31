ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Pelosi attack suspect wanted to break speaker’s kneecaps: FBI

By John Ferrannini
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IC0ws_0itWUsHm00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – The suspect in the assault of Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, wanted to hold the second-in-line to the U.S. presidency hostage and break her kneecaps if she lied to him, according to a sworn affidavit from an FBI agent.

The affidavit, signed by FBI Special Agent Stephanie Minor, was attached to the criminal complaint filed against David DePape, 42, of Richmond, Calif., in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on Monday. In the complaint, DePape was charged with assaulting the immediate family member of a federal official (Mr. Pelosi) and attempting to kidnap a federal official (Mrs. Pelosi).

RELATED: Suspect formally charged in Pelosi assault

The affidavit reveals what Minor alleges happened early Friday at the Pelosi residence in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood.

Pelosi, DePape found by SFPD

Minor relates that at 2:23 a.m. Friday, 911 dispatch received a call from Mr. Pelosi.

“Pelosi stated words to the effect of there is a male in the home and that the male is going to wait for Pelosi’s wife,” the affidavit states. “Pelosi further conveyed that he does not know who the male is. The male said his name is David.”

Eight minutes later San Francisco Police Department Officer Colby Wilmes knocked open the front door of the Pelosi residence. When he walked in, Wilmes found Mr. Pelosi and DePape both holding a hammer with one hand, with DePape’s other hand on Mr. Pelosi’s forearm.

“Pelosi greeted the officers,” the affidavit states. “The officers asked them what was going on. DePape responded that everything was good. Officers then asked Pelosi and DePape to drop the hammer.”

DePape pulled the hammer from Mr. Pelosi, hitting him in the head. Officers restrained DePape, who identified himself. A laminated glass door, visible in police body worn camera footage, had been broken.

2022.10.31-Depape_Complaint-and-Affadavit-Signed Download

In the bedroom, the SFPD recovered zip ties, and in DePape’s backpack, officers found “among other things, a roll of tape, white rope, one hammer, one pair of rubber and cloth gloves,
and a journal,” according to the affidavit.

The SFPD interviewed witnesses, including Mr. Pelosi while he was in an ambulance en route to the hospital. Mr. Pelosi claimed to have never seen DePape before, and said he was sleeping when DePape appeared in his bedroom asking to speak to “Nancy.”

Mr. Pelosi said he told DePape that his wife was not there, and wouldn’t be for several days. DePape said he’d wait for Mrs. Pelosi, and Mr. Pelosi went to the bathroom, where he made the 911 call.

The hammer was DePape’s, Mr. Pelosi stated.

FBI: DePape said he wanted to send message by breaking Pelosi’s knees

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a5MLf_0itWUsHm00
FILE – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington. Pelosi arrived in Singapore early Monday, kicking off her Asian tour as questions swirled over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

In a taped interview with the SFPD after he was read his Miranda rights, DePape said he wanted to hold the Speaker hostage, the affidavit states.

“If Nancy were to tell DePape the ‘truth,’ he would let her go, and if she ‘lied,’ he
was going to break ‘her kneecaps,'” the affidavit states. “DePape was certain that Nancy would not have told the ‘truth.’ In the course of the interview, DePape articulated he viewed Nancy as the “leader of the pack” of lies told by the Democratic Party.”

DePape said breaking Mrs. Pelosi’s knees would have sent a message to other members of Congress, the affidavit states.

“DePape also later explained that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions,” the affidavit states. “DePape also explained generally that he wanted to use Nancy to lure another individual to DePape.”

DePape stated he broke in through a glass door using the hammer, the affidavit states. He then went to the bedroom, and awoke Mr. Pelosi. He told Mr. Pelosi he wanted to tie him up. He knew of the 911 call from the bathroom.

“DePape explained that he did not leave after Pelosi’s call to 9-1-1 because, much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender,” the affidavit states. “DePape reiterated this sentiment elsewhere in the interview.”

The two migrated from the bedroom to near the front door, DePape said, according to the affidavit, where they were found by police.

FBI: DePape lived in Richmond garage

DePape “lived in the garage of a residence on Shasta Street in Richmond,” law enforcement determined. The owner of the premises “confirmed that DePape has resided in the garage for approximately two years,” the affidavit stated.

A federal search warrant Saturday revealed “two hammers, a sword, and a pair of rubber and cloth gloves,” the affidavit states.

“The agents also found evidence that DePape lived in the garage, including DMV paperwork, IRS letters, and Paypal credit cards,” the affidavit stated.

The affidavit was sworn, over the phone, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Paul Pelosi released from hospital

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Paul Pelosi has been released from the hospital Thursday afternoon, a source confirmed to The Hill. This comes six days after Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was violently attacked inside his San Francisco home last Friday. Paul Pelosi, 82, underwent successful surgery to treat a skull fracture and […]
RICHMOND, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 Tulare Police officers arrested, deputies say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of Tulare Police officers were arrested by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office after deputies say they responded to a large house party with loud music. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies contacted several people at the address in north Visalia on Monday and arrested two people on […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fentanyl sends Tulare County nurses and inmates to hospital

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of inmates in Tulare County are to be charged on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance following what officials say was a fentanyl crisis at Tulare County Jail. On Saturday, officials from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office found two inmates who appeared to have overdosed. Their staff […]
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Los Banos man found dead inside car, deputies say

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was reported missing months ago in Los Banos has been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, officers with the California Highway Patrol found a 1999 Honda Accord in the Delta-Mendota Canal, just northwest of Los Banos. Investigators said they […]
LOS BANOS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Reward increased in Fresno mother, baby homicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The reward for information leading to the suspects in the deaths of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant Celine Solorio-Rivera has been increased to $25,000, according to the Fresno Police Department. On September 24, officers say they responded to a call of gunshots heard in a home and found Solorio-Rivera and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Visalia, CHP says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fatal crash involving an SUV and a motorcyclist took place Wednesday afternoon in Visalia, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP says around 4:30 p.m. a motorcyclist and their passenger were traveling eastbound on Highway 198 in the first and second lanes at an unsafe speed. The driver of an SUV […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot, later dies in Visalia hospital

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers responded to a shooting in the afternoon of October 31 where a man was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Visalia Police Department. At around 3:14 P.M., the police received a call about a shooting that happened near North Encina Street in Visalia. Upon arrival, officers located the victim […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno man found dead in home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead in his home Wednesday evening in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. police say they were called to conduct a welfare check on a resident who lived on the 4500 block of North Anna Street. As officers approached the door, they say […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

SWAT team helps arrest Farmersville shooting suspect

FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man was arrested with the help of a Tulare County SWAT team after he allegedly fired shots at two people Sunday in Farmersville, according to the Farmersville Police Department. Police say they respond to the area of Pepper Street and Magnolia Avenue after shots were heard in the area. […]
FARMERSVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera County’s ‘largest drug seizure’ announced by Sheriff’s Office

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The largest drug seizure in Madera County was announced by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning. In a press conference with Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue and Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno, it was announced that they have concluded “Operation Trifecta”, which resulted in the seizure of 1,300 […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested after attacking women in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women were attacked with a knife early Tuesday morning according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say that at approximately 1:08 a.m., patrol officers responded to a 911 call for service on the 5400 block of west Vassar in Visalia. When officers arrived they located two women that had allegedly […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy