Hazelwood, MO

Washington Missourian

South Point Elementary locks down

South Point Elementary School in Washington briefly went into lockdown this morning due to the intruder alarm sounding, according to an announcement from the school. The cause for the alarm is still uncertain, but after school district administrators and law enforcement looked into the alarm, it was determined that there was no threat.
WASHINGTON, MO
photonews247.com

CITYPARK Stadium St. Louis Should Be Renamed PRIVLEGE PARK

CIT𝗬𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗞 Soccer Stadium in St. Louis has 22,500 seats which sits on a 30+ acre complex with three training fields and four art commissions. The St. Louis CITY SC’s stadium was renamed CITYPARK which has a nice and simple ring to it. Park sounds more free and inviting then STADIUM. But if if you are homeless and on the property, you will probably go to jail since this place is exclusively created for the privileged. So PRIVLEGE PARK would be a more suitable name actually.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ourquadcities.com

3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying

Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
DAVENPORT, IA
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Eagle scout goes above and beyond

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It takes a lot to become an eagle scout. Meeting all the requirements can take a few years. News 4′s Steve Harris met a boy who went above and beyond for his boy scout troop in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

March for Justice on Sunday to honor victims of South City school shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A March for Justice will be held Sunday in honor of the victims of last week’s south St. Louis school shooting. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexzandria Bell, 15, were shot and killed by a gunman at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Oct. 24. Seven other victims were hospitalized with injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to abrasions.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 dead, 3 hospitalized in multi-car crash in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people died, and three others were injured in a multi-car crash in south St. Louis City Thursday. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the area of South Grand Boulevard and Taft Avenue in Dutchtown around 2 p.m. for a five-car crash with people trapped.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Funeral held for teacher killed in St. Louis high school shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Family and friends paused to remember the teacher killed in the high school shooting in south St. Louis City. “She was the most selfless person I’ve ever known, and I know many of you would agree. Mom was always there for us,” Jean Kuczka’s son, Stephen, said during his mother’s funeral on Monday. “She was always there for anyone who needed her. That was the common thread of Jean’s life. Let’s celebrate that life.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

I-270 in Madison County will close during weekend

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that I-270 eastbound between Riverview Dr. and Missouri and IL 3 will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 a.m. They will leave one lane open throughout the weekend. IDOT says that the work is needed to...
MADISON COUNTY, IL

