Hampton, VA

Comments / 2

 

WAVY News 10

Truck crashes off Route 58 in Suffolk; 2 patients helped

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews have responded Tuesday afternoon to a single-vehicle crash on eastbound U.S. Route 58 at the Pruden Boulevard ramp. It said two patients are involved, but no one is trapped in the vehicle. Crews are working to bring one patient up...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

15-year-old killed in Virginia Beach shooting: police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Virginia Beach Sunday night, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue, which is in an area between NAS Oceana and the Oceanfront. Officers got the call shortly after 9 p.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Person dies in crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person died in a crash Tuesday night on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. Suffolk police said in a press release at 12:09 a.m. that they were on the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the 5300 block of Whaleyville, between Cypress Chapel Road and Langston Cemetery. The deceased was the only occupant of the vehicle.
SUFFOLK, VA
northwestmoinfo.com

Virginia Man Arrested Early Thursday On Multiple Driving Charges

A Virginia man was arrested early this (Thursday) morning in Andrew County on multiple driving charges. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 53-year-old Petersburg, Virginia resident Donnie L. Harrington on charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated via drugs, driving while suspended, and failing to drive within the right lane with two or more lanes in the same direction.
PETERSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

