15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Lindbergh High School basketball coach remembers player who died in crash
An infectious personality, a joyful attitude, and positive energy are just a few ways Lindbergh High School head basketball coach Nathan Biggs describes Quintyn Lewis.
Washington Missourian
South Point Elementary locks down
South Point Elementary School in Washington briefly went into lockdown this morning due to the intruder alarm sounding, according to an announcement from the school. The cause for the alarm is still uncertain, but after school district administrators and law enforcement looked into the alarm, it was determined that there was no threat.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in St. Louis, Missouri – (With Photos)
Are you a breakfast lover searching for the best breakfast places in St. Louis? Well, your search is about to end! This city has a ton of delicious breakfast joints, each with their own unique style and offerings. From classic American diners to hip new cafes, there’s something for everyone....
photonews247.com
CITYPARK Stadium St. Louis Should Be Renamed PRIVLEGE PARK
CIT𝗬𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗞 Soccer Stadium in St. Louis has 22,500 seats which sits on a 30+ acre complex with three training fields and four art commissions. The St. Louis CITY SC’s stadium was renamed CITYPARK which has a nice and simple ring to it. Park sounds more free and inviting then STADIUM. But if if you are homeless and on the property, you will probably go to jail since this place is exclusively created for the privileged. So PRIVLEGE PARK would be a more suitable name actually.
ourquadcities.com
3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying
Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Eagle scout goes above and beyond
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It takes a lot to become an eagle scout. Meeting all the requirements can take a few years. News 4′s Steve Harris met a boy who went above and beyond for his boy scout troop in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
Winning $100K scratchers ticket sold at a Mo. Walmart
$100,000 winning scratcher ticket was sold at a Washington Walmart on Oct. 21.
mymoinfo.com
Former Farmington Educator Dies At 88
(Farmington) A former educator well know to many in the area has died at the age of 88. Mark Toti looks back at the life of Anna Jean Wade.
KMOV
March for Justice on Sunday to honor victims of South City school shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A March for Justice will be held Sunday in honor of the victims of last week’s south St. Louis school shooting. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexzandria Bell, 15, were shot and killed by a gunman at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Oct. 24. Seven other victims were hospitalized with injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to abrasions.
KMOV
Police investigating homicide just north of downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 20-year-old man was shot and killed just north of downtown St. Louis overnight. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in 1400 block of N. 10th Street, which is in the Columbus Square neighborhood. Homicide detectives are investigating.
KMOV
Longtime South Grand staple moving to Richmond Heights
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Longtime South Grand staple King & I is moving to St. Louis County. Monday, the Thai restaurant announced it will be moving to the spot that used to be occupied by Blaze Pizza at 8039 Dale. The plan is for the new location to open in Spring, 2023.
Shooting leads to standoff in south St. Louis
Police are involved in an hours-long standoff with a man accused of shooting a woman Wednesday morning in south St. Louis.
Vacant building catches on fire in north St. Louis after roof work
A vacant building caught on fire in north St. Louis after some roof work Wednesday afternoon.
‘Heaterz Chicken’ to open in Kirkwood this weekend
A "new" restaurant is coming to Kirkwood. Heaterz Chicken is opening a restaurant in downtown Kirkwood.
KMOV
2 dead, 3 hospitalized in multi-car crash in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people died, and three others were injured in a multi-car crash in south St. Louis City Thursday. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the area of South Grand Boulevard and Taft Avenue in Dutchtown around 2 p.m. for a five-car crash with people trapped.
KMOV
Thomas Rhett: Home Team Tour to stop at Enterprise Center this coming spring
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Thomas Rhett: Home Team Tour has announced it will be stopping at St. Louis’ Enterprise Center this coming Spring. The show, which features Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.
KMOV
Funeral held for teacher killed in St. Louis high school shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Family and friends paused to remember the teacher killed in the high school shooting in south St. Louis City. “She was the most selfless person I’ve ever known, and I know many of you would agree. Mom was always there for us,” Jean Kuczka’s son, Stephen, said during his mother’s funeral on Monday. “She was always there for anyone who needed her. That was the common thread of Jean’s life. Let’s celebrate that life.”
feastmagazine.com
Local radio legend opens Saturn Lounge, a listening lounge for slow sipping in St. Louis
Longtime KDHX radio host Doug Morgan opened the doors to The Saturn Lounge on Cherokee Street’s Antique Row this summer. The listening lounge offers cocktails, wine, beer and nonalcoholic beverages in a cozy atmosphere. “The listening lounge concept has been knocking around in my head for almost a decade,...
KMOV
Scavenger hunt organized for St. Louis CITY SC’s first official match
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC’s second founding partner and official banking partner, Together Credit Union, will be hosting a scavenger with several prizes, including two pairs of tickets to the club’s first official match at CITYPARK Stadium. The scavenger hunt will be on Sunday,...
KMOV
I-270 in Madison County will close during weekend
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that I-270 eastbound between Riverview Dr. and Missouri and IL 3 will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 a.m. They will leave one lane open throughout the weekend. IDOT says that the work is needed to...
