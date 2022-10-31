Graveside services for Bradley James Heaton of rural Knoxville formerly of Sedalia, Missouri will be held on Saturday, November 5th at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Brad’s wishes were to be cremated. A luncheon will follow at the Bingley Building at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his memory to his daughter, Brittany Alvarez by sending to Winfield Funeral Home, in Knoxville. Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville is in charge of arrangements. Brad was an avid race fan, please feel free to wear racing attire to his service.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO