CIT𝗬𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗞 Soccer Stadium in St. Louis has 22,500 seats which sits on a 30+ acre complex with three training fields and four art commissions. The St. Louis CITY SC’s stadium was renamed CITYPARK which has a nice and simple ring to it. Park sounds more free and inviting then STADIUM. But if if you are homeless and on the property, you will probably go to jail since this place is exclusively created for the privileged. So PRIVLEGE PARK would be a more suitable name actually.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO