HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
realitytitbit.com

Chicago West 'coming for Kendall' as she steals the spotlight from North

Chicago West transformed for this year’s Halloween costume as she stole the spotlight from sister North, fans joked the little star is coming after Kendall’s modeling career. Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago, is no stranger to stealing her family’s spotlight. However, in the latest Instagram post with her...
People

Princess Charlene Shares Halloween Photo of Royal Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella

The two children of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene opted for traditional Halloween costumes this year It's spooky season, and Monaco's royal twins are getting in on the Halloween fun! Princess Charlene posted a new photo of her 7-year-old children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, on Instagram Monday as they celebrated Halloween by dressing up in costumes. Both chose traditional costumes for the holiday — Prince Jacques went all out with makeup and a cape to be a vampire (and gave a thumbs up to the camera), while Princess Gabriella struck...
AOL Corp

'Like pillows for the feet': These wildly popular Skechers slip-on walking shoes are down to $39

Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale starting at $39 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
Footwear News

North West Looks Unrecognizable In Alien Costume With Flaming T-Shirt Dress at Khloe Kardashian’s Halloween Party

After channeling trailblazing music icons with her siblings, North West decided to get into the spookiness of Halloween with a completely different look. The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian looked unrecognizable while attending Khloe Kardashian’s Halloween party in Los Angeles on Sunday. North dressed up as an alien for the celebration. Her head was completely covered in a bald, red alien head with bulging black eyes while her mouth had dried blood dripping out of it. @kimandnorth♬ original sound – lexie! • In a video uploaded on North and Kim’s joint TikTok account, North sits in a glam chair while getting her prosthetics...
Footwear News

Meagan Good Chicly Blooms in 3D Rose Dress & Strappy Heels at Ebony Power 100

Meagan Good turned heads as she arrived for the 2022 Ebony Power 100 at the Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 30. The “Day Shift” actress wore a satin black Kamilla Purshie strapless dress that featured a hot pink inseam that followed into a rose design that captured the torso of the gown. The fitted dress also featured a high slit. The satin gown is from the designer’s spring 2022 couture collection. Good paired the dress with long sheer black gloves. Adding sparkles to the look, Good accessorized with oversized diamond studs designed by Anabela Chan. As for her footwear, the actress...
The Associated Press

YouCam Makeup Collaborates with Pop-Country Music Star, Becca Bowen, for a Center Stage Interactive AR Filter Effect

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, announced a collaboration with country pop musician, Becca Bowen, to bring her signature “Country Glam” style to life through AR interactive try-on. The featured look, available for users to try-on in the YouCam Makeup app, launches in conjunction with Bowen’s debut full length album, Like You’ve Never Been Loved, which is available for streaming now. The experiential look invites users to celebrate Bowen’s debut album release by stepping into her shoes and experiencing her Country Glam style first hand through true-to-life virtual try-on. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005422/en/ Experience country glamour with Becca Bowen’s signature style through YouCam Makeup’s AR virtual look try-on. (Graphic: Business Wire)
brides.com

19 Vera Wang Mother-of-the-Bride Dresses

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Vera Wang is one of the world's most iconic wedding dress designers, dressing the likes of celebrities such as Sarah Hyland, Mariah Carey, and Victoria Beckham, as well as Khloe and Kim Kardashian. What's more, the celebrated fashion designer creates looks for not only brides, but also formal ensembles perfect for the mother of the bride.
Newsweek

Maid of Honor's Roast of Bride and Groom Dubbed 'Best Wedding Speech Ever'

A maid of honor had the bride and groom in stitches after delivering what one viewer online described as "literally the best wedding speech I've ever heard." Good wedding speeches require preparation and practice. But even the best laid plans can go awry should you decide to inject a little humor into proceedings. Telling jokes during a wedding speech is something of a balancing act. They need to be funny but in a way that isn't going to leave the bride's father furious or the groom's grandparents feeling uncomfortable.

