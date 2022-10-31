Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, VirginiaDianaSurry County, VA
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Related
Driver strikes tree, car catches fire in Chesapeake
On Thursday, police responded to a single-vehicle crash at 1:20 p.m. at the 700 block of S. George Washington Highway.
Driver dies after crash on S. George Washington Hwy.
Police were called to the 700 block of S. George Washington Highway at 1:20 p.m. Thursday.
WAVY News 10
Truck crashes off Route 58 in Suffolk; 2 patients helped
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews have responded Tuesday afternoon to a single-vehicle crash on eastbound U.S. Route 58 at the Pruden Boulevard ramp. It said two patients are involved, but no one is trapped in the vehicle. Crews are working to bring one patient up...
State investigates Hampton Fire Department after 8 firefighters injured in blaze
The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry opened an investigation into the Hampton Fire Department after 8 firefighters injured in blaze
State agency opens investigation into Hampton Fire Department following Marcella Rd. fire
In a release sent out Thursday, the fire department claimed they were operating fully within the procedural and staffing guidelines laid out by the National Fire Protection Association.
Fiery crash on I-64 sends man to the hospital with serious injuries
Eastbound I-64 is partially reopened after a crash closed the road Monday afternoon. The call came in around 4:05 p.m.
15-year-old killed in Virginia Beach shooting: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Virginia Beach Sunday night, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue, which is in an area between NAS Oceana and the Oceanfront. Officers got the call shortly after 9 p.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
Police looking for missing Virginia Beach woman last seen walking to friend’s home
Police in Virginia Beach say they are looking for a woman last seen Tuesday evening.
WAVY News 10
Person dies in crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person died in a crash Tuesday night on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. Suffolk police said in a press release at 12:09 a.m. that they were on the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the 5300 block of Whaleyville, between Cypress Chapel Road and Langston Cemetery. The deceased was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Man sustains serious injuries during overnight shooting on Edison Ave in Portsmouth
Police say a man sustained serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Portsmouth.
5 displaced after mobile home fire on Baldwin Place in Newport News
Crews responded to a residential fire in Newport News early Friday morning.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after striking power pole on Harpers Road in VB
Police say a motorcyclist is currently in critical condition following a crash in Virginia Beach late Saturday evening.
northwestmoinfo.com
Virginia Man Arrested Early Thursday On Multiple Driving Charges
A Virginia man was arrested early this (Thursday) morning in Andrew County on multiple driving charges. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 53-year-old Petersburg, Virginia resident Donnie L. Harrington on charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated via drugs, driving while suspended, and failing to drive within the right lane with two or more lanes in the same direction.
Buckroe Beach in Hampton closed amid replenishment project
The beach's boardwalk got a facelift in 2021, and now the beach itself gets a refresh. The beach replenishment will add sand will add to the beach from Pilot Avenue in the north down to Point Comfort Avenue. The last time Buckroe Beach got a replenishment was in 2004.
Missing Franklin teen’s body identified, death ruled as homicide
According to police, The body of 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. was found in the 700 block of Gardner Street after officers “were alerted by activity they observed.”
VBPD looking for missing, endangered teen last seen Wednesday evening
Police in Virginia Beach police are seeking the community's help in the search for a missing endangered teen.
Police investigate string of thefts at Salvation Army stores across Hampton Roads
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Leaders with Salvation Army said they are out thousands of dollars in cash, toys and equipment. “Hopefully we can identify that individual and it’s a less risk, not only to the Salvation Army but to our community as well," said Salvation Army Major Donald Dohmann, of Hampton Roads.
Large groups on dirt bikes, ATVs create dangerous situations on local roads
Norfolk city leaders say isn't a new problem. It's been discussed with city council, police and the city manager.
Norfolk Police arrest 4 men in connection to shooting into occupied vehicle
Norfolk Police have arrested and charged four men in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday evening.
Hampton Police Division investigating burglary at McDonald Gardening Center
Hampton Police Division investigating burglary at McDonald Gardening Center, no suspect descriptions confirmed yet
Comments / 2