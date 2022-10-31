ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fall 2022 Case House Gazette (Newsletter)

Below, please find this fall’s Case House Gazette, our seasonal district newsletter. As always, this includes a letter from the Superintendent. This edition also welcomes Woodland School Principal Mr. Jason Dimen, and discusses district improvement plans, MCAS results, K-5 learning at Land’s Sake Farm, fall Athletics, recent community events, upcoming performances, and more!
Celebrate Learning with an Alphabet Parade!

Are you a Preschool or Kindergarten teacher looking for an exciting way to celebrate your classroom study of the Alphabet? If you’re like me, you’ve spent nearly 26 weeks this school year focusing on each letter, helping students become fluent identifying and making their sounds AND have assessed their knowledge many times. You and your students have worked so hard… Now, let’s celebrate! In this post you’ll find the breakdown of my favorite event of the Kindergarten school year- the unforgettable Alphabet Parade!!!
LETTER: Deering is caring, well-educated

I am writing to support Regan Deering for Congress. I have known her for years. Regan has been portrayed as a clueless, uncaring heiress by the Democrat Party when in fact she may be an heiress, but anything but clueless and uncaring. She is intelligent, caring, well-educated and hard-working. Regan’s...
