NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, announced a collaboration with country pop musician, Becca Bowen, to bring her signature “Country Glam” style to life through AR interactive try-on. The featured look, available for users to try-on in the YouCam Makeup app, launches in conjunction with Bowen’s debut full length album, Like You’ve Never Been Loved, which is available for streaming now. The experiential look invites users to celebrate Bowen’s debut album release by stepping into her shoes and experiencing her Country Glam style first hand through true-to-life virtual try-on. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005422/en/ Experience country glamour with Becca Bowen’s signature style through YouCam Makeup’s AR virtual look try-on. (Graphic: Business Wire)

