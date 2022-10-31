SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person died in a crash Tuesday night on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. Suffolk police said in a press release at 12:09 a.m. that they were on the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the 5300 block of Whaleyville, between Cypress Chapel Road and Langston Cemetery. The deceased was the only occupant of the vehicle.

SUFFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO