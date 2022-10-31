Read full article on original website
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channeling ‘Pam & Tommy’ top the list of celebrity Halloween costumes
CNN — Some throwbacks to notable ’90s-era celebrities were standouts as the stars stepped out this weekend in costume for their Halloween festivities. One couple acknowledged a pair that came before them, when Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channeled Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively, at the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills, California on Friday night. Anderson and Lee gained newfound media attention this year due to the Hulu limited series “Pam & Tommy.”
Halloween 2022’s Best Star Costumes!
From Kim Kardashian’s transformation into the X-Men’s Mystique to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee and more, “Extra” breaks down the best celeb Halloween costumes of 2022!. “Extra” caught up with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, who hosted the Casamigos...
Collider
Sam Heughan & Priyanka Chopra Jonas Rom-Com 'Love Again' Sets New Release Date
A new release date is in order for the upcoming romantic comedy Love Again, a Screen Gems film that was formerly known as It’s All Coming Back to Me. Along with the announcement of the release date change, a new image from the film was also released. The film's release was moved from February 10, 2023 to May 12, 2023.
seventeen.com
Yeehaw! Kendall Jenner Embraced Her Inner Cowgirl in a "Toy Story" Halloween Costume
Yippy ki-yay — Kendall Jenner has given us another slay! And you can bet your (cowgirl) boots that we're saving her Jessie from Disney's Toy Story Halloween costume as inspo for next year's not-so-scary fright night 'fit. ICYMI, Kenny's been killing the game every October with iconic get-ups that...
ComicBook
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Elle
Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Sexy Jessie From 'Toy Story' Costume
The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians and Jenners love to make a big deal out of Halloween, and Kendall finally posted her 2022 entry to the genre on Instagram. The model dressed up as the Toy Story character Jessie, a spunky cowgirl with red hair, which Kendall wore a braided red wig to emulate. The costume deviated from the original a bit and got pretty sexy.
Josh Duhamel & New Wife Audra Mari Channel Anna Nicole Smith & Husband for Halloween
Watch: Bandit Stars Josh Duhamel & Elisha Cuthbert on First BIG PURCHASE. Josh Duhamel and new wife Audra Mari's Halloween costumes may catch some people off gourd. At the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party Oct. 28, the former Miss World America arrived resembling Anna Nicole Smith, accompanied by the Mighty Ducks: Game Changers star, who looked almost unrecognizable in a bald cap as he channeled the late model's much older late husband, J. Howard Marshall while using a walker.
Sydney Sweeney Wasn’t Worried About Being Typecast as a ‘Blonde Bombshell’ Just 3 Years Ago
Sydney Sweeney wasn't worried about being typecast for her looks just a few years back. Has she changed her tune in recent years?
Hypebae
Julia Fox Kicks Ass as The Fifth Element for Halloween
While everyone is dressing as Julia Fox for Halloween, the queen herself chose to mirror another icon. The actor dressed up as Milla Jovovich’s character Leelo from the ’90s sci-fi classic — The Fifth Element. Wrapping her stunning shape in the well-known white bandage bodysuit, the former...
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Slammed for Racy Christian Halloween Outfits
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly outraged Christians on Sunday when they posted images of their provocative his-and-hers Halloween outfits to Instagram. Kelly was dressed as a priest in black and red robes holding a leash around Fox’s neck, with the actress also wearing black PVC lingerie and fishnets. “On Sundays we take communion,” Fox captioned a set of pictures of the couple in their costumes, with the uploads also including a clip of Kelly feeding her what appeared to be Sacramental bread. “What the hell is wrong with you people,” one angry critic wrote. “Unacceptable,” another added, “No one should ever mock someone else’s religion.” A third wrote simply: “The humiliating and degrading things people do for social media.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) Read it at Daily Mail
Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks a Racy Thigh-High Slit in Gorgeous Versace Gown
Madonna’s oldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, enjoyed a sophisticated night out on the town, wearing a very glam Versace gown. The 26-year-old model and singer looked stunning in a mint-green dress that showed how much she looked like her mom in the early days of her career. Leon looked elegant...
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Win Halloween By Dressing Up As 'Home Alone' Robbers — See Photo!
And the winner for best Halloween costume goes to Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! On Monday, October 31, the duo shared their outfit, via Instagram — and people couldn't help but gush over the idea!. "Harry, it's our calling card! All the great ones leave their marks. We're the...
ComicBook
Kim Kardashian's Mystique Joined by Olivia Pierson as Magik and Natalie Halcro as Selene for Halloween
Kim Kardashian said "To me, my X-Men," and her friends answered the call for Halloween. On Sunday, the celebrity socialite and businessperson her transformation into Mystique, which is being compared to Saweetie's transformation into the same Marvel character in 2020. Later that day, Kardashian posted new photos of her Mystique with fellow reality television stars Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro in thematically matched costumes. Pierson dressed as Magik, the mutant sorcerer. Halcro took the villainous route as Selene, an ancient mutant member of the Hellfire Club with telepathic, telekinetic, and necromantic powers. You can see the photos of Kardashian as Mystique, Pierson as Magik, and Halcro as Selene below.
netflixjunkie.com
Can Jason Bateman Match the Legacy of the Great James Gandolfini As He Competes for His 3rd SAG Award
Jason Bateman is one of the most talented actors in the industry today. Bateman’s role as Marty Byrde in the Netflix original drama was a role played to perfection. The actor completely nailed his part in the drama series. And undoubtedly, his performance did not go unrewarded as the actor won two Screen Actors Guild awards so far and is now competing for his third title. But will he be able to match the legacy of legendary actor James Gandolfini who won three SAG awards for Best Drama Actor?
ComicBook
My Hero Academia: Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Heroic Mirko Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her love for anime and other pop culture juggernauts with many cool ways in the past, but her latest makeover for Halloween had seen her go full hero with a cool take on My Hero Academia's Rabbit Hero Mirko! The multiple award winning artist is not only huge with fans for her music, but has broken through to whole new levels with her participation in Saturday Night Live, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and more. Now it seems like she is perfectly fit for any live-action adaptation for My Hero Academia with her take on one of its biggest heroes!
Jennifer Garner calls out Britney Spears in new Halloween TikTok
Jennifer Garner is feeling the spooky Halloween mood. The actress has shared several Halloween-themed TikToks, most of them showing her multiple ghost costumes and the excellent acting work of her dog. Her latest video had some help from Britney Spears. @jennifergarner. Boo. 👻 (inspo @Robert and May & @Britney Spears)...
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Get Spooky In ‘Bride of Chucky’ Costumes for Khloe Kardashian’s Halloween Party
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker nailed their Halloween couples costume. The newlywed pair dressed as Chucky and Tiffany from the popular 1998 horror film, “Bride of Chucky.”. Kardashian and Barker were spotted arriving at a Halloween party held at her sister Khloe Kardashian’s house in Los Angeles on Sunday....
Collider
'Andor's Leida Mothma Is Another Star Wars Legends Deep Cut
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Andor.Andor has distinguished itself from the other Star Wars projects on Disney+ so far with its deliberate lack of obvious fan service and connections to the Skywalker saga. There’s no creepy CGI Mark Hamill or Hayden Christensen, as Tony Gilroy has given us a more grounded look at the galaxy far, far away that doesn’t need lightsabers or the force to be captivating. The lack of cameos and overt references is one of Andor’s best attributes. By telling a unique and original story, it makes the Star Wars universe feel even more expansive.
Kylie Jenner Looks Hauntingly Good as 'Bride of Frankenstein' in Early Halloween Snaps
Kylie Jenner is already getting into the Halloween spirit, as she showed off her killer costume on Instagram a few days before the official holiday in order to kickstart "Halloweekend." This year, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, decided to embody the titular character from The Bride of Frankenstein—and let's just...
Collider
Jean-Claude Van Damme to Lead Action Movie 'Silent Kill'
Fan favorite action icon Jean-Claude Van Damme is set to star in the action feature Silent Kill, Deadline has reported. The movie is helmed by Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth fame Anthony Hickox, who also penned down the screenplay. The film will follow four mercenaries who find a hidden treasure in the Congo and decide to bury it and to meet back at the same spot in three years to split the fortune evenly. However, things don’t go as planned and take a different turn. Along with Van Damme, the movie also features NFL star-turned-actor Vernon Davis, Rafael Amaya, and Madalina Anea.
