Grayson Zernhelt
Memorial services for Grayson Zernhelt will be held at 1:30 pm, Saturday, November 5th, at the Second Reformed Church in Pella. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Toy Drive at Pleasantville Library
The Webb Shadle Library in Pleasantville is currently holding a Toy Drive for Crossroads of Pella for individuals living in Marion County. Crossroads has a day they set up for families to go in and pick out toys for those who are in need. Pleasantville Librarian JoEllen Glick says it...
Viola Smith
Funeral services for Viola Smith will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the New Hope United Methodist Church in Melcher Dallas. A visitation will be held prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Memorials may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church of Melcher-Dallas, 203 W. Center Street, Melcher-Dallas, Iowa 50163.
Indianola Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting for St. James Celebrations
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for St. James Celebrations in Indianola Thursday, a newly built event venue. Owner Calvin Johnson tells KNIA News he is thrilled to be a part of the Indianola chamber, and continue to be in the community he grew up in.
Pella Christian FFA Reflects on Nationals Trip
Ten members from the Pella Christian FFA chapter traveled to Indianapolis Indiana this past week to the 95th National FFA Convention. Members participated in sessions tours and the FFA Expo, and enjoyed visiting with potential colleges and industry organizations and companies. A field plow day is being hosted by the PC FFA just south of Newton on Saturday, with a weather date scheduled the following weekend. Hear more about Pella Christian FFA on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Heal House of Indianola Trivia Night Sunday
Heal House of Indianola and Warren County is hosting a trivia fundraiser night Sunday, inviting the public to help raise money for Heal House. The event will include teams of 4-6 members, and will have cash prizes, door prizes, a lasagna supper, and a cash bar, with all proceeds going to assist the homeless population in Warren County and beyond. The event will be held Sunday at St. Thomas Aquinas Church beginning at 6pm.
Pella Christian Seeking Third UNI Dome Trip in Underwood
A large senior class from Eagle Lane has sights set on a trip to Cedar Falls on the long road to Underwood this evening. The #6 Pella Christian football team is squaring off with the #2 Eagles from west central Iowa in a clash of two of the best offensive teams in Class 1A this fall.
Bradley James Heaton
Graveside services for Bradley James Heaton of rural Knoxville formerly of Sedalia, Missouri will be held on Saturday, November 5th at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Brad’s wishes were to be cremated. A luncheon will follow at the Bingley Building at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his memory to his daughter, Brittany Alvarez by sending to Winfield Funeral Home, in Knoxville. Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville is in charge of arrangements. Brad was an avid race fan, please feel free to wear racing attire to his service.
VCA Veterans Day Program Next Friday
Victory Christian Academy in Indianola is holding their annual Veterans Day Service next Friday, with a program including students folding of the flag, the Pledge of Allegiance, honoring veterans with Quilts of Valor, and patriotic songs. VCA Administrator Dr. Sandra Dop tells KNIA News the program is something the kids look forward to all year long.
Indianola Travels to Cedar Rapids Xavier Tonight
The #10 Indianola football team travels to #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier tonight in the quarterfinal round of the class 4A state playoffs. The Indians are coming off of an upset win over Bondurant-Farrar in the opening round where they forced three turnovers and jumped out to a 28-0 lead. Head coach Eric Kluver tells KNIA Sports the Indians will need to play their best game of the season tonight against the Saints, which involves not only being strong physically but mentally.
Hospice of Pella to Hold Light up a Life Memorial Service
Hospice of Pella with Pella Regional Health Center will host the annual Light up a Life memorial service and tree lighting. The program will be held on Tuesday, December 6 at 6:00 pm outdoors on the north side of the Comfort House at 505 Union Street in Pella. Light up...
Norwalk swimmers set to compete for Lincoln at regional meet
Norwalk senior Shae Drymon and sophomore Emma Sizemore will compete for the Des Moines Lincoln girls swim team at Saturday’s Region 3 meet at the Fort Dodge High School pool. The nine-team regional starts at noon and also includes Algona, Carroll, Des Moines Roosevelt, Dowling Catholic, Fort Dodge, Mason...
David Jordan
Funeral services for David Jordan age 78 will be held at 10:00am on November 4th at Sunset Funeral Chapel in Des Moines. Visitation will be held at from 9:00am until service time. Burial will be held in the Lincoln Cemetery near Knoxville.
Let’s Talk Pella – Marching Band Recap and Winter Preview
Payton Lyons, Rachael Stratton, Eli Ebeling, Grace VanderBeek, Jace Recker, Isaac Boualavong, Kyler Nunnikhoven, Morgan Uitermarkt, and Tyler Mifflin were All-State music selections in 2022 and on today’s program, look back at the Marching Dutch competition season and discuss what’s next for the bands at Pella High School.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Mason Hatch
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Mason Hatch, a Knoxville Senior, as we talk about All-State Chorus. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Webb Shadle Story Time is Monday
The Webb Shadle Public Library in Pleasantville has a special Children’s Story Time event set for Monday, November 7th and again later in the month November 21st. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. and runs for about an hour. Pleasantville Librarian JoEllen Glick tells us about the books that...
Knoxville Science Club Trip
The Science Club of Knoxville will be headed to Kansas City today. Teacher Ryan Richardson lists a few of the items on the agenda for the trip. The agenda includes going to a milk testing laboratory, a kayak boat dealership, an art museum, the Kansas City Zoo, Union Station Science Museum, a Planetarium and the National World War I Memorial.
Let’s Talk Indianola – WeLIFT
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Sue Wilson with WeLIFT about their services and needs in the community. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Retirement for Indianola Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter Today
A retirement party for Indianola Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brenda Easter will be held today. Easter is retiring after serving in the position for the last eight years, and will be pursuing other passions including serving on several boards and commissions at the state and national level regarding brain injuries, and spreading awareness about CTE. The retirement party will be held from 3-5pm at The Brickhouse on the downtown Indianola square.
Rose Colella Performing at Indianola Tunes and Treats Concert
Indianola Parks and Rec’s Tunes and Treats Concert Series is hosting a homecoming for Indianola native Rose Colella next week, including a free concert from the nationally renowned jazz vocalist. Becky Lane with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News after graduating from Indianola High School, Colella earned a...
